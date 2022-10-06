What are Blink-182 trying to tell us? That seems to be the question of the day for fans reading into recent mysterious activity from the band. Out of nowhere, Blink has completely wiped their online presence, clearing out all of their Instagram posts on the official band account. Visiting the band's website, there is a scrolling "under construction" message, and the site also notes they are "hard at work" at to "check back soon," further signaling some news may be coming soon.

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO