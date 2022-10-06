Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Excited About London

Related
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Seeks 60-Minute Performance After Losing to Giants
The Green Bay Packers scored 20 points in the first half against the New York Giants on Sunday, then stalled in the second half.
Broncos’ Hackett expects QB Russell Wilson to face Chargers
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Oct 9, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) discusses a call with side judge Jonah Monroe (120) during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny (leg) out for season
Jerry Jones: Cowboys to test Dak Prescott's 'spin' Wed.
Packers' 1st London game, fans get up early, hope for a win
It was a tough day overseas Sunday for the Green Bay Packers, losing to the New York Giants in London, but the 8:30 a.m. CST start time didn't stop fans from showing up and cheering for their team.
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
Oct 9, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Marcus Williams (32) before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Reports: Giants P Jamie Gillan stuck in London over passport issues
New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan, a native of Scotland, did not travel back to the U.S. with the team after Sunday's game in London and remains there due to passport issues, ESPN and NFL Network reported Tuesday. The punter…
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
Oct 10, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs the ball in for a touchdown pursued by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton (27) in the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead…
Reports: Davante Adams faces discipline for pushing photographer
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos
Oct 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs off the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Polzin gives Packers a D grade after loss to Giants
The defense earned the only failing mark, but there was plenty of blame to go around after Green Bay fell to New York in London.
Bills Pro Bowl CB Tre'Davious White designated for return from PUP list
Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White was designated to return from the physically unable to perform list, but he will not play this week when Buffalo matches up with the Kansas City Chiefs. White, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, tore his ACL during a Thanksgiving Day win over the New Orleans Saints last season. He's been on the PUP list and designated him for return gives the Bills a 21-day window to place White on the 53-man roster. "We're just excited for him to be out there," Bills coach Sean McDermott said in confirming White would practice with the Bills on Wednesday...
Packers Look Underwhelming Yet Again In 27-22 Defeat To Giants
Kevin recaps the loss for the Green Bay Packers to the New York Giants on Sunday morning and London and how he feels following their performance.
Ravens S Marcus Williams (wrist) to miss ‘significant’ time
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at New Orleans Saints
Oct 9, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (20) is tackled by New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (96) and defensive tackle Kentavius Street (91) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit:…
Report: Patriots RB Damien Harris (hamstring) out several games
New England Patriots starting running back Damien Harris is expected to miss multiple games with a hamstring injury, NFL Network reported Tuesday. Harris is still undergoing tests to determine the severity, per the report. Harris sustained the injury early New…
Instant analysis: Packers waste a golden opportunity in ugly loss to Giants
With Green Bay playing its first game across the pond at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Aaron Rodgers and Co. turned in a performance the host-team fans know all too well.
Chiefs rally past Raiders behind Travis Kelce's 4 TDs
Raiders WR Davante Adams charged with assault after shove
