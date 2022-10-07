MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A Schofield man will serve two years in federal prison for making false statements to secure the purchase of a firearm for another man. Kyle Ritchie was found guilty of buying four guns from a licensed dealer in Wausau last year by representing himself as the actual buyer. Instead, Ritchie passed the guns off to Victor Pennington in exchange for meth.

SCHOFIELD, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO