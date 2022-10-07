I grew up in a family focused on high performance. Along with my three older siblings, I played competitive sports in high school and then went on to play Division 1 lacrosse at John Hopkins University. As a top player in high school, I always assumed my success would continue in college, but when I found myself riding the bench as a freshman, it completely changed the way I thought about myself. While initially devastated by the lack of playing time, I started focusing on my mental health, shedding the pressure I put on myself to be the perfect player and focusing on the role I could play supporting my team. Later down the line I started seeing a therapist who taught me how to be more present and shift from the perfectionist mindset that led to feelings of inadequacy if I wasn’t constantly achieving.

