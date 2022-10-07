Read full article on original website
95.5 FM WIFC
State Tribes Gather In Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) – Monday is Indigenous Peoples’ Day, and to honor the tribes, Marathon Park threw a Powwow. Multiple tribes came together for food, art and dancing. 11 different tribes are recognized in Wisconsin, and most of them made an appearance on Sunday. Event organizers hope to...
Blossom of Lights now open
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Monk Botanical Gardens’ “Blossom of Lights” opened on Thursday. It’s an interactive walk through the gardens with themed light fixtures throughout the path. Darcie Howard, the executive director of the gardens, says the inspiration came from other gardens doing similar...
Wausau Teen Reported Missing
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A 17-year-old Wausau girl has gone missing for the second time in the last four months. Morgan Torrens is believed to have left the NTC Alternative High School at 2:00 PM on September 19th and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Officers believe she left willingly but is without needed medication.
Schofield Man Sentenced for Straw Purchase of a Firearm
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A Schofield man will serve two years in federal prison for making false statements to secure the purchase of a firearm for another man. Kyle Ritchie was found guilty of buying four guns from a licensed dealer in Wausau last year by representing himself as the actual buyer. Instead, Ritchie passed the guns off to Victor Pennington in exchange for meth.
