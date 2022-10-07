Read full article on original website
When is Apex Legends Season 15?
Apex Legends Season 14 is in full swing, with only a few weeks before fans learn more about Season 15. Leaks and rumors surrounding the next season are abundantly pouring in, suggesting the addition of a new Legend and a brand new battle royale map. Similarly, players are also expecting to see some massive changes to the meta, with incoming buffs and nerfs for several popular legends. Naturally, players are eager to know the start date for Apex Legends Season 15.
MW2 players will need a non-prepaid phone to play Multiplayer, just like Overwatch
Modern Warfare 2 is this year’s anticipated Call of Duty game that provides the most evolved version of the FPS franchise. The new game promises new Multiplayer features and modes, but it may come at a cost for players with pre-paid phones. According to the phone notifications help page on battle.net, players must provide a phone number to play Moder Warfare 2.
Redditor finds incredible ‘overkill Brimstone lineup’ that might spike his VALORANT play rate
Brimstone players who lurk can rejoice as, if you’ve somehow ended up in defense spawn on Breeze as an attacker, you can now use this incredibly precise VALORANT line-up to molly the bomb. The molly is used from under the bridge in the defense spawn and while it is...
Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter part 73 brings details for new Manderville weapons, Beast Tribes, and more
As part of a larger 14-hour livestream, Final Fantasy XIV put on a Live Letter focused on Patch 6.25, which will house content like new relic weapons, new Beast Tribes, and some new dungeon content. Fans can expect to hear about and see more of the content in the patch....
Riot responds after EG’s support Vulcan says players are dealing with headset issues at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The League of Legends World Championship is one of the biggest esports events in the world,...
LOUD to reportedly maintain Champions-winning VALORANT core
Brazilian organization LOUD has reached an agreement to retain three players on its VALORANT roster for the VCT next year, according to a report by The Enemy. The organization is set to field Erick “aspas” Santos, Matias “saadhak” Delipetro, and Felipe “Less” de Loyola next year following successful negotiations over the past two days, according to the report.
How to watch the OpTic Gaming Black Ops 2 $25,000 throwback LAN tournament
Every year in October, there’s a period of downtime between Call of Duty releases where it’s time to throw it back to past titles. That time is here again, and again, it’s OpTic Hitch and the rest of the Green Wall who are taking the lead and bringing a classic CoD to the forefront. As part of the team’s “The Off-Season” event at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas, a Black Ops 2 event will bring together legends of CoD.
Vitality, OG, and Heroic punch their tickets to Rio Major
After a stunning day of results yesterday that saw both G2 and Astralis fall short of qualifying for the IEM Rio Major, three more teams loaded with talent, including the reigning ESL Pro League champions, have secured spots at the upcoming Major via Road to Rio Europe RMR B. Team...
Screen tearing issues in Overwatch 2? Here’s what to do
All gamers would like to play with the highest graphics quality settings, but that may not always be the optimal scenario depending on your playstyle. Players looking to climb up Overwatch 2’s ranked ladder will often prioritize frames and overall smoothness in gameplay over graphics quality. Issues like screen...
Faker becomes first League star to hit 100 games played at Worlds and his win rate is immense
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Another day, another accolade earned by the player touted as the best professional League of Legends...
Team gap: Gen.G on the board at Worlds 2022 after slippery start in Group D battle
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Gen.G have grabbed their first victory at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, confidently storming...
LPL, LCS fans nearly blow the roof off Hulu Theater as EDG topples C9 at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden had been just about ready to erupt all night,...
Red-hot Rogue spark up crucial Group C win streak at 2022 League World Championship
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Second day, second win for Rogue at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. The LEC...
Royal Never Give Up extend miserable North American start to Worlds
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Royal Never Give Up continued their impressive growth over the course of the 2022 League of...
Modern Warfare 2 may be getting campaign DLC in 2023, according to CoD leaker
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s campaign brought the game to new heights, testing what crazy limits the game could break through. The campaign provided hours upon hours of brilliant gameplay, giving gamers, such as this Dot Esports writer, a lifetime of nostalgia to replay whenever they think about Call of Duty.
‘I’m not going to continue’: Nikobaby is packing in his Dota 2 pro career for a streaming pivot
Former Alliance pro Nikolay “Nikobaby” Nikolov has confirmed his retirement from the professional Dota 2 scene after the organization scrapped its roster ahead of another rebuild. “I’m not going to continue being a pro, one hundred percent,” he said during his Twitch stream on Oct. 10. And he...
Jankos speaks on why G2 is so good at beating Evil Geniuses, and if Group B is the ‘Group of Death’ at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. A professional League of Legends team rarely wins seven straight games against a single opponent—especially throughout...
DWG KIA complete LCK’s 0-3 performance on day 2 of Worlds 2022 group stage after colliding with JD Gaming
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After a 36-minute banger between two of the best teams at the 2022 League of Legends...
Rogue extend their dominion to the World Championship stage on day 2 of groups
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Rogue opened the second day of the League of Legends World Championship group stage with a...
Viper strikes, EDG breaks Fnatic’s hot streak on day three of Worlds 2022 to open up group
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. For the last couple of days, European League of Legends fans have been on a high...
