101.9 KING FM

Foreigner and Styx Never Even Considered for Rock Hall, Says Boss

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame co-founder Jann Wenner said Foreigner and Styx have never even been considered for induction. Wenner, who founded Rolling Stone magazine, added that bands from the same era, including REO Speedwagon and Boston, have also never been discussed by those tasked with choosing inductees. In...
MUSIC
101.9 KING FM

Charlie Watts Blamed Led Zeppelin for Long Rolling Stones Shows

Charlie Watts believed Led Zeppelin were responsible for the Rolling Stones having to play concerts that lasted two hours or more. The drummer, who died aged 80 last year, retained a soft spot for the kind of low-key barroom shows he’d played as a young jazz musician. But in an excerpt from the official biography Charlie’s Good Tonight – by Paul Sexton and revealed by Billboard – he said he understood the path his band had followed.
MUSIC
101.9 KING FM

Joey Ramone’s Publishing Rights Sold for $10 Million

Joey Ramone’s publishing rights have been sold for $10 million. The Ramones lead singer was the subject of the latest acquisition by Primary Wave, which previously cut deals with Stevie Nicks, Alice Cooper, Def Leppard and many others. Ramone – real name Jeffrey Ross Hyman – died of cancer...
MUSIC
101.9 KING FM

Roger Waters’ Latest Rant: He Isn’t ‘Interested’ in Eddie Van Halen or AC/DC

British rock icon Roger Waters has been in some, well, hot water lately with controversial comments about a range of socio-political topics. Among them, the Ukraine war and "lies" of Russian war crimes, the United States' involvement aiding Ukraine in the conflict and also placing culpability on American and British Jewish people for the actions of Israel, as seen in the Pink Floyd founding member's latest explosive interview with Rolling Stone on October 4.
CELEBRITIES
101.9 KING FM

Every Photo of Tatiana Maslany With Her ‘She-Hulk‘ Double Is Amazing

Google is not always the most reliable source on these matters, but it claims that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany is 5'4”. And so is her human character on She-Hulk, Jennifer Walters. But when Jen transforms into She-Hulk, she grows way taller. On the show, the She-Hulk characters is a CGI creation — but obviously those effects are added to the show in post-production.
CELEBRITIES
101.9 KING FM

Chris Pratt Does Not Sound Like Mario in ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Trailer

When the trailer for the Sonic the Hedgehog animated movie premiered, fans freaked out. Whoever appeared in that trailer was not Sonic the Hedgehog. And they freaked out so loudly that Paramount actually decided to delay the movie and make the character look more like the version of the critter from the games. It all worked out; Sonic looked better, the movie was a hit, and got a sequel.
MOVIES
The Independent

Bill Murray ‘kissed and straddled’ crew member on shut-down movie Being Mortal

Almost six months after Bill Murray’s alleged “inappropriate behaviour” on the set of Being Mortal led to the production being shut down, details of the incident have emerged.Being Mortal is Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut, and is based on surgeon Atul Gawande’s 2014 book, Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End. As well as directing, Ansari – who helms his own Netflix show Master of None – wrote and was set to star in the film, alongside Seth Rogen.In a new report from Puck writer Eriq Gardner, multiple sources describe Murray, 72, allegedly straddling and kissing a “much...
MOVIES
101.9 KING FM

Steve Perry Previews New Holiday Song ‘Maybe This Year’

Former Journey singer Steve Perry has given fans a preview of his upcoming holiday song, "Maybe This Year." "Hello, everyone. I'm Steve Perry, and this is my recording studio,” the rocker began in a video uploaded to Tik Tok. “And these are my holiday lights, and these are my holiday assistants,” he continued, showing colorful lights and children’s toys decorating his workspace.
MUSIC
101.9 KING FM

Ozzy Osbourne Beauty Collection Includes Bat-Shaped Makeup Palette

Ozzy Osbourne has launched a signature makeup collection to bring "dark glamour" to cosmetics users. In partnership with the brand Rock & Roll Beauty, the limited edition Ozzy Osbourne Rock and Roll Beauty Collection is available now. The line includes a bat-shaped eyeshadow palette, clearly inspired by the metal singer's...
MAKEUP
101.9 KING FM

The Cure Debut New Songs During First Concert in Three Years: Videos, Set List

The Cure played their first live show in close to three years last night in Latvia, and they brought a couple of new songs along with them. The group opened their set with the world premiere of "Alone." "This is the end of every song that we sing / The fire burned out in ash and the stars grown dim with tears," frontman Robert Smith began as he delivered the soaring, dramatic track.
MUSIC
101.9 KING FM

Is Blink-182 News Coming Soon? Band Clears Instagram & Website

What are Blink-182 trying to tell us? That seems to be the question of the day for fans reading into recent mysterious activity from the band. Out of nowhere, Blink has completely wiped their online presence, clearing out all of their Instagram posts on the official band account. Visiting the band's website, there is a scrolling "under construction" message, and the site also notes they are "hard at work" at to "check back soon," further signaling some news may be coming soon.
INTERNET
101.9 KING FM

The Oldest Movies on Netflix in Every Genre

Netflix has only existed since 1997, and until 2015 they never produced or released their own titles. Before that, they were in the business of sending DVDs to customers through the mail. Later, they began licensing pre-existing films and shows from other companies to stream on their website. That goes...
TV & VIDEOS
101.9 KING FM

Pink Floyd Catalog Sale Reportedly Threatened by Waters’ Comments

Recent explosive comments from Roger Waters have reportedly held up negotiations of Pink Floyd’s catalog sale. Variety reports that the band has been quietly shopping their “recorded-music catalog and other assets for several months, seeking as much as $500 million.” These statements from Waters may have have led potential buyers to question the value of such a deal.
MUSIC
101.9 KING FM

