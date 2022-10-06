Read full article on original website
Related
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She No Longer Talks To Halsey On New Song ‘Doin’ My Best’
Kelsea Ballerini has a lot to say on her new album, Subject To Change, and it’s not just about her divorce from Morgan Evans. The song “Doin’ My Best” has a reference to Kelsea’s friendship with Halsey, who she says she doesn’t talk to anymore. “I was friends with a pop star, I put ’em on track four, but wish I could take it back, I woulda never asked, if I knew we wouldn’t talk anymore,” Kelsea sings in the song’s second verse.
Watch Kenny Chesney & Old Dominion Recap Their Party-Filled Summer
Kenny Chesney and Old Dominion proved they know how to party... Check out the highlights from the 'Here And Now' Tour.
CMT
WATCH: The vulnerable trailer for "THE RETURN OF TANYA TUCKER – FEATURING BRANDI CARLILE" is out now
When Brandi Carlile heard that Tanya Tucker hadn't made an album in about a decade, she realized the potent influence the "Delta Dawn" singer had on women who sing country music. "I wondered why the world has forgotten," Carlile said. "I wondered why I had forgotten." Carlile and Tucker teamed...
Comments / 0