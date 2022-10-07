Read full article on original website
Secret Service took the cellphones of 24 agents involved in Jan. 6 response and gave them to investigators
Senior leadership at the Secret Service confiscated the cellphones of 24 agents involved in the agency’s response to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol and handed them over to the Department of Homeland Security’s Inspector General, according to two sources with knowledge of the action. The...
Ex-Oath Keeper: Group leader claimed Secret Service contact
WASHINGTON — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes told a member of the extremist group before the 2020 election that he had a contact in the Secret Service, a witness testified Thursday in Rhodes’ Capitol riot trial. John Zimmerman, who was part of the North Carolina chapter, told jurors...
DHS Inspector General Obtained Cellphones Of 24 Secret Service Agents: Reports
Joseph Cuffari's office has launched a criminal probe into the missing texts related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.
'I have been a hostage': Woman who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago posing as Rothschild heiress says her abusive ex-lover forced her into it to support daughter's musical career
The Ukrainian woman accused of infiltrating Mar-a-Lago and other enclaves of high society by masquerading as a Rothschild heiress says her Moscow-raised ex-lover threatened her into the ruse to boost his own finances. Inna Yashchyshyn, 33, made headlines last month after a Pittsburgh newspaper published an expose delving into a...
Immigrants bused to Kamala Harris's home reveal final destinations after being sent to DC
More than 100 immigrants were bused from Texas to an entrance near Vice President Kamala Harris's residence in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, with many praising the process of getting bused further into the country as being “very good.”
Former Gov. Bill Richardson suggests Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan may be released by end of year
Former Gov. Bill Richardson said Sunday he is "cautiously optimistic" that two Americans wrongfully detained by Russia will be released and suggested they could be freed by the end of the year.
Michael Fanone, a former DC police officer who was attacked at the Capitol riot, said he's 'broke' and that speaking out about January 6 'destroyed my career'
Michael Fanone told Rolling Stone he knew shortly after testifying about being assaulted on January 6 that his law enforcement career was over.
Donald Trump boards a plane loaded with heavy file boxes two days after federal agents asked about missing documents in re-surfaced 2021 video
A re-surfaced video has emerged of Donald Trump boarding a private jet loaded with file boxes in 2021 - amid rumors he could be indicted for having classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago mansion. The DailyMail.com video from May 2021 showed the former president and Melania decamp to his golf club...
The Verge
The FBI says it caught an ex-NSA employee trying to sell top-secret intelligence documents
The NSA, as a rule, wants to employ people who are good at spying. But according to the FBI, one former employee tried to turn the tables on the agency and was caught in the act. Per details released by the Department of Justice this week, a Colorado resident was...
Capitol attack officer Fanone hits out at ‘weasel’ McCarthy in startling interview
Michael Fanone makes candid and profane remarks about Republicans in Rolling Stone interview as he promotes memoir
Oath Keepers leader was in touch with US Secret Service in late 2020, former Oath Keeper testifies
A former North Carolina leader of the Oath Keepers testified Thursday that he believed Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the organization, was in touch with a Secret Service agent in the lead up to the 2020 presidential election.
First openly trans US Army officer Jamie Lee Henry & wife Anna Gabrielian charged with scheme to give info to Russia
A MARRIED couple has been charged in connection with a scheme to give confidential medical information about members of the US military to the Russian government. US Army Major Jamie Lee Henry, 39, and her wife, Johns Hopkins Hospital anesthesiologist, Anna Gabrielian, 36, are accused of helping Russia during the ongoing war against Ukraine.
‘They went to attack’: Prosecutors say Oath Keepers planned ‘armed rebellion’ on Jan 6 as seditious conspiracy trial begins
The leader of a far-right anti-government militia group and four of its members planned to attack the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021 to violently obstruct Joe Biden’s presidency, according to opening arguments from federal prosecutors in the seditious conspiracy trial against members of the Oath Keepers.“They did not go to the Capitol to defend or help,” according to assistant US Attorney Jeff Nestler. “They went to attack.”Stewart Rhodes and the group “concocted a plan for an armed rebellion to shatter a bedrock of American democracy,” Mr Nestler said from Washington DC on Monday.Federal prosecutors have alleged that Mr...
No charges for Secret Service agents who shot DC teenager
No charges will be brought against two secret service agents who killed a DC teenager outside the Peruvian ambassador's home in April.
Ron Johnson again says Jan. 6 was not an 'armed insurrection,' adds 'protesters did teach us' how to use flagpoles as weapons
Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson repeated his claim Tuesday that the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol was not an "armed insurrection," adding however, that protesters "did teach us how you can use flagpoles, that kind of stuff, as weapons."
Stewart Rhodes claimed Secret Service contact months before Jan. 6 attack, former Oath Keeper testifies
WASHINGTON — The founder of the Oath Keepers indicated in the months before the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that he was in contact with a member of the Secret Service, a former member of the far-right organization testified during a seditious conspiracy trial Thursday. Former Oath...
WTOP
Secret Service officers won’t face charges in shooting death at ambassador’s DC home
No charges will be filed against two Secret Service officers who shot and killed a suspected intruder outside the Peruvian ambassador’s home in D.C. last spring, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday. It happened April 20 outside the ambassador’s residence on Garrison Street, Northwest. Shortly before 8...
MSNBC
Jan. 6 bombshell? New evidence coming as Oath Keepers leader caught mulling 'bloody civil war'
The highly anticipated and likely final January 6th committee hearing will feature “significant information" that has yet to be revealed. It comes as federal prosecutors pressed their sedition case against Oath Keepers leaders showing the jury damning evidence that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes was planning in advance telling allies in December 2021 they were mulling a "civil war.” Ari Melber is joined by veteran impeachment lawyer Barry Berke, who served as counsel during both Trump impeachment trials.Oct. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
The FBI did the right thing suspending an agent. These Trump-loving congressmen did not.
A self-styled FBI whistleblower effectively blew the whistle on himself and other FBI agents who like him are responsible for investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, but are sympathetic to the suspects they are ordered to investigate and arrest. As many as 14 FBI employees have...
Texas sheriff investigating DeSantis says Americans should 'embrace' migrant surge, give them jobs
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, who opened a criminal investigation this week into migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard, said Tuesday that the solution to the ongoing migrant crisis is to open up more legal pathways for people to come to the United States. "At some point, you’re going to have...
