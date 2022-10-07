Read full article on original website
Opinion: Biden's eye-opening warning
"Can you tell me where we're headin'?" Bob Dylan asks in his 1978 song "Señor." Is it "Lincoln County Road or Armageddon? Seems like I been down this way before. Is there any truth in that, señor?" Yes, we've been here before, at least if you take President...
Russia-Ukraine news – live: Putin threatens Kyiv with more retaliation missile strikes
Vladimir Putin said he will react “harshly” to Ukrainian attacks on Russian targets, hours after the Kremlin launched a series of strikes on cities across Ukraine. The Russian president said the strikes, which hit targets in Kyiv including a public park, children’s play area and a pedestrian bridge, were in response to an attack on a bridge in Crimea over the weekend.
Trump news - live: Ex-president accuses George HW Bush of keeping ‘documents in bowling alley’
Donald Trump defended keeping classified documents at his Florida resort by accusing former president George HW Bush of doing the same, saying the 41st president “took millions and millions of documents to a former bowling alley pieced together with what was then an old and broken Chinese restaurant”.
War in Ukraine Fuels Demand For This British Arms Maker's Howitzer
British arms maker BAE Systems PLC BAESF considered restarting production of the M777 howitzer, as the big gun’s performance on Ukrainian battlefields revived interest in the weapon. BAE said several countries had expressed an interest in buying M777s after its deadly effect against Russian troops in recent months, the...
Massive explosion on Crimea's Kerch bridge, Russian state media reports
A fuel tank exploded on Crimea's Kerch bridge early Saturday morning, according to Russian state media RIA and social media footage. The source of the explosion remains unclear. The tanker was located on the 19-kilometer (11 mile) long Kerch bridge - the longest in Europe and strategically important because it...
Joe Biden is still pretty unpopular
For the last month or so, the dominant narrative in American politics has been that President Joe Biden -- and Democrats more generally -- are on the comeback trail. Their odds of keeping the Senate look better than they did earlier in the midterm cycle and there are even some pundits who suggest Democrats might be able to eke out a House majority.
Why Donald Trump was bad for America but good for Canada
By now, it’s trite to say that the rise of Donald Trump as a political figure has been a travesty for American democracy. Although the United States was already polarized prior to Trump becoming president, the country has increasingly veered into “pernicious polarization” territory since 2016, with partisan hostility at the highest it’s been in decades. Despite lying thousands of times, flouting basic standards of human decency and showing little respect for American institutions, Trump has managed to shape the Republican Party in his image to the extent that loyalty to him now forms the litmus test for public legitimacy on...
First on CNN: Top US officials hold first in-person meeting with the Taliban since the US killed al Qaeda's leader in July
Top Biden administration officials met in-person with the Taliban on Saturday for the first time since al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed by the US in his apartment in Kabul in late July, two officials familiar with the talks said. The administration sent the CIA's deputy director and the...
France urges French nationals to leave Iran "as soon as possible"
France has urged all French nationals to leave Iran "as soon as possible," warning that they risk "arrest, arbitrary detentions and unfair trial." The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs in an update on its website Friday warned that "all French visitors, including dual nationals, are exposed to a high risk of arrest, arbitrary detention and unfair trial."
Is Charles' climate fight over now he's King?
We're weeks away from the annual United Nations Climate Change Conference -- better known as COP27 -- but there will be a distinct lack of royal presence at this year's event. We now understand Britain's new monarch will forgo the upcoming summit in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Earlier this week, several British outlets reported that UK Prime Minister Liz Truss had advised Charles III against attending.
North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile, Japanese PM says
North Korea launched a suspected ballistic missile, the Japanese Prime Minister's Office reported via Twitter on Saturday. On Tuesday, North Korea fired another missile, without warning, that flew over and past Japan, causing Japan to warn its citizens to take shelter. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts...
Former Fed chair Bernanke shares Nobel for research on banks
This year's Nobel Prize in economic sciences has been awarded to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke and two other U.S.-based economists
