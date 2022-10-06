ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

United Way Hosting Child Care Fair in St. Cloud Tuesday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Local businesses will have the chance to learn about childcare resources they can provide their employees at an event in St. Cloud this week. United Way of Central Minnesota is teaming up with the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation and the Central Minnesota Child Care Response Fund to put on a child care fair on Tuesday morning.
REVIEW: Stoney Brook Farms In Foley

This past weekend featured prime pumpkin patch conditions with sunny skies, warm temps and the fact that it was still early enough in the season for there to be a large selection of pumpkins!. We checked out Stoney Brook Farms in Foley for the first time. Stoney Brook is easily...
FOLEY, MN
Plan to Pay Taxes on the Minnesota Frontline Workers Bonus

We are approaching the end of the year, and that's when people start thinking about getting their tax information together. We all know that getting a refund is a much better deal than having to pay in. The best scenario is when you don't owe anything and when you don't have a refund either. That means that you paid in the exact right amount in your income taxes. That would be awesome, but I've only heard of a few cases when that has happened.
MINNESOTA STATE
“Save Our Sherco” Rally Saturday

BECKER (WJON News) - A “Save Our Sherco” rally is planned in Becker this weekend. The Center of the American Experiment has launched a campaign to rally Minnesotans to press Xcel Energy and the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission to reconsider their decision to depower Unit 2 of the Sherburne County coal-fired power plant.
BECKER, MN
742 Talks Homeless Students

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Officials estimate there are 361 homeless students in the St. Cloud Area School District, compared to 241 at this time last year. That’s the disturbing takeaway from a presentation at Wednesday’s school board meeting. The law that governs homeless students and their needs...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Minnesota Investigators Still Seeking Answers In 2014 Minnesota Disappearance

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, BCA, posted this week about a still missing Minnesota woman who was last seen 8 years ago leaving a Detroit Lakes area home. Melissa Eagleshield has been missing for eight years. She left her Detroit Lakes area home on foot the evening of Oct. 5, 2014, and was never seen again. Melissa is 5’1” and 155 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing a black shirt and sweatpants with the South Park logo on them that night. If you know anything about her disappearance or where she might be now please contact the Becker County Sheriff’s Office at 218-847-2661.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

