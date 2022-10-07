Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
39th Annual Aunt Het Fall Festival takes place Oct. 8
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 39th Annual Aunt Het Fall Festival will return on Saturday, one week after it was originally scheduled to take place. “Ian presented us with some challenges, but we are so blessed to have a great working relationship with the city of Fountain Inn,” Heidi Hamrick, Fountain Inn Chamber of Commerce board member, told FOX Carolina.
The Post and Courier
Downtown Woodruff craft, candy store to open mid-October
WOODRUFF — Pilar Ortiz plans to ignite a creative spark in children through her store in downtown Woodruff. Ceramic piggy banks, plush toys waiting for names and stuffing, canvases and vases are some items that fill the shelves of Pilar’s All Occasions on 122 N. Main St. The...
greenvillejournal.com
James Stephens takes over helm of Greenville Downtown Airport
James Stephens knew he had big shoes to fill when he became director of Greenville Downtown Airport (GMU) earlier this month after the retirement of Joe Frasher, who led the airport for nearly 40 years. As one of the primary gateways to downtown Greenville for visiting business travelers, GMU has...
travelawaits.com
7 Fabulous Fall Festivals To Experience In The Carolinas
When fall dresses the Carolinas in fiery shades of red, orange, and gold, leaf peepers and vacationers unfettered by children’s school schedules descend upon North and South Carolina to make the most of the spectacular scenery and cooler temperatures. But all that fresh air and natural eye candy can work up a powerful appetite. Carolina food festivals to the rescue.
collegianonline.com
Makers Market will feature 33 community creators at BJU
The Museum & Gallery’s 6th annual Makers Market will feature arts and crafts designed by makers from across the country with connections to Bob Jones University. This event will be open to the community in the Welcome Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The Market will...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Fall Snow Tubing is a Real Thing at Black Bear Snow Tubing in Hendersonville, NC
Did you know you can “snow” tube in the fall at Black Bear Snow Tubing? You can! No snow is required thanks to Black Bear’s super-fast tubing mat, the only one like it in the United States! We got to visit Black Bear and try this “snow” tubing and let us tell you, fall snow tubing is where it’s at. Move over pumpkins, there’s a new fall favorite in town. Here’s everything you need to know to plan your visit to Black Bear Snow Tubing this fall.
Mondays are for the Mutts
According to Bestfriends.org, the total saving rate for dogs and cats in South Carolina is 84.3%. This still leaves 15.7% of dogs and cats that need to be saved. In Abbeville, South Carolina, there is a small business that is working with the Abbeville County Animal Shelter to help in getting those pets adopted.
greenville.com
The History of Greenville, South Carolina
The city of Greenville is situated on land that was once Cherokee hunting ground. Around 1770, Richard Pearis, an Indian trader from Virginia who was living with a chief’s daughter, received about 100,000 acres of hunting lands from the Cherokees. Pearis set up a plantation on the banks of...
WYFF4.com
Easley's Taco Taco announces it will close its doors
EASLEY, S.C. — An Upstate restaurant announced Thursday it will soon close. Taco Taco, a Mexican restaurant located on 413 W Main Street in Easley, said in a Facebook post this is its last week of operation. The restaurant's last days of business will be from 4 p.m. to...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg school district re-opens planetarium at full capacity, with public shows
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three years ago, Spartanburg School district Six wrapped up construction on a new multi-million dollar middle school. Fairforest Middle has thousands of students and one large planetarium. The science shows were shut down because of the pandemic-- but now, they’re back on. For the...
FOX Carolina
A Hero’s Welcome
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Ahead of kickoff Friday in Gaffney, Brayden Shy received a surprise of a lifetime. A huge hug from his dad, Technical Sergeant Kyle Shy. Shy had been serving overseas in Europe for the past six months. Brayden was being honored before the game but had...
WYFF4.com
Ghost story: The Walhalla Hitchhiker
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Watch the video above to hear the ghost story of the Walhalla Hitchhiker. On dark, rainy nights, some have reported seeing a ghost looking for a ride on Highway 107. The country road winds through Walhalla, in Oconee County. You can hear more spooky stories...
Officers investigate shooting in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police said shots were fired at a vehicle early Saturday morning in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said officers responded to Patton Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, police located a vehicle with six gunshot holes. Officers learned that two or three men shot at the vehicle and the driver fired […]
Flames on the Enoree: The Cherokee War of 1760 in Newberry County
The Cherokee War of 1760 is a misleading name for a war within a war. The French & Indian War, which lasted from 1754 to 1763, exasperated tensions between Native American tribes and European settlers in the frontier regions of Virginia and the Carolinas. Particularly amongst the Cherokee, these tensions were especially noticeable. Smallpox and increasing hostility with encroaching settlers ravaged the Cherokee population, and in 1758, these tensions exploded into outright war between the Cherokee and the colony of Virginia. Within a year, the Cherokees began launching raids up and down the frontier from the valleys of western Virginia to South Carolina’s backcountry.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
New to the Street: Premier Pedal Parties
Premier Pedal Parties is a sightseeing and party multiperson bike experience offering services throughout Greer. The business’s luxury custom party bike has 10 pedaling seats and four non-pedaling seats. It includes a long bar with cup holders running down the middle, a bench in the rear, sound system, turn signals, seat belts, LED lights and a roof that provides for shade and storage.
FOX Carolina
Police find unusual animal wandering in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department found an animal that is not commonly found in the Upstate wandering around Greenville. Thursday night, police said Officer Hamilton’s last call for the day was responding to reports of a baby alligator or crocodile on Palm Street. The little...
FOX Carolina
Dogs attack residents in Greer neighborhood
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A neighbor reached out to FOX Carolina, begging for help, because he says the dogs from down the street have been attacking people in his neighborhood. He sent us video of the attack. The dogs appear to have left bite and scratch marks on the...
WYFF4.com
Guinness World Record's oldest dog dies at her Upstate home
TAYLORS, S.C. — Pebbles, the world's oldest dog, from Taylors, has died just months before her 23rd birthday. According to the Instagram page in Pebbles' honor, she died peacefully from natural causes on Monday, Oct. 3. In May of this year, Guinness World Records awarded Pebbles as the oldest...
FOX Carolina
Church to launch new mental health group
Sports Director Beth Hoole and Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent speak with Gaffney cheerleading team ahead of competition season. He was a medical pioneer in a racially segregated Greenville well-known for prenatal care. If you still don’t know who he is. There’s a new partnership that says people living in 70 countries soon will.
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville Tech’s free tuition extended through spring 2023
Greenville Technical College students can breathe easier, as $0 tuition has been extended through spring 2023. The college’s governing board has continued the program that covers whatever tuition isn’t paid for by financial aid. In addition, there’s no minimum or maximum course load so long as students are seeking a degree.
