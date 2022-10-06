Read full article on original website
fhhstoday.com
Marching Band Places 3rd in Open Class A at Golden Regiment Invitational
Performing second to last in the gold show, marching band places 3rd in Open Class A at Blue Springs’ Golden Regiment Invitational (GRI), Oct.1. “The competition had a lot of hype and stress leading up to it, but once we got there and performed it was an underwhelming experience,” junior Julia Niedźwiedzka said. Niedźwiedzka serves as a woodwind section leader as well as a flute soloist during the band’s show, “Upon Orion’s Belt.”
kttn.com
Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Fall Festival set for October 14th
The Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Association Fall Festival will be held near Hamilton next weekend. The event will be at 834 Northwest Osage Drive on October 14th and 15th. Gates will open at 9 o’clock each morning. Demonstrations will be held on both days. There will be...
fox4kc.com
FOX4 announces new Morning Show team member
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WDAF-TV FOX4 is pleased to announce an addition to our number one rated morning team. Kristen Holloway is joining the FOX4 Morning News beginning Monday, October 17th. Holloway recently worked in Atlanta, Georgia, as reporter/anchor at WSB. She has also been reporter/anchor in Memphis and...
KCTV 5
Dozens gather to pray for Excelsior Springs in the wake of recent crimes
Chilly air sticks around tonight but it won’t be as cold as Saturday morning with lows dipping down into the low to mid 40s. Sights, sounds and scores from games all across the Kansas City metro. Coldest evening since April in store for KC area. Updated: Oct. 8, 2022...
fox4kc.com
Showers and storms coming to Kansas City metro this week
KANSAS CITY, Mo.– The growing weather story has been about the ongoing drought. Starting in June of this year, our monthly rainfall totals have come in below average every month. October is looking dry overall as well. The drought monitor has only grown more colorful with time this summer and fall.
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Rain, storm chances increase beginning Tuesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Quick changes with the weather into the new work week ahead KC! We are looking great with dry skies and highs near 80 for our Chiefs Monday. We are tracking a Storm Track 5 Weather Alert for both Tuesday and Wednesday due to rain and storm chances. Another big drop with temperatures is ahead by midweek as well.
Fans demand refunds following Missouri Garth Brooks concert
RIDGEDALE, Mo. – After many fans waited in bumper-to-bumper traffic before the Garth Brooks concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, they decided to turn around and go home. “We left Kansas City around noon. We got into the Branson area about 4:00 p.m.,” Michelle Boucher said. She bought tickets for the concert Friday night. “It […]
northwestmoinfo.com
Lathrop Man Hurt In Early Monday Morning Accident With A Deer And A Tree
A Lathrop man was left with minor injuries after an early morning one-vehicle crash in Clinton County today (Monday). According to the accident report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 50-year-old Lathrop resident Jesus G. Beltran was driving a 2004 Honda CRV westbound on Missouri Route 116 about two miles east of Lathrop at 5:40 A.M. when his vehicle hit a deer.
Kansas City Zoo mourns death of popular gorilla
The Kansas City Zoo mourns the death of a popular gorilla names Curtis. The gorilla had "groundbreaking" care in an attempt to save his life.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Missouri
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Missouri is home to many different unique antique stores and flea markets.
kshb.com
Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. replaces KU's Bill Self as Chiefs' Drum Honoree for Monday Night Football
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Due to a scheduling conflict, Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball coach Bill Self has been replaced as the GEHA Deck Drum Honoree for Monday night’s Kansas City Chiefs game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs found his replacement across the parking lot.
Things to do this weekend in Kansas City: Oct. 7-9
Here are just some of the events going on around Kansas City this weekend, Oct. 7 through Oct. 9.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Kansas City 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Kansas City 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Kansas City, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Kansas City as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
birchrestaurant.com
17 Best Restaurants in Liberty, MO
Best Restaurants in Liberty- We scoured the internet searching for and reading hundreds of reviews of restaurants in Liberty, MO, so you don’t have to. Here are some places to eat in Liberty, according to the reviews. If you’re looking for a good meal, be sure to check out one of these restaurants!
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
Kansas City company to attempt World Record Thursday
A Kansas City company hopes 1,000 people will show up in the Power & Light District to help set a world record Oct. 6.
Package delivered to Clay County Courthouse caused scare
The Clay County Sheriff's Office said a suspicious package left by a delivery driver on the steps at the courthouse contained only snacks.
KCTV 5
Businesses support Excelsior Springs police as investigation continues
Families and advocates question the lack of action and point to other communities that did mass reviews when corruption came to light. Shawnee City Council leaders plan to take a stance, once again, on transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. From Turkey to KC: Man travels across world for...
Two people shot at Kansas City, Kansas park Friday evening
The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Friday evening at Eisenhower Park.
northwestmoinfo.com
St Joseph Resident Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Buchanan County Early Sunday Morning
A St. Joseph resident was arrested early Sunday morning on an outstanding warrant in Buchanan County. At 2:45 A.M. Sunday the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 50-year-old Tina L. Canales who was wanted on a St Joseph Police Department misdemeanor failure to appear warrant, as well as being accused of a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway.
