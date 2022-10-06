Read full article on original website
Foreigner and Styx Never Even Considered for Rock Hall, Says Boss
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame co-founder Jann Wenner said Foreigner and Styx have never even been considered for induction. Wenner, who founded Rolling Stone magazine, added that bands from the same era, including REO Speedwagon and Boston, have also never been discussed by those tasked with choosing inductees. In...
Charlie Watts Blamed Led Zeppelin for Long Rolling Stones Shows
Charlie Watts believed Led Zeppelin were responsible for the Rolling Stones having to play concerts that lasted two hours or more. The drummer, who died aged 80 last year, retained a soft spot for the kind of low-key barroom shows he’d played as a young jazz musician. But in an excerpt from the official biography Charlie’s Good Tonight – by Paul Sexton and revealed by Billboard – he said he understood the path his band had followed.
Joey Ramone’s Publishing Rights Sold for $10 Million
Joey Ramone’s publishing rights have been sold for $10 million. The Ramones lead singer was the subject of the latest acquisition by Primary Wave, which previously cut deals with Stevie Nicks, Alice Cooper, Def Leppard and many others. Ramone – real name Jeffrey Ross Hyman – died of cancer...
Roger Waters’ Latest Rant: He Isn’t ‘Interested’ in Eddie Van Halen or AC/DC
British rock icon Roger Waters has been in some, well, hot water lately with controversial comments about a range of socio-political topics. Among them, the Ukraine war and "lies" of Russian war crimes, the United States' involvement aiding Ukraine in the conflict and also placing culpability on American and British Jewish people for the actions of Israel, as seen in the Pink Floyd founding member's latest explosive interview with Rolling Stone on October 4.
Bret Michaels Was Singing With Loretta Lynn Weeks Before She Died
As the world remembers Loretta Lynn, the trailblazing country star who died Tuesday, Poison frontman Bret Michaels has revealed he visited with the singer just weeks before her death. “My heart is beyond heavy today as I have just learned of the passing of my good friend Loretta Lynn,” Michaels...
60 Years Ago: The Beatles and James Bond Debut on the Same Day
In terms of British cultural exports, there may not be a more significant day than Oct. 5, 1962. That's when the Beatles' debut single, "Love Me Do," and the first James Bond movie, Dr. No, were released. "Love Me Do" was one of four songs - along with "P.S. I...
New Cover Puts Joe Walsh’s ‘Life’s Been Good’ Back on the Charts
More than 40 years after its release, the Joe Walsh classic “Life’s Been Good” is being embraced by a new generation of music fans thanks to a popular updated version by reggae-rock group Dirty Heads. The original tune arrived in 1978 on Walsh’s fourth solo album, But...
Reactions To Chris Pratt’s ‘Mario’ Voice Have Been A Little Harsh
Let's go! The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer is finally here, and people have some opinions. First of all, the animation looks perfect and the casting of Charlie Day as Luigi couldn't be more fitting. That being said, people are kind of upset at Chris Pratt's voice, as expected. Rather...
Kirk Hammett Joins Journey In Hawaii For ‘Wheel in the Sky’ & ‘Enter Sandman’
Metallica's Kirk Hammett was part of the Journey ohana Thursday night (Oct. 6) as the guitarist made a surprise appearance, joining the classic rockers onstage for a two-song showdown that featured a fan favorite from each band. First up was Journey's "Wheel in the Sky" followed by the troupe ripping...
Every Photo of Tatiana Maslany With Her ‘She-Hulk‘ Double Is Amazing
Google is not always the most reliable source on these matters, but it claims that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany is 5'4”. And so is her human character on She-Hulk, Jennifer Walters. But when Jen transforms into She-Hulk, she grows way taller. On the show, the She-Hulk characters is a CGI creation — but obviously those effects are added to the show in post-production.
Tara Reid Is Trying to Get a ‘Josie and the Pussycats’ Sequel Going
Tara Reid is hoping to get Josie and the Pussycats trending so that a sequel can be made. Reid kick-started her campaign for a sequel on social media. In a TikTok video, she said she's "excited" about the potential for a new installment, and that fans should let her know in the comments if they want one.
Chris Pratt Does Not Sound Like Mario in ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Trailer
When the trailer for the Sonic the Hedgehog animated movie premiered, fans freaked out. Whoever appeared in that trailer was not Sonic the Hedgehog. And they freaked out so loudly that Paramount actually decided to delay the movie and make the character look more like the version of the critter from the games. It all worked out; Sonic looked better, the movie was a hit, and got a sequel.
This 2-Year-Old Who Was Devastated After Watching Mufasa Die in ‘The Lion King’ Is All of Us
A toddler's reaction to watching Mufasa die in Disney's The Lion King is traumatizing the internet all over again. In a viral video shared on TikTok, 2-year-old Rory sits in her cosmic PJs, a spoon clenched in one hand and her other hand tightly balled up in a fist, as she watches one of the most harrowing scenes to ever grace the silver screen.
Bill Murray ‘kissed and straddled’ crew member on shut-down movie Being Mortal
Almost six months after Bill Murray’s alleged “inappropriate behaviour” on the set of Being Mortal led to the production being shut down, details of the incident have emerged.Being Mortal is Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut, and is based on surgeon Atul Gawande’s 2014 book, Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End. As well as directing, Ansari – who helms his own Netflix show Master of None – wrote and was set to star in the film, alongside Seth Rogen.In a new report from Puck writer Eriq Gardner, multiple sources describe Murray, 72, allegedly straddling and kissing a “much...
Steve Perry Previews New Holiday Song ‘Maybe This Year’
Former Journey singer Steve Perry has given fans a preview of his upcoming holiday song, "Maybe This Year." "Hello, everyone. I'm Steve Perry, and this is my recording studio,” the rocker began in a video uploaded to Tik Tok. “And these are my holiday lights, and these are my holiday assistants,” he continued, showing colorful lights and children’s toys decorating his workspace.
Ozzy Osbourne Beauty Collection Includes Bat-Shaped Makeup Palette
Ozzy Osbourne has launched a signature makeup collection to bring "dark glamour" to cosmetics users. In partnership with the brand Rock & Roll Beauty, the limited edition Ozzy Osbourne Rock and Roll Beauty Collection is available now. The line includes a bat-shaped eyeshadow palette, clearly inspired by the metal singer's...
The Cure Debut New Songs During First Concert in Three Years: Videos, Set List
The Cure played their first live show in close to three years last night in Latvia, and they brought a couple of new songs along with them. The group opened their set with the world premiere of "Alone." "This is the end of every song that we sing / The fire burned out in ash and the stars grown dim with tears," frontman Robert Smith began as he delivered the soaring, dramatic track.
Is Blink-182 News Coming Soon? Band Clears Instagram & Website
What are Blink-182 trying to tell us? That seems to be the question of the day for fans reading into recent mysterious activity from the band. Out of nowhere, Blink has completely wiped their online presence, clearing out all of their Instagram posts on the official band account. Visiting the band's website, there is a scrolling "under construction" message, and the site also notes they are "hard at work" at to "check back soon," further signaling some news may be coming soon.
The Oldest Movies on Netflix in Every Genre
Netflix has only existed since 1997, and until 2015 they never produced or released their own titles. Before that, they were in the business of sending DVDs to customers through the mail. Later, they began licensing pre-existing films and shows from other companies to stream on their website. That goes...
Pink Floyd Catalog Sale Reportedly Threatened by Waters’ Comments
Recent explosive comments from Roger Waters have reportedly held up negotiations of Pink Floyd’s catalog sale. Variety reports that the band has been quietly shopping their “recorded-music catalog and other assets for several months, seeking as much as $500 million.” These statements from Waters may have have led potential buyers to question the value of such a deal.
