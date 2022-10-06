ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covina, CA

High School Football PRO

Bell Gardens, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Schurr High School football team will have a game with Bell Gardens High School on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00.
MONTEBELLO, CA
AllTrojans

T.A. Cunningham visiting USC football again

Los Alamitos High School (California) junior T.A. Cunningham is back on the sideline Saturday night at the Los Angeles Coliseum. After visiting USC last weekend for the Arizona State game, Cunningham wanted to see more. The class of 2024 defensive lineman has racked up nearly 60 scholarship ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
#The Boys
spectrumnews1.com

Long Beach Marathon won by LBSU runner

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — A capacity field of 2,700 runners competed in Sunday’s 38th annual Long Beach Marathon, including 17 who have completed in all 37 previous editions of the race. Raymon Ornelas won the men’s race in a time of 2:31:06.18, ahead of Enrique Villa at...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Citrus College football player killed in motorcycle accident

A 19-year-old man from Claremont lost his life Tuesday after getting into a traffic collision in Glendora. Luke Pruitt was riding his motorcycle on Mauna Loa Avenue and Grand Avenue Tuesday when he collided with an SUV, according to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune. Pruitt had been playing football at Citrus College at the time of his death. He played his high school football at Claremont High School.The crash took place when the driver of the SUV was making a U-turn on Grand. Pruitt was also traveling on Grand, the Glendora Police Department told the SGV Tribune.It's unclear at this moment who was at fault for the deadly collision.
GLENDORA, CA
CBS LA

Firefighters gain handle on commercial structure fire in Arcadia

Firefighters Sunday contained a large structure fire in Arcadia.The three-alarm fire broke out at 1st Avenue and Santa Clara Street just before 10 p.m. Saturday at a commercial building.As crews battled the fire, they had to briefly leave the roof over concerns that it would collapse. No injuries were reported. 
ARCADIA, CA
KTLA

Mega Millions ticket sold in Los Angeles area worth $3.1 million

A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in the Los Angeles area is now worth $3.1 million after hitting five of the six numbers in Friday night’s drawing, the California Lottery announced Saturday. The ticket was sold at the Elks Lodge in Culver City. It was one of two tickets sold across the country that correctly […]
CULVER CITY, CA
KTLA.com

Body of Garden Grove man recovered from Lake Havasu

The body of a Southern California man who jumped from a boat in Lake Havasu and didn’t resurface has been recovered, authorities said Sunday. Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said the man was positively identified as 47-year-old Michael Dean Phan of Garden Grove. They said deputies received a report...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
CBS LA

Firefighters engage Third Alarm fire in Arcadia

Firefighters were engaged with a Third Alarm in Arcadia late Saturday evening. The fire was first reported at around 9:55 p.m. on 1st Avenue and Santa Clara Street at a commercial building. Large plumes of smoke and flames could be seen escaping from the roof of the structure. The cause of the fire was not known. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
ARCADIA, CA
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Garden Grove, California who never resurfaced swimming in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday was found deceased.

Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Garden Grove, California who never resurfaced swimming in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday was found deceased on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. Divers from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
HeySoCal

Several suspects assault, kidnap man near Pasadena, Arcadia

Authorities Friday sought the public’s help to locate a kidnapping victim and the men who assaulted him in an unincorporated area between Pasadena and Arcadia. The man was walking in the area of Michillinda Avenue and East Colorado Boulevard, near the Foothill (210) Freeway, on Thursday when two men approached him in a silver Honda Infiniti G35 and exited the vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
PASADENA, CA

