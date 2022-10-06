ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, MO

fhhstoday.com

Marching Band Places 3rd in Open Class A at Golden Regiment Invitational

Performing second to last in the gold show, marching band places 3rd in Open Class A at Blue Springs’ Golden Regiment Invitational (GRI), Oct.1. “The competition had a lot of hype and stress leading up to it, but once we got there and performed it was an underwhelming experience,” junior Julia Niedźwiedzka said. Niedźwiedzka serves as a woodwind section leader as well as a flute soloist during the band’s show, “Upon Orion’s Belt.”
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
fox4kc.com

FOX4 announces new Morning Show team member

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WDAF-TV FOX4 is pleased to announce an addition to our number one rated morning team. Kristen Holloway is joining the FOX4 Morning News beginning Monday, October 17th. Holloway recently worked in Atlanta, Georgia, as reporter/anchor at WSB. She has also been reporter/anchor in Memphis and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Showers and storms coming to Kansas City metro this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– The growing weather story has been about the ongoing drought. Starting in June of this year, our monthly rainfall totals have come in below average every month. October is looking dry overall as well. The drought monitor has only grown more colorful with time this summer and fall.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Rain, storm chances increase beginning Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Quick changes with the weather into the new work week ahead KC! We are looking great with dry skies and highs near 80 for our Chiefs Monday. We are tracking a Storm Track 5 Weather Alert for both Tuesday and Wednesday due to rain and storm chances. Another big drop with temperatures is ahead by midweek as well.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX 2

Fans demand refunds following Missouri Garth Brooks concert

RIDGEDALE, Mo. – After many fans waited in bumper-to-bumper traffic before the Garth Brooks concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, they decided to turn around and go home. “We left Kansas City around noon. We got into the Branson area about 4:00 p.m.,” Michelle Boucher said. She bought tickets for the concert Friday night. “It […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Lathrop Man Hurt In Early Monday Morning Accident With A Deer And A Tree

A Lathrop man was left with minor injuries after an early morning one-vehicle crash in Clinton County today (Monday). According to the accident report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 50-year-old Lathrop resident Jesus G. Beltran was driving a 2004 Honda CRV westbound on Missouri Route 116 about two miles east of Lathrop at 5:40 A.M. when his vehicle hit a deer.
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Kansas City 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Kansas City 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Kansas City, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Kansas City as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
KANSAS CITY, MO
birchrestaurant.com

17 Best Restaurants in Liberty, MO

Best Restaurants in Liberty- We scoured the internet searching for and reading hundreds of reviews of restaurants in Liberty, MO, so you don’t have to. Here are some places to eat in Liberty, according to the reviews. If you’re looking for a good meal, be sure to check out one of these restaurants!
LIBERTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
SEDALIA, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

St Joseph Resident Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Buchanan County Early Sunday Morning

A St. Joseph resident was arrested early Sunday morning on an outstanding warrant in Buchanan County. At 2:45 A.M. Sunday the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 50-year-old Tina L. Canales who was wanted on a St Joseph Police Department misdemeanor failure to appear warrant, as well as being accused of a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO

