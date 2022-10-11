ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

How Much Social Security Disability Income Will I Get?

By Vance Cariaga
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44mCdc_0iPpUAt700

Americans who worked long enough to have paid into the Social Security system can get Social Security Disability Insurance benefits if they become disabled to the point that they can no longer work. Benefits are paid monthly if you have a medical condition expected to last at least one year or result in death, according to the Social Security Administration.

SNAP Benefits: How Long Do They Last?
Discover: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your Retirement Goals

The amount of your payment depends on your work and salary history, similar to Social Security. The longer you work and the more you earn, the higher your SSDI payment. In 2022, the average payment is $1,358 a month, the Kansas City Star reported. Most benefits range from $800 to $1,800 a month. The maximum monthly benefit is about $3,100.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45lplq_0iPpUAt700

Nearly two-thirds of SSDI recipients receive less than the average, according to DisabilitySecrets, published by the Nolo legal website. Only about 10% of SSDI recipients receive $2,000 a month or more. The 2022 average monthly benefit for an SSDI recipient with a spouse and children is $2,383.

To find out how much your SSDI benefit might be should you ever need it, you can get an estimate by creating a My Social Security account and plugging in the requested information.

All Social Security payments, including SSDI, should see a big spike in 2023 thanks to what is expected to be the largest cost-of-living adjustment in more than 40 years. According to the latest estimate, the 2023 COLA should be in the neighborhood of 8.7% .

To be eligible for SSDI, you must have been employed for a certain number of years and paid Social Security withholding taxes, though there are exceptions. As the KC Star noted, if a person who has worked and paid Social Security taxes dies, certain members of their family might be eligible, including their spouse, ex-spouse and children.

If you have never worked and don’t qualify for an SSDI exception, you still might be eligible for Supplemental Security Income benefits . These are available to adults and children with a disability or blindness who meet certain income and resource criteria. Unlike SSDI, SSI is not funded by Social Security.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think You Will Be Able To Retire at Age 65?
Long COVID: How the Social Security Administration Is Handling SSDI Claims

The quickest way to apply for Social Security Disability Insurance is to go online at the SSA’s Disability Benefits webpage . You can also apply by phone at 800-772-1213 (TYY 1-800-325-0778) or by making an appointment at your local Social Security office. You can find a nearby office by typing in your zip code on the SSA’s office locator page located here .

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How Much Social Security Disability Income Will I Get?

Comments / 6

Related
GOBankingRates

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motley Fool

Here's How Much Social Security Checks Are Expected to Increase in 2023

Social Security's most important annual announcement, the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), is less than a month away. Next year's COLA should represent the largest by percentage in 41 years, as well as the biggest by nominal-dollar increase in history. Despite a big benefit boost, all is not what it seems with...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Income#Social Security Benefits#Disability Benefits#Linus Wealth#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Business Welfare#Americans#The Kansas City Star#Ssdi#Disabilitysecrets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Benefit check worth $1,547 set to go out tomorrow for millions

Select Social Security beneficiaries are poised to receive checks worth an average of $1,547 for the month of September, starting Wednesday. Recipients can expect the money to come via direct deposit or a check in the mail, depending on their preferred method of receiving benefits from the Social Security Administration. The checks are doled out on the third Wednesday of every month for individuals who were born from the 11th through the 20th of their birth month.
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Social Security payment: $1,657 direct check for October to be sent out Wednesday

Several Social Security recipients will receive their regular monthly payment worth an average of $1,546 per check on Wednesday. Those born from the first through the 10th of their birth months will receive their regular payments on Wednesday, according to the Social Security Administration. Recipients with birth dates after the 10th will receive their checks later in the month.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

Kiss Your 10.1% Social Security Raise Goodbye in 2023

Social Security is, or will be, a vital source of income for most Americans. Social Security's 2023 COLA could result in the highest nominal-dollar benefit increase in history. Despite a large upcoming "raise," seniors are facing a double whammy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023

No announcement is more anticipated than Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on October 13. Despite 65 million-plus beneficiaries receiving the same COLA, by percentage, some retirees will see a bigger nominal-dollar benefit "raise" than others next year. Earnings history is a big reason for this state-level monthly payout disparity. You’re...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Hill

Social Security COLA increase for 2023 officially announced

(NEXSTAR) – Social Security recipients will see monthly checks that are nearly 9% bigger starting next year. On Thursday morning, the Social Security Administration announced the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) would be 8.7% in 2023. It’s the highest increase in over four decades, since payments were increased 11.2% in 1981.
BUSINESS
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security update: Second check in double monthly payment worth $1,682 to be sent today

Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive the second half of their payments this month, totaling the money given to them for September to $1,682. Eligible recipients can expect to receive their payments of $841 on Friday. Additionally, eligible couples will be given a second payment of $1,261, while essential persons, meaning people who live with a person receiving SSI and provide necessary care, will receive a second payment of $421, according to the Social Security Administration.
PERSONAL FINANCE
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
202K+
Followers
14K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy