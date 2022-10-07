ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

WMUR.com

New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds drivers to brake for moose

CONCORD, N.H. — If you're planning on driving this holiday weekend, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is reminding leaf peepers and residents to be extra cautious while admiring the foliage because moose are active this time of year. In 2021, 72 moose were killed by vehicles in...
ANIMALS
State
New Hampshire State
WMUR.com

New Hampshire fishermen worried about new guidelines to protect right whales

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — New Hampshire fishermen are raising concerns about additional restrictions they'll be facing in order to protect the critically endangered right whale. The president of the New Hampshire Fish Council said guidelines are being worked out between the industry and National Marine Fisheries Service, but he said there has never been a recorded incident between a right whale and a New Hampshire fisherman.
FLORIDA STATE
laconiadailysun.com

State addresses report of EZ Pass vulnerability

CONCORD — New Hampshire officials who claimed on Thursday that there is no vulnerability in the EZ Pass system were scrambling on Friday to address the concerns brought to their attention by Gerry Kennedy of Alton, a risk analyst with Observatory Strategic Management. Kennedy initially reported problems with the...
POLITICS
laconiadailysun.com

New construction in the Lakes Region is impressive

For new construction sales in New Hampshire's Lakes Region, 2022 has shown very impressive results. When you travel around the region, all of the towns around the lake are dotted with new homes under construction or completed and plenty of remodeling projects. Contractors are in short supply as the demand for new construction has increased due to the number of families wanting to live in our beautiful region. The majority of construction, unfortunately, has been in the upper segment of the market, fueled by soaring land costs and increased construction costs due to continued rising inflation. It's hard to find a newly constructed home priced under $450,000. The size and quality of the new lakeside homes can be seen in so many areas with lots of new building techniques, modern architectural designs and unsurpassed features.
CONSTRUCTION
#Solid Waste Management
B98.5

One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine

According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, the Maine portion of which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
MAINE STATE
VTDigger

It's time for second homes to become first homes

Homeownership is the cornerstone of democracy in this country. No one should have to rent simply because they were born in the wrong decade. It is past time to act to make sure all Vermont families have a fair chance to become homeowners. Homes are not an investment, they are...
VERMONT STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
WMUR.com

Gas prices rise in New Hampshire for 1st time in nearly 4 months

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Gas prices in New Hampshire are back on the rise for the first time in nearly four months, a day after cuts in oil production were announced. The last time gas prices rose in New Hampshire was June 13. The average price of a gallon of regular gas rose 4 cents Thursday to $3.40, still well below the national average of $3.86.
TRAFFIC
97.5 WOKQ

The Warmest October Day on Record for Each New England State

Ah, the blessing and the curse of living along the New England Seacoast: the entire year, the ocean’s right year. And yet, a trip to the beach can seem so far away. Sure, we can look at it and trick ourselves into believing it’s a warm sunny day, but once October rolls around, that’s about the only option to those along the water or near the lakes of New England. Or is it?
ENVIRONMENT
WNAW 94.7

A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts

There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

