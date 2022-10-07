Austin Stoker, who had memorable roles in several blaxploitation movies and John Carpenter’s Assault on Precinct 13, died of renal failure on his 92nd birthday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “His transition was beautiful,” his wife, Robin, told the publication. The Trinidad-born actor’s credits include Roddy McDowall’s assistant in the 1973 sequel Battle for the Planet of the Apes and Pam Grier’s love interest in 1975’s Sheba, Baby. But it was Carpenter’s 1976 cult-hit that gave Stoker his most recognizable part, as a lieutenant who had to fend off a gang attack on a police stationhouse. In the 1990s, Stoker appeared in the soap The Bold and the Beautiful, and he also had a slew of TV guest-star spots and stage roles.Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

