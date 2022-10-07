ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘Gunshots’ heard at police station and man taken to hospital after injuries in Derby

By Jane Dalton
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

A wounded man has been rushed to hospital after a suspected shooting outside a police station in Derby .

Armed officers were out in force at the scene, and witnesses reported hearing gunshots.

Drone photographs appeared to show a smashed glass door at the police station, along with blood-stained clothes and medical supplies on the ground where someone was treated.

Police have not yet said what happened, but an air ambulance took off shortly around 11.45am after being on the ground for about half an hour.

Tom Parker, 26, who works nearby, told Derbyshire Live : “We were in the factory just further down from Ascot Drive and we heard around six gunshots and then came running outside and saw about six to eight police cars came firing past.”

Ascot Road was cordoned off and a nearby shop was evacuated.

Another person who works in the area said they heard gunshots that “sounded like a load of beer barrels falling off a lorry”.

The heavy emergency response presence included police cars and vans, an ambulance, plain-clothes officers and someone who appeared to be a forensics expert.

Derbyshire Police confirmed the incident was in the grounds of the police station but not inside the building - a new £9.5m base that opened in April with a fire station next door.

Photographs also show what appear to be boots and a jacket on the road by the gates, surrounded by bandages, tourniquets and syringe packets.

A worker at a nearby fencing business said: "A few of our employees heard several loud bangs and the next thing we knew the place was swarming with police.

"There was a helicopter overhead and they evacuated the Farm Foods [opposite] and closed off all the roads."

Another witness, who did not want to be identified, said: "It all happened in the grounds of the police station.

"The windows of the police station have been blown through by the gun shots. There is blood all over the car park.

"We hard an officer had shot someone but we don't know for sure."

Joanne Kennedy, 30, said: “I was on my way into the shop when I heard really loud crashes or bangs like beer barrels falling off a lorry.

“A minute or so later the whole place was swarming with cops and sirens blaring. We were all ordered back and told to leave the area.

“It was like something from a movie. I could hear a helicopter coming in and then it was suddenly away again.”

Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Officers are currently in attendance at an incident at Ascot Drive police station in Derby.

“Ascot Drive is currently closed and a man has been taken to hospital.”

The force turned off commenting on a Twitter post about what happened, saying it was because of the complexities involved.

The road was closed between Wetherby Road with Osmaston Road.

