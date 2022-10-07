Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has threatened further “harsh” responses on Ukraine, hours after the Kremlin launched a series of deadly strikes on cities across Ukraine.He said the shelling, which hit targets in Kyiv including a public park, children’s play area and a pedestrian bridge, was in response to an attack on a bridge in Crimea over the weekend.At least eight people were killed.In a televised meeting of the Kremlin’s security council, Mr Putin told Russians that military officials had advised striking at Ukrainian infrastructure in response.Russia will respond “harshly” to future attacks by Ukraine, Mr Putin said.“This morning, at...

POLITICS ・ 53 MINUTES AGO