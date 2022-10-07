ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandotte, MI

Bloomfield Township cops recover stolen $100K construction vehicle in Detroit

Bloomfield Township police recently recovered stolen construction equipment valued at more than $100,000. The equipment, a newer model Kubota Skid Steer, was reported stolen from a company’s property in the 5000 block of Franklin Road on Oct. 6, police said. Detectives located and recovered the vehicle at a property in Detroit, and also spotted two other pieces of equipment on the property that had been reported stolen out of other jurisdictions, police said.
DETROIT, MI
whmi.com

Suspicious Incident Near Bus Stop In Highland Township

Authorities are reminding parents to be vigilant following what was described as a suspicious encounter involving two young boys in Highland Township. Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard is reminding parents to be vigilant and talk with their children about “stranger danger” after an incident last Thursday near a bus stop involving two boys and an unknown man.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Woman charged with OWI causing death following fatal crash in Canton

CANTON, MI -- A Wayne woman accused of being under the influence when she allegedly hit and killed a man in Canton last week was arraigned Friday in 35th District Court on multiple charges. Lavina Flamer, 47, was charged with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death and one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident – when at fault – resulting in death.
candgnews.com

Police: Two killed in crash, including recent Cousino graduate

WARREN — Two people died as the result of a crash in Warren Monday afternoon. At approximately 1:20 p.m. on Oct. 10, Warren police and firefighters were dispatched to 12 Mile and Hayes roads for a crash on Macomb Community College’s South Campus. When officers arrived, they found an SUV that appeared to have rolled over, Warren police said in a press release.
WARREN, MI
MLive

18-year-old Davison woman dies in 3-vehicle crash in Lapeer

LAPEER, MI – An 18-year-old Davison woman died early Saturday morning following a three-vehicle crash on South Lapeer Road, otherwise known as M-24, at the I-69 eastbound exit ramp, according to Lapeer police. According to a Monday, Oct. 10, news release, Lapeer police officers responded around 4:40 a.m. Saturday,...
LAPEER, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man killed in drive-by shooting on city’s east side

DETROIT – A 50-year-old man was killed Sunday night in a drive-by shooting in Detroit. Commander Micheal McGinnis of the Detroit Police Department spoke to Local 4 about yet another shooting in the city, “we’re tired of all the gun violence,” he said. A 50-year-old male...
DETROIT, MI
WTOL 11

TPD: Man shot by unknown suspect while walking home early Monday in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a shooting in west Toledo that happened in the early morning hours Monday. 24-year-old Laquentai Mappe told police he was shot by an unknown suspect from an unknown vehicle shortly before 1 a.m. Monday, according to a report by TPD. Mappe was walking home when he was shot on Dorr Street near N. Holland-Sylvania Road.
TOLEDO, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Gas main break closes part of South Boulevard in Oakland County

TROY, Mich. – Part of South Boulevard, a road on the border of Troy and Rochester Hills, is closed Monday due to a gas main break. Both directions of East South Boulevard are closed between Dequindre Road and John R Road as of Monday afternoon. Consumers Energy is reportedly carrying out emergency repairs on a gas main break.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Jury returns verdict for man accused in savage assault in Lyon Township

A Fowlerville man accused of using a baseball bat to savagely attack a Northville man has been found guilty of a crime that could land him in prison for life. At the conclusion of a trial that started Oct. 3 in Oakland County Circuit Court, Christopher Simons, 32, was convicted of assault with intent to murder for the 2019 beating of Alexsander Malec, who was left with lifelong injuries.
NORTHVILLE, MI
whmi.com

Road Commission: Residents Should Shake Their Mailboxes

Residents who have mailboxes on a post adjacent to the road are asked to shake their mailboxes. The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) asks residents with this type of mailbox to prepare for the winter season, by shaking their mailboxes this month. Over time, mailbox posts can rot or become loose.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

