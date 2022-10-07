Read full article on original website
Putin warns of further Russian attacks on Ukraine after cities bombarded with missiles
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has threatened further “harsh” responses on Ukraine, hours after the Kremlin launched a series of deadly strikes on cities across Ukraine.He said the shelling, which hit targets in Kyiv including a public park, children’s play area and a pedestrian bridge, was in response to an attack on a bridge in Crimea over the weekend.At least eight people were killed.In a televised meeting of the Kremlin’s security council, Mr Putin told Russians that military officials had advised striking at Ukrainian infrastructure in response.Russia will respond “harshly” to future attacks by Ukraine, Mr Putin said.“This morning, at...
Voice of America
Erdogan Works to Deepen Ties With Putin Amid Allies' Concerns
Istanbul — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Friday held talks by phone with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to deepen relations. The talks are seen as likely to add to growing concerns among some of Turkey's NATO partners over its relationship with Moscow and where its loyalties lie. The...
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Ukraine War Entering Critical Phase
Russia stages a deadly bombardment of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia city as its forces retreat in the face of a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south and east. President Biden says risk of "Armageddon" is at its highest since early 1960s due to Russian threats of the possible use of nuclear weapons in response to its losses in Ukraine.
Voice of America
Can China De-Escalate a Nuclear Crisis Over Ukraine? Will It?
As concerns grow of a possible nuclear conflict between Russia and the West over Ukraine, there are hopes China could defuse the crisis. But Russia’s most influential ally may not have the desire or the ability to help, according to analysts. “If any power has influence over Putin, it...
Voice of America
Bulgaria Finds Innovative Ways to Assist Ukrainian Refugees
Bulgaria does not supply weapons to Ukraine and is not actively supporting the war-torn country on diplomatic or legal fronts. It is, however, assisting Ukrainian refugees. Tatiana Vorozhko reports from its capital, Sofia. VOA footage by Svitlana Koval. Video editing by Oleksii Osyka and Anna Rice.
Voice of America
Russian Strikes in Cities of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia Raise Safety Fears
Russia is concentrating its latest attacks in Ukraine on areas it claims to have annexed, including the eastern city Kharkiv and the southern city of Zaporizhzhia. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram that missile strikes hit the center of Kharkiv early Saturday, according to The Associated Press. He said the explosions sparked fires at several buildings, including a medical institution.
Voice of America
Nobel Peace Prize Honors Those Battling Oppression of Putin, Lukashenko
The Norwegian Nobel Committee championed resistance to authoritarianism in awarding the 2022 Peace Prize to imprisoned Belarusian activist Ales Bialiatski and two human rights organizations: the Russia-based Memorial and the Ukraine-based Center for Civil Liberties. In a release announcing the award Friday, the committee noted that, collectively, the three winners...
Russia-Ukraine news – live: Putin threatens Kyiv with more retaliation missile strikes
Vladimir Putin said he will react “harshly” to Ukrainian attacks on Russian targets, hours after the Kremlin launched a series of strikes on cities across Ukraine. The Russian president said the strikes, which hit targets in Kyiv including a public park, children’s play area and a pedestrian bridge, were in response to an attack on a bridge in Crimea over the weekend.
Voice of America
Nobel Peace Prize Awarded to Activists from Ukraine, Russia, Belarus
Human rights activists from Ukraine, Belarus and Russia won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the 2022 prize to imprisoned Belarus activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties. Berit Reiss-Andersen, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 8
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 10:17 p.m.: Ukraine's recent rapid advance into Russian-occupied territory liberated the resort village of Shchurove, once a forest haven for families and fishermen taking a break from city life, Agence France-Presse reported.
Voice of America
EU Condemns Russia’s Takeover of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
The European Union’s top diplomat Saturday condemned “in the strongest possible terms” Russia’s attempt to annex the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and said Russia’s forces must fully withdraw from the plant and return control of it to Ukraine. High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell...
Voice of America
UN Vote Will Test Countries' Views on Russian Annexation Bid
United nations — The U.N. General Assembly will convene Monday in a special session to discuss Russia's recent attempt to annex four regions of Ukraine. The session could reveal whether Russia's international isolation is growing as its war grinds on. "The U.N. Charter is clear: Any annexation of a...
Voice of America
13 Killed, Dozens Wounded in Russian Attacks on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia
A barrage of Russian missiles overnight killed at least 13 people and wounded more than 60 others in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian officials reported Sunday, as Moscow attempted to enforce its claim to the illegally annexed territory that Ukraine still controls. The attack on apartment buildings and...
Voice of America
In Annexed Crimea, Tatars Being Conscripted Into Russian Military
Russia has been conducting what it calls a partial mobilization since September 21st, and citizens in annexed Crimea are being called up to help fight. But human rights experts say the Indigenous Crimean Tatars are most often being conscripted. Lesia Bakalets has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Video editor: Anatolie Casenco.
Voice of America
Fire Burns on Crimean Bridge After Blast
A powerful truck explosion seriously damaged Russia’s road-and-rail bridge to Crimea Saturday, hitting a prestige symbol of Moscow’s annexation of the peninsula and the key supply route to Russian forces battling to hold territory captured in southern Ukraine. (Reuters)
Voice of America
UN Council Appoints Special Rapporteur to Monitor Human Rights in Russia
GENEVA — The U.N. Human Rights Council has appointed a special rapporteur to monitor human rights in Russia. The resolution was adopted on a vote of 17 in favor, 6 against, and 24 abstentions. The debate on the initiative began just as a Belarusian activist and two humanitarian organizations...
War in Ukraine Fuels Demand For This British Arms Maker's Howitzer
British arms maker BAE Systems PLC BAESF considered restarting production of the M777 howitzer, as the big gun’s performance on Ukrainian battlefields revived interest in the weapon. BAE said several countries had expressed an interest in buying M777s after its deadly effect against Russian troops in recent months, the...
Voice of America
German Minister Calls for EU Sanctions Over Iran Crackdown
Berlin — Germany's foreign minister is calling for European Union entry bans and asset freezes against those responsible for what she described as brutal repression against anti-government protesters in Iran. The most sustained protests in years against Iran's theocracy are now in their fourth week. They erupted Sept. 17...
Voice of America
Lesotho Faces Political Instability as Polls Open Friday
JOHANNESBURG — The small kingdom of Lesotho, surrounded by South Africa, is voting Friday with more than 50 parties competing and few hopes of an end to the country's run of unstable coalitions. Lesotho's ruling All Basotho Convention — or ABC — is vying for reelection in Friday's parliamentary...
Trump news - live: Ex-president accuses George HW Bush of keeping ‘documents in bowling alley’
Donald Trump defended keeping classified documents at his Florida resort by accusing former president George HW Bush of doing the same, saying the 41st president “took millions and millions of documents to a former bowling alley pieced together with what was then an old and broken Chinese restaurant”.
