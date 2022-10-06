Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Family Fun Awaits You At “Mission Moonshine” Escape Room – Coming To St. Cloud
Every Thursday evening in December, you can enjoy the Mission Moonshine Escape Room at the Stearns History Museum, a great evening for adults to get together and solve the escape room mystery. This is the first-ever escape room that the Stearns History Museum has brought us, and they are planning...
TEDx St. Cloud in Downtown St. Cloud this Thursday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Seven speakers have been lined up for the annual TEDx Talk in downtown St. Cloud. The event is this Thursday and starts at The Regency at 5:00 p.m. with a reception. The talks will start at 6:30 p.m. across the street at the Paramount Theatre.
United Way Hosting Child Care Fair in St. Cloud Tuesday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Local businesses will have the chance to learn about childcare resources they can provide their employees at an event in St. Cloud this week. United Way of Central Minnesota is teaming up with the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation and the Central Minnesota Child Care Response Fund to put on a child care fair on Tuesday morning.
Clean Up Day Saturday in St. Joseph
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- Clean-up day is coming up this Saturday in St. Joseph. For curbside clean-up, you need to have all items out at the curb by 6:00 a.m. You are limited to a six feet by six feet area. For the drop-off site, the hours on Saturday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Revised Plan Includes Convenience Store for Former O’Hara’s
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You might remember we told you last month that the Global Center on 3rd Street North in St. Cloud was planning an expansion. The project called for additions to the building on the north, east and south sides. However, now the owner of that building...
Little Free Library Installed Outside CentraCare Pediatric Clinic
ST. CLOUD -- You're child can enjoy a good book while waiting for their checkup at the CentraCare Health Plaza. CentraCare partnered with United Way of Central Minnesota to install a Little Free Library outside of the pediatric clinic. The Little Free Library is a community trend and a non-profit...
Let It Go! National Weather Service Predicting Snow In Parts Of Minnesota This Week
Can we get a little bit more fall before the snow flies? Fall is my favorite time of year. I'd like it to last without snow at least until Thanksgiving. It's probably asking too much, but I'd really like that. Apparently, Mother Nature has different plans for us. THE NATIONAL...
REVIEW: Stoney Brook Farms In Foley
This past weekend featured prime pumpkin patch conditions with sunny skies, warm temps and the fact that it was still early enough in the season for there to be a large selection of pumpkins!. We checked out Stoney Brook Farms in Foley for the first time. Stoney Brook is easily...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Plan to Pay Taxes on the Minnesota Frontline Workers Bonus
We are approaching the end of the year, and that's when people start thinking about getting their tax information together. We all know that getting a refund is a much better deal than having to pay in. The best scenario is when you don't owe anything and when you don't have a refund either. That means that you paid in the exact right amount in your income taxes. That would be awesome, but I've only heard of a few cases when that has happened.
Grant Funding Provides New AEDs For Officers, First Responders
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Law enforcement agencies across the state are getting some new AEDs thanks to a grant. The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust has awarded over $18-million to the University of Minnesota Medical School. The grant aims to provide officers and first responders across...
Bahr’s Haunted Acres in Big Lake Serves Up Big Scares for a Good Cause
The "Most Terrifying Trail In Central Minnesota" is also a fundraiser for a good cause. It's all about frights and fundraising! If you are looking for a haunted attraction to hit up this fall, check out Bahr's Haunted Acres in Big Lake. Bahr’s Haunted Acres has partnered with the Minnesota...
A Less Traveled Must See Spot in Northern Minnesota
I'm always interested in seeing what cool and new places I can check out. This one would be worth the drive to the North shore. Either do a day trip, or take a weekend and go exploring for a bit. Might be a great idea to do when the Fall colors are in full force.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
“Save Our Sherco” Rally Saturday
BECKER (WJON News) - A “Save Our Sherco” rally is planned in Becker this weekend. The Center of the American Experiment has launched a campaign to rally Minnesotans to press Xcel Energy and the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission to reconsider their decision to depower Unit 2 of the Sherburne County coal-fired power plant.
Million Dollar Powerball Ticket Sold in Minnesota
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Minnesota has another million-dollar lottery winner. The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a winning $1 million ticket in our state for last (Monday) night's drawing. The ticket was sold at the HolidayStation Store in Duluth. The numbers drawn were 3, 6, 11, 17, 22 and...
742 Talks Homeless Students
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Officials estimate there are 361 homeless students in the St. Cloud Area School District, compared to 241 at this time last year. That’s the disturbing takeaway from a presentation at Wednesday’s school board meeting. The law that governs homeless students and their needs...
Mushatt Promoted to St. Cloud Assistant Police Chief
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - With the announcement of Assistant Chief Jeff Oxton becoming the new St. Cloud Police Chief, St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis has appointed a new Assistant Chief. Kleis announced Thursday Commander Brett Mushatt will be promoted to Assistant Chief later this year. Mushatt is a St....
Efforts Ongoing to Bring All-Inclusive Playground to Sartell Park
SARTELL (WJON News) - Three area Lions Clubs are continuing their efforts to bring an all-inclusive playground to Sartell. The Sartell, St. Stephen and LeSauk Lions Clubs partnered at the start of the year, with the goal of replacing the aging and traditional playground equipment at Lions Park with new equipment that will meet the needs of all children.
Harvest Festival in Minnesota This Weekend
This weekend, October 8-9, Harvest Fest is happening in Stillwater. Stillwater is one of those great places that feels like you are a long way away while still being in Minnesota with a relatively short drive to get that "away" feeling. This weekend is Harvest Fest. If you haven't been...
Minnesota Investigators Still Seeking Answers In 2014 Minnesota Disappearance
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, BCA, posted this week about a still missing Minnesota woman who was last seen 8 years ago leaving a Detroit Lakes area home. Melissa Eagleshield has been missing for eight years. She left her Detroit Lakes area home on foot the evening of Oct. 5, 2014, and was never seen again. Melissa is 5’1” and 155 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing a black shirt and sweatpants with the South Park logo on them that night. If you know anything about her disappearance or where she might be now please contact the Becker County Sheriff’s Office at 218-847-2661.
Check Out These Road Hogs On I-94 Ramp (VIDEO)
I realize I am obsessed with anything that impedes my travel, like left lane cruisers, detours or god forbid, road construction. Road hogs are right up there, too, but this kind of road hog, I've never run into before. This took place in Woodbury on Sunday at the exit ramp,...
1390 Granite City Sports
St. Cloud, MN
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0