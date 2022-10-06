ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Giants Defense

The Advocate & Democrat
The Advocate & Democrat
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31YaRr_0iPpBbv300

The Green Bay Packers will face the New York Giants in London on Sunday. Their defense will be a challenge, Aaron Rodgers says.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
State
New York State
City
Green Bay, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The New York Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Advocate & Democrat

The Advocate & Democrat

Sweetwater, TN
785
Followers
1K+
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

The Advocate & Democrat serves Sweetwater, Madisonville and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.advocateanddemocrat.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy