WMUR.com
Volume of applications for affordable housing funding in New Hampshire delays program
CONCORD, N.H. — Significant delays are holding up federal dollars as New Hampshire continues to sort through applications for the $100 million InvestNH housing fund. The Governor's Office for Relief and Recovery is a week overdue announcing its first grants from the program. Demand for housing in New Hampshire...
WCVB
Fall foliage brings huge turnout, heavy traffic to northern New Hampshire
LINCOLN, N.H. — People from around the world visited New Hampshire to see peak fall foliage during the long weekend. Officials said the mix of hikers and leaf peepers brought a huge turnout and heavy traffic as foliage up north peaks in some areas. Trailhead steward Alex Nedzel said...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds drivers to brake for moose
CONCORD, N.H. — If you're planning on driving this holiday weekend, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is reminding leaf peepers and residents to be extra cautious while admiring the foliage because moose are active this time of year. In 2021, 72 moose were killed by vehicles in...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire fire officials encourage planning, practicing escapes in case of home fire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire state Fire Marshal's Office is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association for Fire Prevention Week. Fire officials are encouraging Granite Staters to plan and practice escapes in your home in case there is a fire. Fire officials say once your smoke...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire fishermen worried about new guidelines to protect right whales
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — New Hampshire fishermen are raising concerns about additional restrictions they'll be facing in order to protect the critically endangered right whale. The president of the New Hampshire Fish Council said guidelines are being worked out between the industry and National Marine Fisheries Service, but he said there has never been a recorded incident between a right whale and a New Hampshire fisherman.
laconiadailysun.com
State addresses report of EZ Pass vulnerability
CONCORD — New Hampshire officials who claimed on Thursday that there is no vulnerability in the EZ Pass system were scrambling on Friday to address the concerns brought to their attention by Gerry Kennedy of Alton, a risk analyst with Observatory Strategic Management. Kennedy initially reported problems with the...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire drought conditions make big improvements; Wednesday's rain to factor into next week's report
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Nearly half of the state is no longer in a drought, according to the latest report released Thursday. The latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows about 48% of New Hampshire, mostly north of the Lakes Region, is no longer in drought conditions. The report...
laconiadailysun.com
New construction in the Lakes Region is impressive
For new construction sales in New Hampshire's Lakes Region, 2022 has shown very impressive results. When you travel around the region, all of the towns around the lake are dotted with new homes under construction or completed and plenty of remodeling projects. Contractors are in short supply as the demand for new construction has increased due to the number of families wanting to live in our beautiful region. The majority of construction, unfortunately, has been in the upper segment of the market, fueled by soaring land costs and increased construction costs due to continued rising inflation. It's hard to find a newly constructed home priced under $450,000. The size and quality of the new lakeside homes can be seen in so many areas with lots of new building techniques, modern architectural designs and unsurpassed features.
One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine
According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, the Maine portion of which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
Ready to Fill Up? These Are the Current Prices of Oil, Propane & Kerosene in Maine
When I began writing this article, it was currently the coldest morning of the 2022 fall season. As a matter of fact, at 6:30 am on Monday, October 3r, it was 33 degrees in Central Maine. And, with the weather inevitably getting colder and colder, many Mainers are now thinking...
VTDigger
It's time for second homes to become first homes
Homeownership is the cornerstone of democracy in this country. No one should have to rent simply because they were born in the wrong decade. It is past time to act to make sure all Vermont families have a fair chance to become homeowners. Homes are not an investment, they are...
NECN
COVID Risk Rising Across Mass.; Parts of NH, Maine Now Considered High Risk
Most of Massachusetts, including Boston, is now considered to be at medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's a sharp reversal from just a month ago, when the entire state was in the low risk category. Essex County is...
WMUR.com
Gas prices rise in New Hampshire for 1st time in nearly 4 months
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Gas prices in New Hampshire are back on the rise for the first time in nearly four months, a day after cuts in oil production were announced. The last time gas prices rose in New Hampshire was June 13. The average price of a gallon of regular gas rose 4 cents Thursday to $3.40, still well below the national average of $3.86.
WMTW
Maine leaders want to defund California aquarium calling for lobster boycott to protect whales
PORTLAND, Maine -- Oct. 7, 2022 — Maine's congressional delegation and Governor Janet Mills on Friday urged federal regulators to come back to Maine for another meeting with lobstermen facing stringent new fishing rules designed to protect the endangered North Atlantic Right Whale. Officials from the National Oceanic and...
The Warmest October Day on Record for Each New England State
Ah, the blessing and the curse of living along the New England Seacoast: the entire year, the ocean’s right year. And yet, a trip to the beach can seem so far away. Sure, we can look at it and trick ourselves into believing it’s a warm sunny day, but once October rolls around, that’s about the only option to those along the water or near the lakes of New England. Or is it?
mainepublic.org
LePage says in a debate that Mills was ‘fortunate’ COVID hit because of the influx of federal funds
Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and former Republican Gov. Paul LePage tussled over their stewardship of state finances Thursday during a forum hosted by the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce. LePage at one point said Mills was fortunate that the pandemic hit because it came with federal dollars for the state.
The Devil Monkey of New Hampshire is the Most Elusive Cyprid in New England
Researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard about the horrifying Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?. According to venerable news source Chowdaheadz.com (should we...
WCVB
Question 4 debate: Should voters overturn controversial driver's license law?
BOSTON — Voters are being asked to decide this November whether a controversial new law opening access to driver's licenses for all residents regardless of legal status will remain on the books in Massachusetts. The referendum on the law will appear as Question No. 4 on the ballot in...
A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts
There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
WCAX
How Vermonters feel about president, direction of country, according to new poll
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - President Biden’s approval rating among Vermonters is on the way up, but a majority of the state thinks the country is headed in the wrong direction. That’s according to a new University of New Hampshire poll commissioned by WCAX News. According to the poll,...
