This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenEast Cleveland, OH
Where to get the best pizza in ClevelandJake WellsCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get a Steak in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Local ChainIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
coolcleveland.com
Take a Tour of Tremont’s St. Theodosius Church
Once upon a time, the Tremont neighborhood was home to numerous different ethnic groups, each of whom built their own church. Most are still standing, many with new congregations and others converted to new uses. But the history of those buildings is such a core part of the community that...
WFMJ.com
New Columbiana restaurant celebrating opening
A new restaurant is coming to Columbiana. Sabi's will be celebrating their opening with a ribbon cutting Thursday, October 13 at 10 a.m.. The restaurant is also debuting an expansion to their building, which will be used for small banquets. Sabi's is a modern American restaurant that features fresh food...
Cleveland Jewish News
Nubeigel owner: Community 'welcomed us with open arms'
For four months, people have been enjoying Nubeigel’s kosher bagels fresh out of the oven at 2254 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights. Owner Josh Admon said the days are busy, but it’s “amazing and just breathtaking” that there hasn’t been a slow day since its soft opening on July 5. A ribbon cutting was also held on July 15.
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio was Mysteriously Abandoned
Ohio is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
Holy SpongeBob, what a finish for Oscar Gonzalez and the Guardians as Cleveland Rocks! – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The bottom of the 15th inning began with the fans at Progressive Field singing along with the SpongeBob Square Pants theme song as Oscar Gonzalez walked to home plate. Altogether now Cleveland fans, sing it: SpongeBob Square Pants ... SpongeBob Square Pants.
Guardians say goodbye Wild Card weekend, Hello NY
It was a weekend to remember for many, including two lifelong Cleveland baseball fans, who used this October run as a reason to reunite.
WKYC
Just wait until you see these creepy Halloween decorations at a home in Cleveland
Check this out! This house in the 19600 block of Hipple Avenue in Cleveland features a creepy graveyard, haunted garage and lots more.
oberlinreview.org
Weird, Wacky, Wonderful: Touring Oberlin’s Secondhand Stores
Regardless of what you’re looking for — be it a winter coat, a functional end table, a bright purple wig, a Victorian bodice, or a frog-shaped vase — odds are you can find it at one of Oberlin’s independently-owned secondhand stores. Even if you don’t have a pre-planned shopping list, you’ll likely find at least one must-buy item while perusing nooks, crannies, and whimsical displays.
huroninsider.com
Kelleys Island’s Village Pump restaurant, Vermilion shopping plaza up for sale
KELLEYS ISLAND and VERMILION – Have you ever wanted to own a historic Kelleys Island restaurant or a shopping plaza? If you have a couple million dollars, this could be your opportunity. The Village Pump. The iconic Village Pump Restaurant and Bar on Kelleys Island is up for sale...
Cleveland officials looking for missing woman
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help in finding a missing person. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Pasierb was last seen in the area of West 25th Street...
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Akron Area
If so, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Akron. This local favorite has been serving delicious pizzas since 1949. People love the red sauce on their pizzas. You can't go wrong with a classic tomato and cheese pizza. You can also top your pizza with ingredients like pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, hot pepper rings, garlic, tomatoes, tuna, olives, and anchovies. Customers also say Luigi's offers one of the best white pizzas in the area; the white pizza is made with 3 cheeses, garlic, onions, and a blend of Italian spices.
cleveland19.com
Sherwin-Williams provides update on construction of their new global headquarters in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sherwin-Williams CEO will give an update on the construction of their new global headquarters in downtown Cleveland Monday afternoon. John G. Morikis, Chairman and CEO of Sherwin-Williams, will speak at the Urban League of Greater Cleveland. The 36-floor office tower will be located just west of...
Tracy McCool shares message in husband’s cancer journey
We have a message to share from Fox 8’s Tracy McCool as her husband continues his fight against cancer.
Stinky the Fox from Medina sanctuary is finalist for America's Favorite Pet
America's favorite pet might be a fox in Ohio named Stinky. The animal is being cared for at Fox Tale Sanctuary in Medina.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 6 Best Chinese Restaurants in Canton OH
Given the abundance of Chinese restaurants in Canton, finding one can be difficult. However, for your benefit, I was kindly connected with the top restaurants on this list. Canton is the ideal spot to call home, thanks to its undulating hills, scenic lakes, and attractive downtown. But in addition to Canton’s stunning natural surroundings, numerous amazing eateries have constantly received top ratings!
gohsonline.com
The story behind Canton’s Crumbl
It’s not the line for a PS5 that people in Stark County have been waiting for recently. Crumbl Cookies is the new cookie sensation that has rapidly taken over. Cousins Erica Molina, who is an alumna, and Evelyn Satuala have bought into their dream franchise; Crumbl Cookies, and have opened up a store at The Strip in Canton, Ohio.
spectrumnews1.com
Cuyahoga Co. Animal Shelter looks to find lots of forever homes during 'Adoptober'
CLEVELAND — Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is taking part in "Adopt a Shelter Dog Month" by reducing their adoption fees to $30-$50 as part of a month-long promotion called “Adoptober.”. Mindy Naticchioni, the Shelter Administrator, said the purpose of the promotion is to help dogs find a home.
Package delivery turns into car theft case at at Westwood Country Club
What started as a package delivery, police say turned into a crime yesterday at the Westwood Country Club in Rocky River.
