Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners | ALDS schedule
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros will start their playoff run on Tuesday. The first two games of the American League Division Series against the Seattle Mariners will be afternoon games at Minute Maid Park. Game 1: The first game of the ALDS will begin at 2:37 p.m. The team...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Mariners’ epic comeback vs. Blue Jays
The Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays were going to play a winner-take-all game on Sunday in the American League Wild Card Series. Seattle won Game 1 of the best-of-three series on Friday, but Toronto led 8-1 after five innings on Saturday. Fortunately for the Mariners and unfortunately for the Blue Jays, baseball games go nine innings.
Mets eliminated from postseason after 6-0 loss to Padres in Game 3 of Wild Card series
Joe Musgrove brushed off chants of " Cheater!" after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown San Diego Padres into the next round of the playoffs Sunday night with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the New York Mets.
Mariners erase 7-run deficit, sweep Blue Jays with 10-9 win
TORONTO (AP) — Adam Frazier hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners erased a seven-run deficit while topping the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 on Saturday for a sweep of their AL wild-card series. It was the biggest road comeback win in playoff history...
MLB
Mariners load up on pitching on Wild Card Series roster
TORONTO -- In a marginal but not major surprise, the Mariners opted for 12 pitchers rather than a deeper bench, which manager Scott Servais had indicated in recent days. In any event, the Mariners have set their 26-man contingent for the best-of-three American League Wild Card Series against the Blue Jays, which opens Friday.
FOX Sports
Adam Frazier sends the Mariners to the ALDS
Seattle Mariners' Adam Frazier doubles home Cal Raleigh to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9. The Mariners battled back from down 8-1 to win and head to the ALDS against the Astros.
numberfire.com
Abraham Toro sitting for Mariners in Game 1 of Wild Card
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the Wild Card round against right-hander Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays. Eugenio Suarez will start on the hot corner and hit third while Adam Frazier starts on the keystone and bats eighth. Toro and Luis Torrens will both be available off the bench.
12 pitchers, 14 position players: Mariners set AL Wild Card roster
TORONTO, ON — The Toronto Blue Jays are carrying 13 pitchers and 13 position players on their roster for the wild-card series against the Seattle Mariners, including former Seattle All-Star left-hander Yusei Kikuchi, who lost his spot in the rotation this season. The Mariners will carry 12 pitchers and...
FOX Sports
MLB wild card: Mariners-Blue Jays top plays; Phillies stun Cardinals
The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays, 2-1, in the first AL wild-card game of the day, followed by the Philadelphia Phillies pulling off a stunning comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-3, in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game.
Mariners Complete 7-Run Comeback to Advance to First ALDS Since 2001
The Seattle Mariners came back down 8-1 Saturday to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 and win their first playoff series in 21 years. They will face the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series, beginning Tuesday.
FOX Sports
Mariners look to secure 2-game series win against the Blue Jays
Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (92-70, second in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (12-12, 3.71 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 212 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-10, 3.35 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 205 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
KOKI FOX 23
MLB playoffs: Mariners ride dominant Luis Castillo past Blue Jays, Phillies stage epic comeback vs. Cardinals
The 2022 MLB season is advancing into a brave new world, a 12-team postseason bracket that will decide a champion over the next month. And it's going to get real fast. The new best-of-three wild-card series begin Friday and will be decided by Sunday at the latest. The burst of high-stakes baseball pits eight teams against each other — Guardians-Rays, Cardinals-Phillies, Blue Jays-Mariners, Mets-Padres — for the right to advance.
FOX Sports
MLB wild card: Padres silence Mets, Mariners shut out Blue Jays
The MLB postseason is officially in full swing. The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1, and the Seattle Mariners shut out the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Friday's two AL wild-card games. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a stunning 6-3 comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game. Rounding out the day, the San Diego Padres pulled away from the New York Mets in a 7-1 victory in the second NL wild-card game.
MLB playoffs: Follow Mets-Padres Game 3 as Chris Bassitt, Joe Musgrove face off in winner-take-all battle
Four wild-card series have been whittled to one in MLB's new 12-team playoff format. Eight teams entered this weekend's burst of high-stakes baseball, but only two have deadlocked at a game apiece and forced a winner-take-all Game 3. That would be the New York Mets and San Diego Padres, who clash Sunday night at Citi Field for the right to face the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers in the Division Series starting Tuesday.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays vs. Mariners score: Seattle shockingly erases seven-run deficit to advance to ALDS
In the second American League Wild Card Series game of Saturday, the Seattle Mariners eliminated the Toronto Blue Jays in shocking fashion. The Mariners prevailed by a score of 10-9 in Game 2 and thus swept the best-of-three series. Seattle trailed by a score of 8-1 at one point, but thanks in large measure to a two-part rally in the sixth and eighth innings the Mariners were able to stun the Blue Jays and the Rogers Centre crowd and end their 2022 season.
Mariners come back down seven runs to beat Blue Jays in Game 2 of the Wild Card Round
TORONTO — Let’s Go Mariners! The series between the Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays is over! The M’s beat the Blue Jays 10-9 in Game 2 of the Wild Card Round in the 2022 postseason to advance to the ALDS. The Mariners shutout the Jays 4-0 in Game 1 after a dominant performance from All-Star pitcher Luis Castillo....
KXL
Seattle Mariners Win First Postseason Game In Over Two Decades
TORONTO (AP) – Luis Castillo and Andres Munoz combined on a shutout, Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer and the Seattle Mariners won in their first postseason game since 2001, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in their AL wild-card series opener. Eugenio Suarez had two hits and two...
