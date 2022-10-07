ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upworthy

Manager asks employees to not discuss wages; they respond by sharing wages on company notice board

Corporate life can be tough, especially with every company having its own set of rules and using these rules to make employees toe the line. One particular misunderstanding that keeps coming up is the notion that employers may just dismiss workers for discussing salaries with co-workers. Although it is the legal right of workers to discuss salaries with co-workers, it is often frowned on in workplaces by employers. According to Donna Ballman, an employee-side employment attorney, "Employers hate it when employees discuss salaries because it exposes discrimination and other unfair pay practices."
The Independent

NYU students get chemistry teacher fired for failing his class: Is it really his fault?

Questions have been raised about the dismissal of a New York University (NYU) chemistry teacher who was fired after students complained about their grades and submitted a petition about the difficulty of his course.Chemistry teacher Maitland Jones Jr was informed of his dismissal in August, just before the start of this university year, The New York Times reported this week. In a petition crafted last spring, 85 of Dr Jones’s 350 students argued that Dr Jones had been responsible for their poor test scores. In a series of bullet points, the students claimed that the professor had possessed a...
Daily Mail

Politics lecturer, 57, who complained about a culture of 'spoon-feeding' students and 'completely gibberish' education system wins £22,000 after being forced out of his job

An experienced politics lecturer who complained about a culture of 'spoon-feeding' students has won £22,000 after being wrongly forced out of his job. Dr Craig Ross condemned the education system as 'complete gibberish' and described the regurgitating of mark schemes in assessments as 'boneheaded prescriptivism'. The 57-year-old resigned in...
The Tab

Universities face fines if not enough students get jobs after graduating

English universities could face fines if not enough students go on to professional work after graduating, the Office for Students has warned. The OfS, England’s higher education regulator, has published new minimum thresholds universities must meet or else risk hefty fines, as part of clamping down “low quality” courses which don’t improve students’ prospects.
Black Enterprise

Black Entrepreneurs Being Held Back by Financial and Racial Barriers, Widening Racial Wealth Gap

Black entrepreneurship saw significant growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing 30% from pre-pandemic levels. However, just 2% of U.S. businesses are Black-owned. CNN reports that the lack of Black-owned businesses plays a big part in widening the racial wealth gap. According to a 2019 Federal Reserve Survey of Consumer Finances (SCF), Black Americans comprise 16% of the U.S. population but hold less than 3% of overall wealth. In contrast, white Americanscomprisep 68% of the U.S. population and hold 87% of overall wealth.
wonkhe.com

Who employs our international students?

It’s unsurprising that international students might want to know their chances of working in the UK, or what sort of organisations will sponsor. Anyone who’s worked in a university careers service will have plenty of anecdotal information, and information from destinations surveys with modest response rates, but hard facts on this topic are not always easy to find.
Phys.org

Claims AI can boost workplace diversity are 'spurious and dangerous'

Recent years have seen the emergence of AI tools marketed as an answer to lack of diversity in the workforce, from use of chatbots and CV scrapers to line up prospective candidates, through to analysis software for video interviews. Those behind the technology claim it cancels out human biases against...
wonkhe.com

The home secretary is wrong to target international student immigration

The new home secretary has suggested that the government should reconsider its approach to welcoming international students. Framed as fulfilling the government’s Brexit pledge to lower total immigration to the tens of thousands, Suella Braverman said at conference last week that the country should take “a more discerning, smart approach to the number of student visas” issued.
The Hill

Universities can’t seek truth until they commit to free expression

A key foundation for civilization was noted by philosopher Thomas Aquinas over 700 years ago. He wrote, “The greatest of all pleasures consists in the contemplation of truth.” Civil societies function when that value is emphasized. Civilization disintegrates when truth exits the public sphere. America’s universities were once...
TechCrunch

Demanding employees turn on their webcams is a human rights violation, Dutch Court rules

“I don’t feel comfortable being monitored for 9 hours a day by a camera. This is an invasion of my privacy and makes me feel really uncomfortable. That is the reason why my camera is not on,” the court document quotes the anonymous employee’s communication to Chetu. The employee suggests that the company was already monitoring him, “You can already monitor all activities on my laptop and I am sharing my screen.”
The Independent

Men are ‘worse allies than they think’ in the workplace, study finds

Men are more likely to think they are active allies and advocates for gender equality in the workplace than women do, research suggests.A survey of 1,150 workers in mid-sized Fortune 500 companies found that men were significantly more likely than women to believe that they and other male workers practice allyship at all levels of leadership.The study, carried out by the Integrating Women Leaders (IWL) Foundation, also found that men were more likely (88 per cent) to believe their organisation is making progress to advance women into leadership roles compared to the latter (72 per cent).More than half (60...
apaonline.org

First Steps on the Rocky Path to Diversity and Inclusion in Cognitive Science

I was initially asked to develop an Intro to Cognitive Science course as an upper-level Liberal Studies Option for Degree students (majors) in a public college in Toronto, Canada. With much excitement, I developed the course “Smart Phones, Talking Apes, and Baby Geniuses: An Introduction to Cognitive Science.” The course covers Evolutionary Psychology, Massive Modularity, Language Acquisition, Artificial Intelligence, Ape Language Research, and Theory of Mind mostly in the format of debates with classic articles arguing for and against positions roughly divided into generativist and developmental sides (roughly: nature and nurture). I’ve genuinely enjoyed teaching this course, but a nagging concern has been whittling away at my enjoyment: should this course be more diverse and inclusive?
NBC News

NYU prof’s firing after complaints about grades shows how low colleges have sunk

When I found out that Maitland Jones Jr., a widely respected New York University organic chemistry professor, had been dismissed from his position after 82 of his 350 students signed a petition complaining about his class, I empathized with him. Teaching at all levels is a complicated job. The law of averages dictates that some of Jones’ students were bound to emerge from his course displeased with their experience.
Inc.com

How to Prevent High Performers from Becoming Quiet Quitters

I grew up in a family focused on high performance. Along with my three older siblings, I played competitive sports in high school and then went on to play Division 1 lacrosse at John Hopkins University. As a top player in high school, I always assumed my success would continue in college, but when I found myself riding the bench as a freshman, it completely changed the way I thought about myself. While initially devastated by the lack of playing time, I started focusing on my mental health, shedding the pressure I put on myself to be the perfect player and focusing on the role I could play supporting my team. Later down the line I started seeing a therapist who taught me how to be more present and shift from the perfectionist mindset that led to feelings of inadequacy if I wasn’t constantly achieving.

