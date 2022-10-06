Read full article on original website
Warm & Humid Weather Leading to Storm Threat on Wednesday
After dropping down to 35° Sunday morning, warm and more humid weather will be moving in for the start of the work week. That will set the stage for some showers and storms to return to West Tennessee Wednesday evening. Some will be strong and a potential severe wind storm will be possible. We will talk more about the timing of the storms and what you can expect coming up here.
Debris burn permits required in Tennessee Oct. 15 through May 15
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is reminding residents of burn permit requirements as we enter fall fire season. Debris burn permits are required for leaf and brush piles from October 15 through May 15. A news release states that during this time, dry conditions and shedding leaves heighten fire danger.
