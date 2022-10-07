Read full article on original website
therecord-online.com
Rockview state police probing two scams with a loss of $9,700
BELLEFONTE, PA – Rockview state police on Sunday released information on two recent scams in the Bald Eagle valley area of Centre County. The loss was $8,000, police said, when an elderly Port Matilda area woman was scammed out of $8,000. The victim, age 84, lived at Wagner Lane, Huston Township. She told police she had been contacted by phone last Thursday morning, the caller posing as the woman’s nephew and seeking bail money. She then got a call by another unknown individual posing as her nephew’s attorney. He instructed the woman to hand the cash to a privately coordinated courier who would be stopping by her house later Thursday to pick up the money.
$10,000 reward offered for info to solve Union County missing child cold case
New Columbia, Pa. — State police may be closer to solving the 1986 case of a missing toddler from Union County and are offering a $10,000 cash reward. Police said new information received points to a family member being involved in the abduction of 2-year-old Corey James Edkin from his home on Second Street in New Columbia. Edkin was reported missing after he disappeared from his mother's bed on Oct. 13, 1986. ...
Police in York County warn of EBT card cloning thefts
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York Regional Police are warning EBT users of thieves cloning cards. Officials with the police department say there have been multiple incidents where people have cloned another person's EBT card. The thieves are cloning EBT cards using a skimming device to read their magnetic strips.
PSP investigating body found in abandoned hotel
VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have discovered a body in an abandoned hotel in Valley Township. Friday, October 7, at approximately 6:30 p.m., State Police reportedly discovered the body of George W. Sholley of Berwick in an abandoned Day’s Inn Hotel. Public officials say the death is not suspicious and that […]
4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza places in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving truly delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in stunning places that provide amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
15 arrested in Harrisburg drug trafficking operation: AG
Fifteen people have been charged as part of a six-month investigation into drug trafficking in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced on Friday.
WGAL
Adams County fire
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of a residential fire in Adams County. It began around 9:10 Sunday evening. The fire is at 128 Cottage Drive in Hamilton Township. The status of the residents is unknown. Stay tuned to WGAL News 8 for any updates.
11 turkey farm workers charged with cruelty caught on video
Eleven people working for one of the nation's leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday. They launched the probe in August 2021 in response to a complaint from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. ...
Mifflin County fugitive wanted after escaping police vehicle
REEDSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A man with an arrest warrant was able to escape police custody on Saturday evening in Mifflin County. According to the Mifflin County Regional Police, officers responded around 7 p.m. on Oct. 8 to the Minit Mart for a report that Richard Blystone was seen there. Police say Blystone has an […]
abc27.com
York County Regional Police investigating cloned EBT cards
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Regional Police Department is investigating multiple incidents where EBT cards have been cloned. According to police, thieves use skimming devices to read the information in the magnetic strip of the EBT card. That information is then transferred to another card or “cloned”.
local21news.com
Human remains found by kayakers confirmed to be missing Harrisburg man
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Human skeletal remains that were found by two kayakers at Weise Island, have been confirmed as the remains of a Harrisburg man who went missing last year. The Lancaster County Coroner had revealed that the remains were that of 61-year-old Stephen Salazar, a man...
Sweeping fraud arrests in car title washing ring; 19 individuals, 13 businesses charged
Harrisburg, Pa. — Criminal charges have been filed against 19 individuals and 13 separate businesses for “title washing,” according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office. The participants in these criminal rings included George Frietto of George’s Garage, Luis Salazar of Salazar Auto Sales and N & G Towing, their employees, several used-car dealers from within and outside Pennsylvania, and an authorized tag and title agency. These individuals are accused of...
Driver hits fire police worker, 71, and flees from central Pa. festival
A 71-year-old fire police worker was injured in a hit-and-run in Lebanon County last month, according to state police. Suzanne Whitman, of Myerstown, was standing in the middle of Route 343 wearing a high-visibility vest and holding a color wand in Bethel Township due to the Hinklefest Chicken Festival on Sept. 16, state police said.
yourdailylocal.com
State Police Warn Residents of Telephone Solicitation Scam
HARRISBURG — All residents of the Commonwealth should be aware that the Pennsylvania State Police do not solicit private citizens for payments by telephone. Department regulations strictly prohibit troopers from seeking monetary considerations of any kind. Recently, Pennsylvania residents have reported receiving telephone calls from an individual who identifies...
Lancaster Farming
Lebanon’s Seltzer's Opens Museum Devoted to Bologna
PALMYRA, Pa. — This year marks the 120th anniversary of Harvey Seltzer’s success with making and marketing a staple of the local Pennsylvania German diet known as “Lebanon bologna.” It started in the small borough of Palmyra in western Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, where the name “Seltzer” often loomed large, historically. The Seltzer Theatre became Palmyra’s first movie theater in 1928. Palmyra resident H. Jack Seltzer was a 12-term state legislator from 1957-1981, including two years as Speaker of Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives. His wife, Geneva, helped found the Palmyra Public Library in 1954. However, it was Jack Seltzer’s father — Palmyra native and butcher, Harvey Seltzer — who made the Seltzer name famous with his family’s bologna recipe.
Woman with mental disability comes forward with claims of assault
Canton, Pa. — A Philadelphia man is accused of touching a person with intellectual disabilities at a home in Bradford County. Moshe Philippe Narboni allegedly touched the accuser on her vagina at the Martha Lloyd Community Facility in Canton on the night of July 11. The woman came forward with accusations that Narboni had touched her the next day during an interview with State Police in Towanda, according to an affidavit. ...
Central Pa. man fell for investment scheme promising $210k cash; he got something else
SELINSGROVE - A 26-year-old Snyder County man got taken to the bank by some scammers. The unidentified Port Treverton man told state police Saturday he was expecting $210,000 in cash in return for a $23,000 investment. Instead he received a briefcase containing toilet paper and books. The man told police...
Civil War re-enactor left bomb on field, threatened Gettysburg: feds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Civil War re-enactor pleaded not guilty Friday to charges that he planted a pipe bomb at a Virginia battlefield in 2017 and threatened to disrupt additional events. A federal indictment against Gerald Leonard Drake, 63, of Winchester, Virginia, was unsealed Thursday. The indictment accuses...
local21news.com
Lithium battery fire melts vehicle in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — An individual was met with an unfortunate scene yesterday morning after discovering that their car had been severely damaged from lithium batteries that were left inside of it, according to Dauphin County Hazardous Materials Response Team. Hazard and fire crews were called to the...
abc27.com
Woman injured in Upper Allen Township motorcycle crash
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was injured after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash occurred in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County. According to police, officers were dispatched to The Meadows at Bumble Bee Hollow, a residential development, at around 8:08 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. When officers arrived,...
