Wyoming’s Ian Munsick Spotted With Everyone’s Favorite Yellowstone Actor
Now, this is a dynamic duo that I think we can all get on board with. One of Wyoming's favorite sons was recently spotted with everyone's favorite Yellowstone character. That's right, Ian Munsick and Cole Hauser, who plays Rip on Yellowstone, were seen palling around in Idaho a few days ago.
Cheers! This Wyoming Distillery Just Got Major National Props
If you're a whiskey lover and ever enjoyed a nice glass of Wyoming Whiskey, you'll know that there was no doubt that they're one of the best whiskies in America. It tastes great and is perfect for what you're looking for. Want to sip on something? It's solid, want to make an Old Fashioned? They're your best friend.
Unique Wyoming State Championship In The Books
Wyoming is full of intense competitions and activities like, rodeo, skijoring, mountain climbing and the Wyoming State Champion Giant Pumpkin Drop. The last one on that list is truly a Wyoming tradition that's extreme and taken seriously. The Wyoming State Champion Giant Pumpkin Drop began 11 years ago and is...
Josh Allen Probably Wishes The Bills Were In Wyoming With All The Taxes He Pays
I'm sure we can all agree that one of the best perks of living and working in Wyoming is the state income tax system or lack thereof. Getting your paycheck without having to give money over to the Cowboy State each paycheck is quite the perk if you like to keep your money.
Give Yourself Extra Time When Heading To Wyoming Reservoirs
If you're heading to popular fishing and boating destinations Glendo or Keyhole Reservoirs here in Wyoming, make sure you're prepared for a mandatory boat inspection. Aquatic Invasive Species have been a big topic of discussion over the past few years, one of the more serious AIS is the zebra mussels. In July, Pactola Reservoir in South Dakota was declared to be infested with zebra mussels causing an increased risk for Wyoming water.
Giant Elk Looks On In Amazement As Two Wyoming Moose Spar
Well, this is interesting. It's like being at a party or a bar when a couple of bros start pushing each other then one gets the bright idea to throw a punch, hoping that they'd be broken up, but no one wants to break it up, now they have to actually throw down. All you can think as you watch on is, I hope they don't fight their way over here. I'm not about to have my drink spilled.
Gov. Gordon Proclaims September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
It may have been a few days late, but the signing of the September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month proclamation yesterday by Governor Gordon was welcomed by representatives of Jason's Friends - a Casper-based support network for Wyoming families impacted by childhood cancer. A representative from Jason's Friends took a moment...
Leapin’ Lizards: This Dinosaur-Looking Reptile Lives in Northern Colorado
Northern Colorado is home to hundreds of different species of wildlife. From the tiniest amphibians, such as northern leopard frogs to massive mammals, like moose and elk, all kinds of animals live in the upper region of the Centennial State. Certain types of wildlife are more frequently seen than others....
Gov. Gordon Declares October Dyslexia Awareness Month in Wyoming
Yesterday, October 5, Governor Mark Gordon signed a proclamation declaring October 2022 Dyslexia Awareness Month. The signing was attended by a small group of Wyoming students and community members, representatives from the WyoLit organization, and WY State Representative Landon Brown. Governor Gordon recognized the proclamation as critical to improving the...
High Wind Warning, Cold Front Dominate SE Wyoming Weather
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has posted a high wind warning for much of southeast Wyoming for today. A cold front is also expected to bring cooler temperatures and a few showers to the region. The agency posted this statement on its website:. High Wind Warnings remain...
Kirk Hammett Joins Journey In Hawaii For ‘Wheel in the Sky’ & ‘Enter Sandman’
Metallica's Kirk Hammett was part of the Journey ohana Thursday night (Oct. 6) as the guitarist made a surprise appearance, joining the classic rockers onstage for a two-song showdown that featured a fan favorite from each band. First up was Journey's "Wheel in the Sky" followed by the troupe ripping...
Driver Shares Video of Wolf Pack in Grand Teton National Park
When you visit national parks in Wyoming, you never know what might cross the road in front of you. For one driver today, that was a wolf pack that was crossing the road in Grand Teton National Park as their video share shows. My understanding based on the video description...
BREAKING: Cheyenne Teen Gets 20-22 Years for Killing 14-Year-Old
A Cheyenne teenager who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a rival gang member in 2021 was sentenced Thursday in Laramie County District Court to 20 to 22 years in prison. The fatal shooting happened in the early morning hours of July 5 at the Cheyenne Station Apartments in the 1600 block of Taft Avenue.
Cheyenne NWS: SE Wyoming Could See Snow Next Week
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says some areas of southeast Wyoming could see snow by Tuesday of next week. Here's a look at the weather forecast for southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle for the weekend into next week. Dry for most locations, except for the western mountains, where we could see afternoon chances for rain showers. Overall, pretty nice weather. Need to be watching Tuesday and Wednesday next week. A strong cold front moves into the area, that could bring us daytime rain showers and snow at night. Still a ways out, so the forecast could change. Mountains could definitely see significant snow accumulations though. Stay tuned!
Frost Advisory Issued For Southeast Wyoming For Early Saturday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for much of southeast Wyoming between 12 a.m. and 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8. The National Weather Service defines a Frost Advisory as follows:. A Frost Advisory is issued when the minimum temperature is forecast to be...
