Green Bay, WI

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Giants Defense

The Exponent
The Exponent
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39RSNm_0iPr9mwp00

The Green Bay Packers will face the New York Giants in London on Sunday. Their defense will be a challenge, Aaron Rodgers says.

The Exponent

Jim Polzin gives Packers a D grade after loss to Giants

Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 27-22 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday morning at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Offense: C-minus. Aaron Rodgers completed 15 of 16 passes at one point in the first half but things went...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Exponent

Bucs QB Tom Brady passes on 'roughing' talk

Tom Brady is taking a hard pass on the simmering roughing the passer penalty discussion. The Buccaneers' 45-year-old quarterback benefited from a questionable flag in Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons, when defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was penalized for what appeared to be a clean takedown for a sack in the fourth quarter.
TAMPA, FL
The Exponent

Suspended Browns QB Deshaun Watson returns to training facility

Suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is beginning his way back to the team, allowed to return to the team facility in Berea, Ohio, on Monday for the first time since his 11-game suspension was levied. Watson was suspended Aug. 30 for violating the league's personal-conduct policy following an investigation...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Exponent

Tua Tagovailoa at practice, Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson could start vs. Vikings

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice for the first time since a head injury forced him out of the lineup at Cincinnati. The plan calls for Tagovailoa to throw, which qualifies as "non-contact, sport-specific activity" but not participate in the full practice. "It will be exciting for today because, really, in these situations you are relying on all medical advice and what people can do, and what I've been told is that he can go out and throw and do some individual work today," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. "When talking about this week and playing, I don't see him being active. ... I can say with certainty that he's not going to be playing this Sunday." As for a timeline for Tagovailoa's return, McDaniel said "those types of decisions aren't in the immediate future." With Teddy Bridgewater also in concussion protocol, McDaniel said Skylar Thompson is on track to start for the Dolphins (3-2) versus the visiting Minnesota Vikings (4-1). Thompson, 25, completed 19 of 33 passes for 166 yards and one interception in relief of Bridgewater in Miami's 40-17 loss to the New York Jets last Sunday. Reid Sinnett would be promoted from the practice squad should Bridgewater remain unavailable. NFL Network reported Wednesday morning the move involving Tagovailoa not a progression toward returning to play, for which there is "no timeline" established. Per the report, Tagovailoa consulted at least "four independent specialists, including the top sports concussion neurologist and the top neuropsychologist," since the Sept. 29 injury forced him out of the loss to the Bengals. The Dolphins set off a firestorm when Tagovailoa was allowed back in the game in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills. Since then, the doctor who cleared Tagovailoa to return to that game was fired by the NFL Players Association. Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, said last Friday that Tagovailoa was checked for concussion symptoms every day before an independent neurologist cleared him to take the field four days after the Bills' game on a Thursday night against the Bengals. The 24-year-old quarterback hit his head on the turf while being sacked by Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou. Tagovailoa remained on the turf for roughly 12 minutes before he was carted off the field on a stretcher and eventually taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a concussion and neck injury. Tagovailoa has been at the team facility but was in concussion protocol, head coach Mike McDaniel said on Monday. --Field Level Media.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Exponent

Panthers fire coach Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday after two-plus seasons and an 11-27 record. The Panthers are off to a 1-4 start this season after a 37-15 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The team named defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach Steve Wilks interim...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Exponent

NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys

Commanders desperate to stop skid on Thursday visit to Bears. Losers of four straight games entering Thursday night's visit to Chicago, the Washington Commanders certainly sense the urgency of their Week 6 clash with the Bears. "It's definitely a must-win," Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said. "We're 1-4. I don't know too many teams that have started out 1-5 and still had a good season." Washington has lost by nine, 16, 15 and four points since edging the Jacksonville Jaguars in the season opener. Next comes a challenge from a young Bears team that squandered a late lead in a road loss to Minnesota but might finally be feeling optimistic about the play of second-year quarterback Justin Fields. Fields was 15-of-21 passing for 208 yards and a touchdown against the Vikings while rushing for 47 yards on eight carries. He appeared poised to lead a possible game-tying drive at Minnesota before a late fumble by Ihmir Smith-Marsette ended the Bears' chances. Fields indicated he never had felt more comfortable as a pro than he did Sunday, an encouraging development to offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who hopes for more of the same from Fields as Chicago (2-3) returns home for the first time since Week 3. "That's the experience part of it that's hard for everybody to have patience with," Getsy said. "It's cool that he's seeing that or saying that, but hopefully what he sees and how he views everything 10 games from now, hopefully he can even say that more dramatically. That's part of playing this position. You can't say or feel those things unless you experience it in the games." Commanders fans can attest to the uneasiness many Bears backers were feeling about Fields before this week. Washington quarterback Carson Wentz has been more inconsistent than not in his first season with the team, and he recently came under fire from coach Ron Rivera. While Wentz passed for 359 yards and two scores against Tennessee a week ago, his interception at the 1-yard line with six seconds to play ended any comeback hopes and overshadowed much of the good vibes. The Commanders lost 21-17. Rivera gave a one-word answer why his team was further behind division rivals in their respective rebuilds: "Quarterback." But he issued a mea culpa for his comments Tuesday and reiterated his faith in Wentz and the rest of the Commanders. "Going forward, I feel good about what we have," Rivera said. "It's just now a matter of putting it together, and we've got to do it one game at a time. And we've got to focus in on Chicago and going out and playing better. It starts with me. We've got to make sure that we are doing the things that we give these guys the best opportunity to show up on game day and play well." Washington (18 points per game) and Chicago (17.2 ppg) rank 26th and tied for 27th in scoring, respectively, so each defense could get the chance to turn the tide with a big play. The Bears hope to receive a boost from the return of cornerback Jaylon Johnson (quad injury), who has been a full participant in practice this week. "Short week, long week," Chicago defensive coordinator Alan Williams said. "Any time we get him back, that's a good thing. ... That's another able body and another veteran body, another really good player that helps us out. "And it's another guy that's been in the battles and communicates on the field to help the other guys out." Dyami Brown (105 receiving yards, two touchdowns) and Terry McLaurin (76 yards) were prominent targets for Wentz last week vs. Tennessee. --Field Level Media.
CHICAGO, IL
The Exponent

Ravens S Marcus Williams (wrist) to miss ‘significant’ time

Baltimore Ravens safety Marcus Williams is going to miss a "significant amount of time" with a dislocated wrist he suffered in Sunday night's game. However, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday the injury is not season-ending. Harbaugh said Williams suffered the injury early in the win over the Cincinnati Bengals but played the entire first half.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Exponent

Chiefs rally past Raiders behind Travis Kelce's 4 TDs

Patrick Mahomes threw for 292 yards, including four touchdown passes to tight end Travis Kelce, as the host Kansas City Chiefs continued their mastery of the Las Vegas Raiders by holding on for a 30-29 victory on Monday. Kelce became the first player in "Monday Night Football" history to catch...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Exponent

Reports: Giants P Jamie Gillan stuck in London over passport issues

New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan, a native of Scotland, did not travel back to the U.S. with the team after Sunday's game in London and remains there due to passport issues, ESPN and NFL Network reported Tuesday. The punter known as "The Scottish Hammer" could fly back to the U.S. on Thursday, but the Giants plan to work out free-agent punters to be safe, according to NFL Network. Gillan is in his first season with the Giants after three years with the Cleveland Browns. He punted twice for 100 yards on Sunday as New York (4-1) beat the Green Bay Packers 27-22 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. He has averaged 50 punt yards or more in four of his five games this season, posting a 51.0 gross average this season. --Field Level Media.
The Exponent

Jerry Jones: Cowboys to test Dak Prescott's 'spin' Wed.

Dak Prescott could get the thumbs up for Week 6, but only if he passes the spin test. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday the doubt around Prescott is whether he has enough hand and grip strength in his right thumb to spin the ball with the velocity needed to throw passes on target. If he can, Jones and the Cowboys should get Prescott back in the lineup Sunday with the NFC East lead on the line against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (5-0).
DALLAS, TX
The Exponent

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Buffalo Bills

Browns designate LB Deion Jones for return from IR. Cleveland Browns linebacker Deion Jones was designated to return from injured reserve two days after being acquired from the Atlanta Falcons. Following a minimum of four games missed, a player designated for return has 21 days to be activated or must remain on injured reserve for the remainder of the season. Jones has been on injured reserve since Sept. 1 with a shoulder injury. He joined the Browns via trade on Monday. The Browns will send the Falcons a sixth-round pick in 2024 in exchange for the 27-year-old Jones and a seventh-round 2024 draft selection. The Browns have a hole in the middle of their defense after Anthony Walker Jr. suffered a season-ending quadriceps injury on Sept. 22. Jones spent the past six seasons with Atlanta, who drafted him in the second round in 2016. In 85 career games (83 starts), Jones has recorded 652 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 11 interceptions and five touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2017. In other moves Wednesday, the Browns waived cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. and signed tight end Miller Forristall to the practice squad. Graham appeared in four games this season. Forristall cleared waivers after being let go on Monday, when Cleveland also parted with quarterback Josh Rosen. --Field Level Media.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Exponent

Raiders WR Davante Adams charged with assault after shove

Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams was charged with misdemeanor assault after pushing a credentialed photographer to the ground at the end of Monday night's game in Kansas City. The charge was filed in Kansas City Municipal Court on Wednesday morning. The man who was pushed, identified as Ryan Zebley, filed a report with the Kansas City Police Department and went to the hospital for treatment. Kansas City police called it an "intentional, overt act" that caused whiplash, a headache and a possible minor concussion. Video shows Adams heading for the tunnel at the end of the Raiders' 30-29 loss to the Chiefs when he encountered a man carrying photography equipment. Adams pushed the man forcefully. The photographer fell backward onto the ground. Adams, 29, is facing a fine or possible suspension from the league, per reports. He apologized twice -- talking to reporters afterward and later on social media. "Sorry to the guy I pushed after the game," Adams posted to Twitter. "Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront (sic) of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately." Asked on Tuesday about the incident, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said, "I support Davante wholeheartedly as a human being. As a person, he's a great guy. I know that was an unfortunate situation. We obviously don't want any of our guys to be doing anything like that. He knows that. He's very well aware of that. But I know the person. I don't think there was any intent behind it on his part. "But whatever (the NFL) asks of us, whatever they need from us, obviously we'll comply. But we're kind of in a wait-and-see (situation in terms of discipline) at this point." The Raiders had one final shot on fourth-and-1 with 46 seconds left but quarterback Derek Carr's pass fell incomplete when Adams and fellow wide receiver Hunter Renfrow collided while running their patterns. Adams seemed to have a catch on the play before, but it was overruled by the replay official. According to the police report, the photographer "was pushed to the ground causing injury. He made arrangements for private transport to the hospital for treatment at which time he called police." Adams had touchdown catches of 58 and 48 yards Monday night, finishing with three receptions for 124 yards. The Raiders fell to 1-4 with the loss. --Field Level Media.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

