ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
101.9 KING FM

Unique Wyoming State Championship In The Books

Wyoming is full of intense competitions and activities like, rodeo, skijoring, mountain climbing and the Wyoming State Champion Giant Pumpkin Drop. The last one on that list is truly a Wyoming tradition that's extreme and taken seriously. The Wyoming State Champion Giant Pumpkin Drop began 11 years ago and is...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Casper, WY
Government
101.9 KING FM

Give Yourself Extra Time When Heading To Wyoming Reservoirs

If you're heading to popular fishing and boating destinations Glendo or Keyhole Reservoirs here in Wyoming, make sure you're prepared for a mandatory boat inspection. Aquatic Invasive Species have been a big topic of discussion over the past few years, one of the more serious AIS is the zebra mussels. In July, Pactola Reservoir in South Dakota was declared to be infested with zebra mussels causing an increased risk for Wyoming water.
WYOMING STATE
101.9 KING FM

Giant Elk Looks On In Amazement As Two Wyoming Moose Spar

Well, this is interesting. It's like being at a party or a bar when a couple of bros start pushing each other then one gets the bright idea to throw a punch, hoping that they'd be broken up, but no one wants to break it up, now they have to actually throw down. All you can think as you watch on is, I hope they don't fight their way over here. I'm not about to have my drink spilled.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Sense#Gre
101.9 KING FM

Gov. Gordon Declares October Dyslexia Awareness Month in Wyoming

Yesterday, October 5, Governor Mark Gordon signed a proclamation declaring October 2022 Dyslexia Awareness Month. The signing was attended by a small group of Wyoming students and community members, representatives from the WyoLit organization, and WY State Representative Landon Brown. Governor Gordon recognized the proclamation as critical to improving the...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
101.9 KING FM

BREAKING: Cheyenne Teen Gets 20-22 Years for Killing 14-Year-Old

A Cheyenne teenager who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a rival gang member in 2021 was sentenced Thursday in Laramie County District Court to 20 to 22 years in prison. The fatal shooting happened in the early morning hours of July 5 at the Cheyenne Station Apartments in the 1600 block of Taft Avenue.
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne NWS: SE Wyoming Could See Snow Next Week

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says some areas of southeast Wyoming could see snow by Tuesday of next week. Here's a look at the weather forecast for southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle for the weekend into next week. Dry for most locations, except for the western mountains, where we could see afternoon chances for rain showers. Overall, pretty nice weather. Need to be watching Tuesday and Wednesday next week. A strong cold front moves into the area, that could bring us daytime rain showers and snow at night. Still a ways out, so the forecast could change. Mountains could definitely see significant snow accumulations though. Stay tuned!
WYOMING STATE
101.9 KING FM

101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne, WY
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy