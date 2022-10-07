ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

dotesports.com

When is Apex Legends Season 15?

Apex Legends Season 14 is in full swing, with only a few weeks before fans learn more about Season 15. Leaks and rumors surrounding the next season are abundantly pouring in, suggesting the addition of a new Legend and a brand new battle royale map. Similarly, players are also expecting to see some massive changes to the meta, with incoming buffs and nerfs for several popular legends. Naturally, players are eager to know the start date for Apex Legends Season 15.
dotesports.com

MW2 players will need a non-prepaid phone to play Multiplayer, just like Overwatch

Modern Warfare 2 is this year’s anticipated Call of Duty game that provides the most evolved version of the FPS franchise. The new game promises new Multiplayer features and modes, but it may come at a cost for players with pre-paid phones. According to the phone notifications help page on battle.net, players must provide a phone number to play Moder Warfare 2.
dotesports.com

LOUD to reportedly maintain Champions-winning VALORANT core

Brazilian organization LOUD has reached an agreement to retain three players on its VALORANT roster for the VCT next year, according to a report by The Enemy. The organization is set to field Erick “aspas” Santos, Matias “saadhak” Delipetro, and Felipe “Less” de Loyola next year following successful negotiations over the past two days, according to the report.
dotesports.com

How to watch the OpTic Gaming Black Ops 2 $25,000 throwback LAN tournament

Every year in October, there’s a period of downtime between Call of Duty releases where it’s time to throw it back to past titles. That time is here again, and again, it’s OpTic Hitch and the rest of the Green Wall who are taking the lead and bringing a classic CoD to the forefront. As part of the team’s “The Off-Season” event at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas, a Black Ops 2 event will bring together legends of CoD.
dotesports.com

Vitality, OG, and Heroic punch their tickets to Rio Major

After a stunning day of results yesterday that saw both G2 and Astralis fall short of qualifying for the IEM Rio Major, three more teams loaded with talent, including the reigning ESL Pro League champions, have secured spots at the upcoming Major via Road to Rio Europe RMR B. Team...
dotesports.com

Screen tearing issues in Overwatch 2? Here’s what to do

All gamers would like to play with the highest graphics quality settings, but that may not always be the optimal scenario depending on your playstyle. Players looking to climb up Overwatch 2’s ranked ladder will often prioritize frames and overall smoothness in gameplay over graphics quality. Issues like screen...
dotesports.com

Team gap: Gen.G on the board at Worlds 2022 after slippery start in Group D battle

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Gen.G have grabbed their first victory at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, confidently storming...
dotesports.com

Royal Never Give Up extend miserable North American start to Worlds

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Royal Never Give Up continued their impressive growth over the course of the 2022 League of...
dotesports.com

Modern Warfare 2 may be getting campaign DLC in 2023, according to CoD leaker

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s campaign brought the game to new heights, testing what crazy limits the game could break through. The campaign provided hours upon hours of brilliant gameplay, giving gamers, such as this Dot Esports writer, a lifetime of nostalgia to replay whenever they think about Call of Duty.
dotesports.com

Jankos speaks on why G2 is so good at beating Evil Geniuses, and if Group B is the ‘Group of Death’ at Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. A professional League of Legends team rarely wins seven straight games against a single opponent—especially throughout...
