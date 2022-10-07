ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
KTVB

'Wednesday' Official Trailer Reveals Christina Ricci's Return to the Franchise: Watch!

The official trailer for Netflix's anticipated Addams Family series, Wednesday, is here -- and there were plenty of surprises!. During Saturday's New York Comic Con panel, the streaming service debuted the two-and-a-half-minute trailer touting the upcoming dark comedy, which stars Jenna Ortega as the iconic titular character, and introduced a nearly unrecognizable Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. It also featured the franchise return of Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the '90s movies, playing a new character, Miss Thornhill.
TV & VIDEOS
KTVB

'House of the Dragon' Fans React to King Vicerys' Shocking Appearance and Driftmark Family Battle

After another significant time jump – this time six years forward – fans were treated to another family squabble as Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) went missing, both Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent’s (Olivia Cooke) kids got older (and more tempestuous) and King Vicerys’ (Paddy Considine) health continued to deteriorate on the latest episode of House of the Dragon.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy