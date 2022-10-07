Read full article on original website
Related
Woman tells Kate ‘Ireland belongs to the Irish’ during Belfast walkabout
The Princess of Wales has been challenged by a woman in Northern Ireland who suggested she was not visiting her own country.The exchange unfolded when Kate and William were undertaking an impromptu meet and greet with people in north Belfast.The royal couple, who were on a one day visit to Northern Ireland, were shaking hands with the public on the city’s Antrim Road after visiting a suicide prevention charity.The woman reached out and shook Kate’s hand and while doing so said: “Nice to meet you but it would be better if it was when you were in your own...
Woman in labour was forced to travel 40 miles to give birth after THREE NHS hospitals turned her away 'because they did not have enough midwives'
A woman in labour had to travel 40 miles to give birth after being turned away from three hospitals because they did not have enough midwives. Barbara Job, 25, from Peterborough, had to make the hour-long journey to Leicester on Sunday. Her birthing plans specified Peterborough City Hospital and she...
BBC
Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack
A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
Marie Claire
The New Prince and Princess of Wales Just Inherited a Secret Estate in, Appropriately, Wales
The new Prince and Princess of Wales have inherited a so-called “secret” home tucked away in rural Wales after the Queen’s death last month—(try spelling this without double and triple checking) Llwynywermod Estate on the outskirts of Myddfai, where King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort have enjoyed spending time together in the past.
RELATED PEOPLE
rsvplive.ie
JLS star Aston Merrygold marries fiancée Sarah Richards in celeb filled Liverpool wedding
JLS singer Aston Merrygold and fiancée Sarah Louise Richards finally got married in a fabulous autumn wedding. The couple officially tied the knot in front of their two sons four-year-old Grayson and Macaulay, who is two, in Liverpool’s historic Palm House in the city’s Sefton Park recently.
Kate Middleton heckled by Irish nationalist in Northern Ireland
Kate Middleton was heckled during a royal walkabout in Northern Ireland on Thursday. “Nice to meet you but it would be better for us if you were in your own country,” the woman — who appeared to be recording the conversation on her phone — said as the Princess of Wales laughed awkwardly.
BBC
Somerset mums climb Snowdon in memory of their children
A group of mothers whose children died suddenly and without explanation have climbed Mount Snowdon to raise awareness of their experiences. Kimberley Shepherd, a teacher from Weston-Super-Mare, found her 11-year-old son, Liam Ralph, dead in his bed as she tried to wake him for school. The group organised the climb...
U.K.・
buckinghamshirelive.com
Halloween events in and around Buckinghamshire that will terrify adults
Buckinghamshire is home to some spooky spots and this Halloween there are a number of events sure to send shivers down the spines of even the staunchest of horror fans. While there are plenty of family-friendly Halloween shindigs to enjoy with the kids, sometimes trick-and-treating just doesn't cut it. Fright...
IN THIS ARTICLE
buckinghamshirelive.com
How to get Eurovision 2023 tickets - with NINE live shows available to watch
Eurovision 2023 organisers have finally announced where the Grand Final will be held. The UK's Sam Ryder was runner up in this years contest. However with winners Ukraine being unable to host the show next year the event will be television from England. The glittering show will be at Liverpool...
BBC
London Marathon 2022: Man dies after collapsing during event
A 36-year-old man died after collapsing while running the London Marathon, organisers have confirmed. The man, from south-east England, became unwell between miles 23 and 24 of the 26.2-mile event. He received immediate medical treatment and an ambulance arrived within three minutes but he died later in hospital. His cause...
BBC
Asian hornet nest in Rayleigh removed from back garden for tests
An Asian hornet nest, the size of an "elongated basketball", has been removed from a back garden after a week-long search operation. Beekeepers were warned to be vigilant last week after three of the insects were spotted in Rayleigh. Inspectors from the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) found the...
Baby fossa triplets born at British zoo
CHESHIRE, England — A British zoo recently welcomed three rare, cat-like additions to its family: fossa pups. According to the BBC, the Chester Zoo in Cheshire, England, announced Friday that the unnamed triplets were born in July to mother Shala and father Isalo, both 5. Two of the 12-week-old pups are females, and one is male, the zoo said in a news release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Powys: Woman who illegally buried father advised against NHS help
A woman secretly carried out an illegal pagan-style burial for her father after advising him not to seek medical help, an inquest has heard. Eirys Brett suggested Donald Brett take alternative medicines instead, but he became "quite unwell" and died. Ms Brett and her boyfriend then drove the 78-year-old's body...
North London townhouses? Liz Truss’s critics can’t afford them
When Liz Truss caustically referred in her conference speech to people who “take taxis from north London townhouses to the BBC studios” to defend the status quo, she was not the first Tory leader to try to cancel the capital’s northern quarter. At last year’s Conservative party...
U.K.・
NME
Eurovision warning as Liverpool accommodation nears £20,000 per night
Eurovision fans have been warned after accommodation in Liverpool for next year’s contest has reached astronomical levels. In June, the event’s organisers said “with deep regret” that it will not be possible to provide the security and operational guarantees required to host the contest in Ukraine, after the country’s Kalush Orchestra won the 2022 contest.
Creeslough: The 10 lives cut short in Co Donegal village tragedy
The victims of the Creeslough disaster ranged in age from five to 59.Gardai said they were all locals who lived in the tiny village or surrounding areas.James O’Flaherty, 48.Originally from Sydney in Australia, Mr O’Flaherty lived in Dunfanaghy, just miles from Creeslough.He worked as an engineer managing large projects around the world and had worked in Australia, France, the UK and the US.A death notice for Mr O’Flaherty said he was survived by his wife Tracey, his son Hamish, brother John and other extended family. The notice said he was predeceased by his parents Brendan and Stella O’Flaherty.His funeral Mass...
BBC
Hillsborough: Home Office apologises over pathology review
The Home Office has apologised to the relatives of Hillsborough victims after they were not told a review into pathology failings was under way. A review into what went wrong with an original pathology report into the deaths of the 97 victims in the 1989 disaster was announced on Wednesday.
Time Out Global
This small city has just been voted the top place to visit in the UK
We’ve always arguing about which city in the UK is the absolute bestest. Which one has the best food. Which one has the least miserable people. Who wears the nicest long coats. That sort of thing. But how about which city is the best for a holiday?. Well, readers...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Eurovision 2023 host city in UK and date of grand final announced
The Eurovision 2023 host city in UK have been announced and the 67th Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Liverpool. The city won out over Glasgow after the final two were whittled down from seven. The 2023 Host City should have been in Ukraine after Ukrainian entry Kalush Orchestra...
Comments / 0