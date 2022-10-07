Read full article on original website
Surveillance footage captures large explosion on key bridge to Russian-annexed Crimea
Surveillance footage from cameras on the Kerch bridge leading to Russian-annexed Crimea shows the moment of a large explosion on the roadway. The source of the blast is unclear, and Ukrainian officials have started responding to the fire, without directly acknowledging that Ukraine was responsible. CNN Fred Pleitgen reports. Dcc.
North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile, Japanese PM says
North Korea launched a suspected ballistic missile, the Japanese Prime Minister's Office reported via Twitter on Saturday. On Tuesday, North Korea fired another missile, without warning, that flew over and past Japan, causing Japan to warn its citizens to take shelter. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts...
First on CNN: Top US officials hold first in-person meeting with the Taliban since the US killed al Qaeda's leader in July
Top Biden administration officials met in-person with the Taliban on Saturday for the first time since al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed by the US in his apartment in Kabul in late July, two officials familiar with the talks said. The administration sent the CIA's deputy director and the...
This nation's natural gas potential could rival Russia. But first, they need to fight ISIS
The war against ISIS has moved to ungoverned spaces like Northern Mozambique. The fight there isn't just about ending terrorism but about taking back control of the natural gas reserves that could potentially rival Russia. CNN's David McKenzie gets a rare opportunity to embed with forces combating ISIS in this high-stakes fight.
Ukraine vows to strengthen armed forces after Russian strikes
KYIV, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine vowed to strengthen its armed forces after Russia launched its biggest aerial assaults on cities since the beginning of the war, forcing thousands to flee to bomb shelters and prompting Kyiv to halt electricity exports to Europe.
