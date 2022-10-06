Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Woman Loses $18,500 to 'Bank of America' Scammer using Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' ScamZack LoveLos Angeles, CA
8 Things to do in Los Angeles this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
4 Ways to Celebrate World Sake DayCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 10: Lies, Secrets, And ManipulationsSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
"She's Done This Before," Sister Of Missing Woman SaysJeffery MacLos Angeles, CA
Norco and Murrieta Valley shatter Southern Section scoring record in epic overtime battle
For the first time in CIF Southern Section history, 150 points were scored in a game on Friday. And nobody will be surprised to hear which teams are to thank. Norco and Murrieta Valley, two of the top 25 teams in the section and highest-scoring teams in the state, finished regulation at 69-69 ...
Bell Gardens, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football game featuring 2 top-20 teams draws embarrassingly small crowd
There’s a big game being played in the Pac-12 this afternoon. No. 11 Utah is at No. 18 UCLA, which is off to a 5-0 start to the season. Apparently, however, Bruins fans don’t really care. As has been the case for pretty much the entire 2022 season,...
Lincoln Riley makes appearance at Mater Dei-St. John Bosco high school football game
Lincoln Riley is a busy man. Not only does Riley have the USC Trojans off to a 5-0 start and a No. 6 national ranking, but he is also building a remarkable recruiting class. Riley made the short trip over to the Santa Ana Bowl on Friday night to watch the top two high school football teams in ...
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday and Saturday nights
Week seven of high school football in Orange Count continues with Friday night games. Football coaches, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can share your scores with our readers throughout the night. We will provide updates of the St. John Bosco vs. Mater...
T.A. Cunningham visiting USC football again
Los Alamitos High School (California) junior T.A. Cunningham is back on the sideline Saturday night at the Los Angeles Coliseum. After visiting USC last weekend for the Arizona State game, Cunningham wanted to see more. The class of 2024 defensive lineman has racked up nearly 60 scholarship ...
Troy Aikman Sends Clear Message After UCLA's Big Win
UCLA legend Troy Aikman loved what he saw from Chip Kelly and the Bruins this Saturday afternoon. UCLA moved to 6-0 with a big win over the No. 11 Utes of Utah at the Rose Bowl today. Aikman calls Utah the "biggest test of the season" and clearly believes Dorian...
AP Top 25 Poll: USC drops in latest college football rankings (Oct. 9)
Despite improving to 6-0 for the first time since 2006, the USC Trojans dropped a spot in the latest AP 25 College Football Poll. The AP Poll, released Sunday, is voted on by sportswriters and broadcasters across the country. The voters moved Tennessee up from No. 8 last week to No. 6 this week, ...
spectrumnews1.com
Long Beach Marathon won by LBSU runner
LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — A capacity field of 2,700 runners competed in Sunday’s 38th annual Long Beach Marathon, including 17 who have completed in all 37 previous editions of the race. Raymon Ornelas won the men’s race in a time of 2:31:06.18, ahead of Enrique Villa at...
Citrus College football player killed in motorcycle accident
A 19-year-old man from Claremont lost his life Tuesday after getting into a traffic collision in Glendora. Luke Pruitt was riding his motorcycle on Mauna Loa Avenue and Grand Avenue Tuesday when he collided with an SUV, according to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune. Pruitt had been playing football at Citrus College at the time of his death. He played his high school football at Claremont High School.The crash took place when the driver of the SUV was making a U-turn on Grand. Pruitt was also traveling on Grand, the Glendora Police Department told the SGV Tribune.It's unclear at this moment who was at fault for the deadly collision.
Firefighters gain handle on commercial structure fire in Arcadia
Firefighters Sunday contained a large structure fire in Arcadia.The three-alarm fire broke out at 1st Avenue and Santa Clara Street just before 10 p.m. Saturday at a commercial building.As crews battled the fire, they had to briefly leave the roof over concerns that it would collapse. No injuries were reported.
Mega Millions ticket sold in Los Angeles area worth $3.1 million
A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in the Los Angeles area is now worth $3.1 million after hitting five of the six numbers in Friday night’s drawing, the California Lottery announced Saturday. The ticket was sold at the Elks Lodge in Culver City. It was one of two tickets sold across the country that correctly […]
KTLA.com
Body of Garden Grove man recovered from Lake Havasu
The body of a Southern California man who jumped from a boat in Lake Havasu and didn’t resurface has been recovered, authorities said Sunday. Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said the man was positively identified as 47-year-old Michael Dean Phan of Garden Grove. They said deputies received a report...
Southern California high school team stops carrying ‘thin blue line’ flag after controversy
Not everyone is happy about it, though.
Firefighters engage Third Alarm fire in Arcadia
Firefighters were engaged with a Third Alarm in Arcadia late Saturday evening. The fire was first reported at around 9:55 p.m. on 1st Avenue and Santa Clara Street at a commercial building. Large plumes of smoke and flames could be seen escaping from the roof of the structure. The cause of the fire was not known. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
5 Southern California pizza shops ranked best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer them thick and saucy, thin and crispy, loaded with toppings or simply covered in cheese, the definition of the perfect slice of pizza comes in all shapes and sizes. To celebrate International Pizza Month, pie aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 100 Places for Pizza in the U.S. The […]
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Garden Grove, California who never resurfaced swimming in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday was found deceased.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Garden Grove, California who never resurfaced swimming in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday was found deceased on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. Divers from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of...
Chronic Tacos Getting Closer to DTLA with New Pasadena Site
This will only be the eighth location in Los Angeles County
SUV Goes Over Embankment of 405 Freeway Off-Ramp in Hawthorne; Man Killed
A man was found dead inside a white SUV that went down an embankment of an off-ramp from the San Diego (405) Freeway in Hawthorne tonight, prompting the California Highway Patrol to shut down the ramp.
Several suspects assault, kidnap man near Pasadena, Arcadia
Authorities Friday sought the public’s help to locate a kidnapping victim and the men who assaulted him in an unincorporated area between Pasadena and Arcadia. The man was walking in the area of Michillinda Avenue and East Colorado Boulevard, near the Foothill (210) Freeway, on Thursday when two men approached him in a silver Honda Infiniti G35 and exited the vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
