WDEZ 101.9 FM
State Tribes Gather In Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) – Monday is Indigenous Peoples’ Day, and to honor the tribes, Marathon Park threw a Powwow. Multiple tribes came together for food, art and dancing. 11 different tribes are recognized in Wisconsin, and most of them made an appearance on Sunday. Event organizers hope to...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Blossom of Lights now open
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Monk Botanical Gardens’ “Blossom of Lights” opened on Thursday. It’s an interactive walk through the gardens with themed light fixtures throughout the path. Darcie Howard, the executive director of the gardens, says the inspiration came from other gardens doing similar...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Schofield Man Sentenced for Straw Purchase of a Firearm
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A Schofield man will serve two years in federal prison for making false statements to secure the purchase of a firearm for another man. Kyle Ritchie was found guilty of buying four guns from a licensed dealer in Wausau last year by representing himself as the actual buyer. Instead, Ritchie passed the guns off to Victor Pennington in exchange for meth.
