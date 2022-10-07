Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Car crash causes gas leak, forces evacuations at Sharon Heights Shopping Center
No one was injured Saturday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into a gas line in a Menlo Park shopping center, causing a large gas leak and evacuations, police said. The incident occurred at about 2:15 p.m., when Menlo Park police responded to the collision in a rear parking lot at the Sharon Heights Shopping Center, according to a press release. Officers then teamed up with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office and officers from Palo Alto and Atherton to conduct an evacuation of the shopping center due to the potential hazard caused by the gas leak.
Solo crash at Menlo Park shopping center causes gas leak, evacuations
MENLO PARK -- No one was injured Saturday afternoon after a vehicle collided with a gas line in a Menlo Park shopping center, causing a large gas leak and evacuations.The incident occurred at about 2:15 p.m., when Menlo Park police responded to the collision in a rear parking lot at the Sharon Heights Shopping Center.Officers then teamed up with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office and officers from Palo Alto and Atherton to conduct an evacuation of the shopping center due to the potential hazard caused by the gas leak.The gas leak was capped by PG&E crews at 3:40 p.m. Evacuation orders were lifted shortly thereafter.No one was injured.
Hwy 280 traffic fatality involving pedestrian, CHP says
SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian occurred Saturday morning on southbound Interstate Highway 280 in San Jose. The incident, which was first reported Saturday around 1 a.m., occurred near the southbound U.S. Highway 101 connector, according to the CHP. The CHP is reporting a […]
Police activity at Fremont station delays BART trains
OAKLAND -- BART said just after 6 p.m. Sunday there was a 20-minute delay in the Berryessa and Richmond direction due to police activity at the Fremont Station.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pedestrian killed by vehicle on Highway 280
SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – A pedestrian was killed by a car on southbound Interstate Highway 280 in San Jose Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.The incident, which was first reported Saturday around 1 a.m., occurred near the southbound U.S. Highway 101 connector, according to the CHP.The CHP is reporting a pedestrian was stuck by a vehicle.The CHP issued a Sig-alert with lane closures due to the collision at 1:22 a.m.All lanes had been reopened at 3:02 a.m., according to the CHP.
2 injured after wine truck flips over on Napa County highway
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – A large amount of wine was spilled on CA-121 in Napa Friday afternoon following a three-vehicle collision, according to a Facebook post from Cal Fire. One of the vehicles involved in the collision was found on its side in a vineyard, leaking wine into a ditch. Fish and Wildlife and Napa […]
Man on bicycle struck by two cars, dies in hit-and-run
SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — A man riding a bicycle died after being struck by two vehicles in San Jose Sunday early morning, according to the San Jose police department. The collision was reported at 12:40 a.m. at Senter and Story Roads. One of the drivers fled in their vehicle. The driver of the second […]
CHP: Traffic fatality on Hwy 101
BRISBANE, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Saturday morning on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in Brisbane. The incident was first reported at 4:16 a.m. near the Harney Way onramp, according to the CHP. The CHP issued a Sig-alert due to the incident at 5:11 a.m., and several lanes […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Car catches fire in multi-vehicle collision in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A car caught on fire during a multi-vehicle collision in San Jose on Friday morning, according to the city’s fire department. The collision involved three vehicles at Steinbeck Drive and Santa Teresa Boulevard. One patient was taken to the hospital, and crews are assessing additional patients. KRON ON is streaming […]
Bicyclist dies after being struck by 2 vehicles in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- A homeless man riding a bicycle was killed early Sunday morning after he was struck by two vehicles on a San Jose street.The San Jose police department said officers responded to calls of the fatal collision at Senter and Story Roads at around 12:40 a.m. Arriving officers found the badly injured cyclist and one of the two drivers who was cooperating with police. The other driver fled the scene.The name of the dead cyclist was being withheld pending identification and notification of next of kin. A description of the vehicle that fled the scene has not been released.Police said this is the city's 54th traffic-related fatality this year. Anyone with information about the crash can contact Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867 or at svcrimestoppers.org.
PHOTO: DUI driver arrested after crashing into business
A woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing into a business Friday night, according to Petaluma Police Department.
Driver arrested after car backs into Petaluma convenience store
PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) – Police arrested a driver on suspicion of driving under the influence after she backed her car into a Petaluma neighborhood convenience store Friday night, causing significant damage, police said. The woman backed into Adobe Beverage and Deli at 1410 South McDowell Boulevard around 8 p.m., according to police. The collision damaged the building, but the car did not go into the store.The car almost hit a bystander who was outside the store at the time, according to the store's owner, Tilak Shukla, who was interviewed while waiting on customers at the store Saturday morning. "My friend was standing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crash kills two Fairfield residents, is investigated as a possible DUI, CHP says
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Fairfield residents were killed in a suspected DUI crash on Wednesday between Mankas Corner and Fairfield, according to the California Highway Patrol Solano Area Office. The crash occurred at around 8:40 p.m. along Mankas Corner Road, south of Ledgewood Road, when a Hyundai left the roadway and struck a power […]
ksro.com
Petaluma Driver Suffers Head Injury in Wednesday Evening Crash
A driver ended up with a head laceration after a crash in Petaluma. Yesterday evening, police responded to reports of a crash blocking West Payran Street just south of Petaluma Boulevard North. Apparently a Mercedes coupe traveling northbound on West Payran turned left in front of a southbound Toyota 4Runner. The driver of the Mercedes was issued a citation for not having proof of insurance. The driver of the 4Runner, the one with the head injury, was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital by Petaluma Fire Department paramedics.
Suspect dies after fleeing traffic stop in east Stockton early Saturday
STOCKTON — A driver is dead this morning after failing to yield to a traffic stop then crashing into an unoccupied vehicle in east Stockton.Just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrol Deputies initiated a stop in the area of North Filbert and Myrtle street when they say the driver failed to yield and fled at a high rate of speed. Approximately one minute later, the unidentified driver crashed into an unoccupied parked vehicle in the area of Filbert Street and Harding Way, according to the sheriff's office. Despite life-saving efforts, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other injuries. A multi-agency protocol investigation has been initiated, involving the Sheriff's Office, California Highway Patrol, District Attorney's Office and the Medical Examiner's Office. This is an active investigation, and no additional information is available at this time. The identity of the driver will be released, pending notification of next of kin.
Minor missing in Pleasant Hill
A Pleasant Hill teenager was reported missing on Sunday, according to the Pleasant Hill Police Department.
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Crews Battle 2-Alarm House Fire
Crews with the San Francisco Fire Department are battling to a two-alarm house fire. Officials said the fire occurred in the 1900 block of Palou Avenue and the fire is affecting three homes. SFFD is asking the public to avoid the area. This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Marijuana dispensary robbed in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested in connection with a burglary of a marijuana dispensary, according to a statement from Santa Rosa Police Department. Around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, multiple SRPD officers were called to a potential robbery in progress on the 2300 block of Circadian Way. An employee at the location […]
Police search for Oakland girl, 14, missing since Friday morning
Ingrid Fernandez, 14, was last seen around 10 a.m. on Oct. 7.
CHP: Solano County crash ends with two dead, car into power pole
SOLANO COUNTY — Two people have been pronounced dead after a collision in Solano County.According to California Highway Patrol Solano, at 8:39 p.m., a vehicle was traveling north on Mankas Corner Road, and, for unknown reasons, lost control and crashed into a power pole.The two people found dead were not wearing seatbelts and one of them was ejected from the vehicle.The CHP is unsure if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.
Comments / 0