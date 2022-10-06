Police: 2 dead, 6 wounded after stabbing on Las Vegas Strip

Authorities in Nevada said a suspect was taken into custody Thursday after a stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip that left two people dead and at least six others injured.

Officers were called to a casino in the 3100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard at 11:41 a.m. on reports of a stabbing with multiple victims, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

Officials said the suspect was taken into custody in front of the Venetian, reportedly with a significant amount of blood “on his sleeves.”

Police are currently transporting multiple victims to area hospitals with "unknown extent of injuries," according to a spokesperson.

Three of the victims are in "critical condition," police said.

Five of the patients were taken to University Medical Center's trauma center for treatment, a hospital spokesperson confirmed

"One patient is in critical condition and one patient has passed away," a spokesperson said. "Two of the patients are in serious condition and one is in fair condition. Our team members at the UMC Trauma Center continue to work tirelessly to provide these patients with the highest level of care available."

Witnesses said that the stabbings occurred in multiple locations and some of the victims involved may have been showgirls who take photos with tourists on the Strip.

One woman, who claims four of the injured showgirls work for her, told the woman he "was a chef" and wanted to take a picture with the showgirls "with his knife."

The woman said the stabbings began when the group of women declined his offer.

One witness from Los Angeles says one victim appeared to have been stabbed in the Fashion Mall and was "laying on the ground near the shops," being attended to by one of the security guards. The witness, however, did not observe the attack directly, as they were in the Wynn at the time of the attack.

Another witness from Canada shared a photo with 13 Action News of a showgirl being taken away from the scene on a stretcher.

Another witness, Pierre Fandrich, tells 13 Action News that he was walking along the strip when he thought he heard "three or four showgirls laughing," though it turned out to be screaming.

Fandrich says he saw "a lot of blood" as one woman ran across the bridge, one was on the ground and another — with a prominent stab wound on her back — was attempting to help the woman on the ground. Another person approached them and attempted to help the woman on the ground by doing CPR until the cops arrived, Fandrich says.

At first, Fandrich says he "thought a girl fell from the bridge because there was a lot of blood on the ground." Fandrich did not see the suspect in the aftermath because "everything happened so fast."

Another witness shared a photo of a victim, which has been blacked out due to its graphic nature.

Traffic along Spring Mountain at Las Vegas Boulevard will be shut down while an investigation is conducted.

This article was written by KTNV.