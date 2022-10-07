Waco Pride Network hosted its annual OUT on the Brazos event and welcomed members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies to the banks of the Brazos River. The event, held on Saturday at Brazos Park East, brought citizens of Waco and surrounding areas together and featured around 75 local vendors and organizations. Many people came dressed in the colors of the pride flag to watch live music performances from local bands and drag performers, as well as to participate in a dance and costume contest.

WACO, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO