Twinsburg, OH

coolcleveland.com

Take a Tour of Tremont’s St. Theodosius Church

Once upon a time, the Tremont neighborhood was home to numerous different ethnic groups, each of whom built their own church. Most are still standing, many with new congregations and others converted to new uses. But the history of those buildings is such a core part of the community that...
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

New Columbiana restaurant celebrating opening

A new restaurant is coming to Columbiana. Sabi's will be celebrating their opening with a ribbon cutting Thursday, October 13 at 10 a.m.. The restaurant is also debuting an expansion to their building, which will be used for small banquets. Sabi's is a modern American restaurant that features fresh food...
COLUMBIANA, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Nubeigel owner: Community 'welcomed us with open arms'

For four months, people have been enjoying Nubeigel’s kosher bagels fresh out of the oven at 2254 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights. Owner Josh Admon said the days are busy, but it’s “amazing and just breathtaking” that there hasn’t been a slow day since its soft opening on July 5. A ribbon cutting was also held on July 15.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
OHIO STATE
oberlinreview.org

Weird, Wacky, Wonderful: Touring Oberlin’s Secondhand Stores

Regardless of what you’re looking for — be it a winter coat, a functional end table, a bright purple wig, a Victorian bodice, or a frog-shaped vase — odds are you can find it at one of Oberlin’s independently-owned secondhand stores. Even if you don’t have a pre-planned shopping list, you’ll likely find at least one must-buy item while perusing nooks, crannies, and whimsical displays.
OBERLIN, OH
WKYC

Cleveland officials looking for missing woman

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help in finding a missing person. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Pasierb was last seen in the area of West 25th Street...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pizza in the Akron Area

If so, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Akron. This local favorite has been serving delicious pizzas since 1949. People love the red sauce on their pizzas. You can't go wrong with a classic tomato and cheese pizza. You can also top your pizza with ingredients like pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, hot pepper rings, garlic, tomatoes, tuna, olives, and anchovies. Customers also say Luigi's offers one of the best white pizzas in the area; the white pizza is made with 3 cheeses, garlic, onions, and a blend of Italian spices.
AKRON, OH
foodieflashpacker.com

The 6 Best Chinese Restaurants in Canton OH

Given the abundance of Chinese restaurants in Canton, finding one can be difficult. However, for your benefit, I was kindly connected with the top restaurants on this list. Canton is the ideal spot to call home, thanks to its undulating hills, scenic lakes, and attractive downtown. But in addition to Canton’s stunning natural surroundings, numerous amazing eateries have constantly received top ratings!
CANTON, OH
gohsonline.com

The story behind Canton’s Crumbl

It’s not the line for a PS5 that people in Stark County have been waiting for recently. Crumbl Cookies is the new cookie sensation that has rapidly taken over. Cousins Erica Molina, who is an alumna, and Evelyn Satuala have bought into their dream franchise; Crumbl Cookies, and have opened up a store at The Strip in Canton, Ohio.
CANTON, OH

