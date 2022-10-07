Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Bloomfield Township cops recover stolen $100K construction vehicle in Detroit
Bloomfield Township police recently recovered stolen construction equipment valued at more than $100,000. The equipment, a newer model Kubota Skid Steer, was reported stolen from a company’s property in the 5000 block of Franklin Road on Oct. 6, police said. Detectives located and recovered the vehicle at a property in Detroit, and also spotted two other pieces of equipment on the property that had been reported stolen out of other jurisdictions, police said.
The Oakland Press
Police say suspected thieves fled burning car; stolen items found inside
Multiple items stolen from a vehicle parked outside a Bloomfield Township restaurant were found soon afterward in a burning vehicle about two miles away, police said. The suspected thieves were seen fleeing the burning vehicle and are at-large, police said. The incident unfolded at around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 5...
whmi.com
Suspicious Incident Near Bus Stop In Highland Township
Authorities are reminding parents to be vigilant following what was described as a suspicious encounter involving two young boys in Highland Township. Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard is reminding parents to be vigilant and talk with their children about “stranger danger” after an incident last Thursday near a bus stop involving two boys and an unknown man.
2 people killed in rollover crash on campus of Macomb Community College
Warren police say two people were killed in a rollover crash that occurred early Monday afternoon on the South Campus of Macomb Community College.
Fatal drive-by shooting in Detroit: Victim tried to get away but succumbed to injuries
Detroit police continue to investigate this morning after a 50-year-old man was fatally injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon. The victim tried to escape but only drove a few blocks before crashing into a fence at nearby high school.
Woman charged with OWI causing death following fatal crash in Canton
CANTON, MI -- A Wayne woman accused of being under the influence when she allegedly hit and killed a man in Canton last week was arraigned Friday in 35th District Court on multiple charges. Lavina Flamer, 47, was charged with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death and one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident – when at fault – resulting in death.
candgnews.com
Police: Two killed in crash, including recent Cousino graduate
WARREN — Two people died as the result of a crash in Warren Monday afternoon. At approximately 1:20 p.m. on Oct. 10, Warren police and firefighters were dispatched to 12 Mile and Hayes roads for a crash on Macomb Community College’s South Campus. When officers arrived, they found an SUV that appeared to have rolled over, Warren police said in a press release.
Shots fired at off-duty police officer: Law enforcement is working to determine if the attack was targeted
An off-duty Detroit police officer and his girlfriend were shot at while sitting in his car early Monday morning. Law enforcement is investigating to determine whether or not the attack was targeted.
18-year-old Davison woman dies in 3-vehicle crash in Lapeer
LAPEER, MI – An 18-year-old Davison woman died early Saturday morning following a three-vehicle crash on South Lapeer Road, otherwise known as M-24, at the I-69 eastbound exit ramp, according to Lapeer police. According to a Monday, Oct. 10, news release, Lapeer police officers responded around 4:40 a.m. Saturday,...
Detroit News
Dearborn hotel workers engaged shooting suspect over noise complaint. Here's what happened next
Representatives for the Hampton Inn hotel in downtown Dearborn said Monday that a dispute about a bill appeared to have led to a nearly seven-hour standoff Thursday with a man who allegedly opened fire, killing a staffer, despite earlier statements denying a conflict over money spurred the shooting. Earlier information...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man killed in drive-by shooting on city’s east side
DETROIT – A 50-year-old man was killed Sunday night in a drive-by shooting in Detroit. Commander Micheal McGinnis of the Detroit Police Department spoke to Local 4 about yet another shooting in the city, “we’re tired of all the gun violence,” he said. A 50-year-old male...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Monroe County men critically injured in crash; were not wearing seat belts
BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s office is investigating a serious injury traffic crash that took place in Bedford Township on Saturday at 10:12 p.m., men involved in the crash were reportedly not wearing seat belts. According to Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough, James T. Martin,...
TPD: Man shot by unknown suspect while walking home early Monday in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a shooting in west Toledo that happened in the early morning hours Monday. 24-year-old Laquentai Mappe told police he was shot by an unknown suspect from an unknown vehicle shortly before 1 a.m. Monday, according to a report by TPD. Mappe was walking home when he was shot on Dorr Street near N. Holland-Sylvania Road.
37-Year-Old Injured In A Rollover Crash on I-94 (Detroit, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a rollover crash that critically injured a man. The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Schaefer Road on Saturday around 6:30 p.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Gas main break closes part of South Boulevard in Oakland County
TROY, Mich. – Part of South Boulevard, a road on the border of Troy and Rochester Hills, is closed Monday due to a gas main break. Both directions of East South Boulevard are closed between Dequindre Road and John R Road as of Monday afternoon. Consumers Energy is reportedly carrying out emergency repairs on a gas main break.
Alleged murder suspect critically injured after police chase, officer-involved shooting on Detroit's southwest side
A Detroit police officer shot and wounded a suspect on the city’s southwest side. The suspect is reported to be in critical condition. WWJ’s Ryan Marshall is headed to the scene.
The Oakland Press
Jury returns verdict for man accused in savage assault in Lyon Township
A Fowlerville man accused of using a baseball bat to savagely attack a Northville man has been found guilty of a crime that could land him in prison for life. At the conclusion of a trial that started Oct. 3 in Oakland County Circuit Court, Christopher Simons, 32, was convicted of assault with intent to murder for the 2019 beating of Alexsander Malec, who was left with lifelong injuries.
whmi.com
Road Commission: Residents Should Shake Their Mailboxes
Residents who have mailboxes on a post adjacent to the road are asked to shake their mailboxes. The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) asks residents with this type of mailbox to prepare for the winter season, by shaking their mailboxes this month. Over time, mailbox posts can rot or become loose.
2 dead after overnight shooting on city's westside
Police in Detroit are investigating after they say two people were shot and killed overnight. Police say they found the two victims near Wadsworth and Meyers on the city's westside Sunday morning.
Detroit man charged in fatal shooting incident at Dearborn Hampton Inn
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit man in connection with the fatal shooting incident that claimed the life of a 55-year-old Riverview man and injured others.
