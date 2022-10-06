Read full article on original website
Robert Lee Postigo
Robert Lee Postigo passed away on October 6, 2022, in Hollister, California. Mass will take place at Saint Benedict Catholic Church on October 18, 2022, at 11 a.m.
Hollister schools receive donations from Target
Information provided by the Hollister School District. The Hollister School District announced it received school supplies from Target stores in Hollister and Watsonville. The donation included backpacks, binders, calculators, glue sticks and pencils. “Students and teachers had big smiles on their faces as they perused boxes of supplies at Hollister...
Duane E. Holt
Duane E. Holt passed away in Hollister at the age of 61. Private cremation will be followed by private family inurnment. There will be a memorial service at a later date.
Eat, Drink, Savor: Lighthouse 55 Bakery set to close Oct. 22
Lighthouse 55 in Hollister has been a beacon for those looking for unique wedding cakes, and birthday cakes, and finely baked goods like cookies and desserts. But after eight years, owner Lorie Rios has decided to close the bakery Oct. 22 and move it closer to where she lives in Los Banos, taking her memories with her.
Elizabeth Holt
Elizabeth “Betty” Holt passed away in Hollister at the age of 97. A full obituary will be forthcoming. Donations are preferred to Hazel Hawkins Auxiliary, 911 Sunset Dr., Hollister, CA or to charity of choice.
Anzar Hawks girls volleyball undefeated through 8 games
Coach Rance Hodge and the Hawks. Photo by Robert Eliason. The Anzar High School girls varsity volleyball team remains undefeated this season after a 3-1 victory on Oct. 6 over Santa Cruz’s Kirby Preparatory School, the eighth game in the season. The lopsided win was all the more impressive...
2022 General Election: Hollister mayor
Hollister’s mayor is the chief executive of the city. The mayor runs the City Council meetings, signs city documents and has equal voting rights with other City Council members. The office is currently a two-year term. The candidates running on Nov. 8 are challenger Mia Casey and incumbent Ignacio Velasquez.
