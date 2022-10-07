Read full article on original website
Deputies search for missing, endangered woman
ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies are seeking help finding a missing woman, who they called endangered. Octavia Wolfe was last seen at 5 p.m. Sunday on Neighborhood Drive in St. George. Deputies describe her as 5″3,” weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Police search for persons of interest in downtown burglary
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest in a September burglary. Police say unidentified individuals entered a home in the 200 block of Coming Street illegally on Sept. 19, stole several items and caused several hundred dollars in damage to the property.
Deputies investigate skeletal remains found on Johns Island
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a work crew discovered skeletal remains Monday morning on Johns Island. A crew was working in the 3400 block of Patton Avenue when they made the discovery and reported it shortly after 11 a.m. The remains were found in a wooded area, deputies say.
Deputies make arrest in deadly Williamsburg County shooting
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office said a 24-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting on Manning Highway. Kelvin Daniel Montgomery Jr., from Manning, was charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, deputies said.
Missing child in Summerville has been located, police say
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing 12 year old last seen Thursday evening. According to SPD, Nico Ortiz was last seen walking from Weatherstone toward Target. He was wearing gray sweatpants with a black and gray sweatshirt. Ortiz has brown hair...
Police investigating vandalism at Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A monument dedicated to first responders was vandalized at Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park, according to police. Officers responded to the park on Monday in reference to vandalism at the war memorial and first responder bell, both of which appeared to have red spray paint markings on them. One phrase […]
Bicyclist killed by vehicle on Ashley Phosphate Rd, troopers search for vehicle
Deputies make arrest in Saturday carjacking, pursuit
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man accused of robbing a woman of her car was arrested by deputies near Ravenel. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported armed robbery on Ladson Road just after 6:40 p.m. Saturday. A woman reported that a man in a mask approached her with […]
Bicyclist killed in late-night Dorchester County hit-and-run crash
Coroner identifies victim in South Lake Drive homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim of a shooting on South Lake Drive. Fisher said Timothy Harold Brock, 57, of Goose Creek, was shot multiple times in his upper body at around 10 p.m. on Oct. 8. He died at the scene from his injuries.
Clarendon County offering reward in club shooting investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office said a reward for information is being offered in a deadly shooting investigation. On Sept. 24 CCSO and SLED were at the scene of a shooting at Petey’s Social Club and Restaurant on Azalea Ln. Three victims were shot in the incident. One of them died.
2 wounded in pair of downtown shootings
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department said a pair of separate shootings late Saturday night left an adult and a boy injured. Police responded to a shooting in the area of South Street and America Street at 10:54 p.m. Saturday. One adult was wounded and taken to an...
1 dead after truck strikes tree on Johns Island
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed after crashing into a tree Sunday afternoon on Johns Island. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to River Road near Brownsville Road around 4:30 p.m. for a single vehicle crash. Officials with the sheriff’s office said a Chevrolet pickup truck appeared to have […]
Orangeburg deputies search for woman after pepper spray incident
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Orangeburg are searching for a woman who reportedly assaulted a store clerk with pepper spray on Wednesday. According to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), a woman entered the Marathon convenience store at the intersection of Magnolia and Chestnut streets around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. […]
Bones found in the Wando River: Berkeley Co. Coroner's Office
Bones found in old wooden casket along Wando River, coroner says
78-year-old killed in Summerville auto-pedestrian crash identified
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed after being struck by a car while crossing the street Wednesday. William Jay Sarvis Sr., 78, from Summerville, was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell. The...
Berkeley Co. officials: Remains found along Wando River
Road reopens after crews respond to Mt. Pleasant fire
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say part of Hungry Neck Boulevard is back open after crews responded to a fire at an abandoned home. The fire was reported Sunday at 11:05 a.m. in the 1700 block of Halls Pond Road, according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch. Preliminary information indicates...
4 ejected, 1 in critical condition after Cooper River boat crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Coast Guard says four adults were ejected from a boat Saturday night south of Riverfront Park after leaving a concert. The crash, which happened at approximately 7:30 p.m., left one person in critical condition. Officials say a boat left the park traveling at...
