Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Giants Defense

Related
Packers OLB Preston Smith on Defense in Loss to Giants
What went wrong on defense for the Green Bay Packers? "I have no idea," outside linebacker Preston Smith said after a loss to the New York Giants.
Britain Giants Packers Football
Packers running back Aaron Jones carried the ball 13 times for 63 yards along with a pair of catches for 17 yards Sunday in Green Bay's loss to the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Packers Look Underwhelming Yet Again In 27-22 Defeat To Giants
Kevin recaps the loss for the Green Bay Packers to the New York Giants on Sunday morning and London and how he feels following their performance.
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos
Oct 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs off the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Broncos’ Hackett expects QB Russell Wilson to face Chargers
Broncos’ Hackett expects QB Russell Wilson to face Chargers
Jim Polzin gives Packers a D grade after loss to Giants
The defense earned the only failing mark, but there was plenty of blame to go around after Green Bay fell to New York in London.
Bucs QB Tom Brady passes on 'roughing' talk
Bucs QB Tom Brady passes on 'roughing' talk
Giants Shock Packers With 27-22 Upset In London
Drew and Mark recap the upset win for the New York Giants over the Green Bay Packers in London on Sunday morning.
RELATED PEOPLE
Photos: Packers come up short against Giants in London battle
The Green Bay offense went cold in the second half as New York scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns en route to a 27-22 win Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Photos: Packers' 2022 season in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of the Green Bay Packers' 2022 season, starting with training camp and preseason play.
Packers' 1st London game, fans get up early, hope for a win
It was a tough day overseas Sunday for the Green Bay Packers, losing to the New York Giants in London, but the 8:30 a.m. CST start time didn't stop fans from showing up and cheering for their team.
Tua Tagovailoa at practice, Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson could start vs. Vikings
Tua Tagovailoa at practice, Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson could start vs. Vikings
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reports: Davante Adams faces discipline for pushing photographer
Reports: Davante Adams faces discipline for pushing photographer
Reports: Giants P Jamie Gillan stuck in London over passport issues
New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan, a native of Scotland, did not travel back to the U.S. with the team after Sunday's game in London and remains there due to passport issues, ESPN and NFL Network reported Tuesday. The punter…
NFL・
NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys
Oct 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) and defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) and defensive end Efe Obada (97) before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory…
Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny (leg) out for season
Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny (leg) out for season
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Instant analysis: Packers waste a golden opportunity in ugly loss to Giants
With Green Bay playing its first game across the pond at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Aaron Rodgers and Co. turned in a performance the host-team fans know all too well.
Ravens S Marcus Williams (wrist) to miss ‘significant’ time
Ravens S Marcus Williams (wrist) to miss ‘significant’ time
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers
Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule on the sidelines in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Oct 9, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) discusses a call with side judge Jonah Monroe (120) during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
The Advocate & Democrat
Sweetwater, TN
785
Followers
1K+
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT
The Advocate & Democrat serves Sweetwater, Madisonville and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.https://www.advocateanddemocrat.com/
Comments / 0