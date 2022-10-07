ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Danielle Smith, new premier of Canada's oil-rich Alberta, set to defy Trudeau

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iVQRh_0iPpZk9G00

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Danielle Smith, the incoming premier of Canada's main oil-producing province Alberta, has set the stage for an antagonistic relationship with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after winning her leadership race with plans to push back against federal laws.

Smith, 51, was chosen by members to lead Alberta's ruling United Conservative Party (UCP) on Thursday, just seven months ahead of the next provincial election. read more

"Today marks a new beginning in the Alberta story," Smith told UCP members after winning the leadership race. "No longer will Alberta ask permission from Ottawa to be prosperous and free. ... We will not have our resources landlocked or our energy phased out of existence by a virtue-signalling prime minister." read more

Trudeau tweeted his congratulations to Smith, who will be sworn into office on Tuesday.

"Let's work together to build a better future for Albertans – by delivering concrete results, making life more affordable, creating good jobs, and more," Trudeau said.

Alberta, home to Canada's vast oil sands and the world's third-largest crude reserves, has long had a strained relationship with Trudeau's government in Ottawa, stemming from a sense that the federal government's climate polices are damaging its oil and gas industry.

Some of Canada's top oil and gas companies, including Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), are all headquartered in Calgary, the business capital of the province.

Smith campaigned on an "Alberta First" slogan designed to appeal to grassroots members on the right wing of the party and has promised to introduce the Alberta Sovereignty Act, which would allow the province to refuse to enforce specific federal laws it does not like. read more

Political commentators and legal experts said the act is unconstitutional and would likely be struck down in court, but could further sour relations between Ottawa and Alberta, while uncertainty about what the act will actually contain may spook the business community.

"On the business side you might get a bit of a drop in investment confidence until they see exactly what is going on," said Lori Williams, a political science professor at Calgary's Mount Royal University.

Williams said she expected Smith would be forced to modify the legislation by the UCP caucus, which could hurt her standing among the grassroots members who voted for her.

"The problem with Smith is that she has ramped up the anger and raised expectations, and the question is if they cannot be met, does that anger turn on her," Williams said.

The Alberta Federation of Labour, the province's largest worker advocacy organization, said in a statement that the incoming premier should focus on improving the life of Albertans rather than defying Ottawa.

"With due respect, the vast majority of working Albertans are not thinking about the Sovereignty Act," said AFL President Gil McGowan. "They’re thinking about things like jobs, inflation, healthcare, and education."

Smith has promised to mount another legal challenge to the federal government's carbon tax, despite the Supreme Court of Canada ruling against a similar challenge brought by Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario in 2021.

She was also a vocal critic of public health restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic and took aim at the federal government's vaccine mandate policy in her victory speech.

"We will not be told what we must put in our bodies in order to work," she said.

Michael Taube, a columnist and a speechwriter for former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, described Smith as a strong supporter of private enterprise, free markets, trade liberalization and economic liberty.

"Smith promotes her own ideas instead of letting society determine which ideas she should reject," Taube wrote in the National Post newspaper on Thursday, adding she will be a boon for Canada and conservatism.

Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 31

mike c
2d ago

The world is turning away for the liberal policies that has driven it to fiscal collapse. Italy has done so, Canada is getting there and the US will take the first steps this November.

Reply
48
Donna K. Hickok
3d ago

you go for it!!! we in the US areunder a ONE PARTY RULEWHICH IS LIKE SOCIALISTIC COMMUNISUM!!!! VOTE RED EVERYWHERE YOU CAN MIDTERMS WILL MAKE A DIFFERANCE 🇺🇸

Reply(1)
43
Beverly McCaul Goff
2d ago

Finally people are pushing back against the green fascism and the great reset! You will notice every single country is dealing with the same BS “transition” to wind and solar while watching countries collapse like Sri Lanka who committed fully! Their economy crashed and they don’t have food while inflation has hit 1000%! Yet none are pivoting to supply oil and gas and there will be people who freeze to death because of this stupid, impossible goal of eliminating oil and gas and replacing it with NOTHING! There are protests across the globe that media is hiding because they don’t want people to know the vast majority of citizens do not agree with move towards a global government that is totalitarian and looks a lot like China! We were told China would become capitalistic if we supported trade but instead their iron fisted rule is being adopted everywhere including their social credit system restricting citizens use of carbon! That’s why they are pushing the whole “eat bugs for protein”!

Reply
35
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Williams
Person
Danielle Smith
Person
Justin Trudeau
Person
Nia Williams
The Independent

America beats Russia in United Nations election that determines the future of the internet

The United States’ candidate Doreen Bogdan-Martin has beaten Russia’s Rashid Ismailov in an election to head the International Telecommunication Union, which oversees internet and communication standards.The election was seen as a ideological race between a continuation of an internet led by the US , or a “humanization” of the infrastructure against American “dominance” online, as Mr Ismailov described it.“The world is facing significant challenges – escalating conflicts, a climate crisis, food security, gender inequalities, and 2.7 billion people with no access to the internet,” said Ms Bogdan-Martin after winning. “I believe we, the ITU and our members, have an opportunity...
U.S. POLITICS
gcaptain.com

Finland Blocks Helsinki Shipyard from Delivering Icebreaker to Russian Mining Company

The Finnish Government is blocking Helsinki Shipyard from delivering an icebreaker to Russian mining company Norilsk Nickel. The shipyard, which is known for its icebreaker construction, said Wednesday it had received a “negative decision” from Finland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on September 30th related to the export license of the vessel, confirming reports in Finnish press. The shipyard’s statement did not go into specifics.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#United Conservative Party#Ucp#Albertans#Suncor Energy#Cenovus
The Associated Press

Swedes refuse Russian request for pipeline probe info

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s prime minister says that her country cannot share with Russia details from its probe into last month’s underwater explosions that ruptured two key gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, citing confidentiality surrounding the investigation. “In Sweden there is secrecy around preliminary investigation and that also applies in this case,” Magdalena Andersson said of the blast and ruptures that happened in international waters off Sweden’s Baltic coastline but within the country’s exclusive economic zone. The explosions ruptured the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which until Russia cut off supplies at the end of August was its main gas supply route to Germany. They also damaged the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which never entered service as Germany suspended its certification process shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine in February. The damaged pipelines discharged huge amounts of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, into the air. Russia formally asked Sweden’s government to be part of the Swedish investigation in a letter dated Oct. 6.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Guardian

‘A story Brazil never wanted to tell’: the podcasts reclaiming the country’s Black history

One of Brazil’s most celebrated Black authors sat on stage and posed a vital question to a nation unaware of its past. Why, asked Conceição Evaristo, were Brazilian schoolchildren taught about the 1835 Ragamuffin war – when separatist forces rebelled against the empire at the behest of white landowners – but not the Malê revolt, a Black Muslim slave uprising that erupted in the very same year?
WORLD
Vice

Pauline Hanson’s One Nation Has Been Declared a Hate Group

Pauline Hanson’s One Nation Party has been listed as one of 20 established and emerging hate groups in Australia by a global extremism think tank, for its track record on anti-multiculturalism, white nationalism, and COVID-19 conspiracy theories. In a report released on Wednesday, the Global Project Against Hate and...
AUSTRALIA
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Canada's Exports to Countries in Mega Trade Deal Grew in ‘Tremendously Difficult' Times: Minister

Growth in Canada's exports to countries in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific has outpaced that of its exports elsewhere, according to Mary Ng, the country's minister of international trade, export promotion, small business and economic development. Over the weekend, ministers and senior officials from all member countries met...
ECONOMY
Flying Magazine

Russia Loses ICAO Council Seat

Russia’s actions during its brutal and continued siege of Ukraine cost it its seat as one of 36 members of the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) governing council in Montreal, Canada, this week. Central to Russia’s loss of support among other member states—and their votes needed to secure...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

622K+
Followers
359K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy