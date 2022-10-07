Read full article on original website
Waco Pride Network hosts annual OUT on the Brazos event
Waco Pride Network hosted its annual OUT on the Brazos event and welcomed members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies to the banks of the Brazos River. The event, held on Saturday at Brazos Park East, brought citizens of Waco and surrounding areas together and featured around 75 local vendors and organizations. Many people came dressed in the colors of the pride flag to watch live music performances from local bands and drag performers, as well as to participate in a dance and costume contest.
Lariat TV News: Another wreck on 3rd street, off-campus towing and Baylor’s strongest athlete
This week we’re bringing you the latest details on another drunk driving-related accident on 3rd street and finding out if off-campus towing is increasing in Waco. You’ll also see a group of friends participating in what they call “homeless week,” with only one rule: no going home.
K-State claws its way back; Baylor soccer falls 2-1 after 90th minute goal
Baylor soccer suffered a 2-1 loss on Sunday to Kansas State University after the Wildcats scored a penalty kick in the last 18 seconds of the game at Betty Lou Mays Field. The call was a result of a scrum at the top of the 18-yard box with multiple players tripping over each other that left Baylor goalkeeper Lauren Traywick diving in search of the ball.
