ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

‘We love this community’: Neighbors in Davis Shores, city leaders meet to talk storm recovery

By Kennedy Dendy, Action News Jax
ESPN 690
ESPN 690
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EKcbQ_0iPp1GBL00

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Neighbors in Davis Shores met with city leaders Thursday afternoon to navigate the next steps in the rebuilding process – and to get their questions answered.

Flooding was a reality for many neighbors who saw extensive damage from last week’s storm.

Action News Jax spoke with Jordan Daly, whose mom has lived in her Davis Shores home for 30 years.

“We knew to lift everything as much as we could,” Daly said. “All the flooring has got to tear out, appliances are shot and it’s honestly at this point – it’s a pain in the butt. We’ve replaced the floors three times.”

Daly shared how Davis Shores was originally a marsh, and it was filled to build the neighborhood. She said she and her neighbors are looking to the city for guidance to help preserve the neighborhood.

“We love this community,” Daly said.

Jessica Beach is the Chief Resilience Officer for the City of St. Augustine.

“We offer the Flood Mitigation Assistance Program for homeowners that want to elevate,” Beach said. “That’s the best long-term investment that they can do. So we’re connecting them with that program.”

CLICK HERE to access a list of Frequently Asked Questions regarding recovery after Hurricane Ian.

According to the City of St. Augustine:

On Monday, October 10, at 3:00 pm, in coordination with its consultant Quality Engineering and Surveying (QES), the City of St. Augustine will offer a follow-up workshop for those residents currently participating in the FEMA 2022 Flood Mitigation Assistance funding application submittal. The workshop will be held at the Galimore Community Center, located at 399 Riberia Street in Lincolnville.

Additionally, at 6:00 pm, on Monday, October 10, in coordination with QES, the city will offer an introductory workshop for any homeowners who flooded in Hurricane Ian, or who have previously flooded but are not currently participating in the 2022 Flood Mitigation Assistance funding application submittal.

Residents have until Oct. 14 to turn in an application to the city.

If the City of St. Augustine is awarded a grant through FEMA, you could receive up to $150,000 to demolish and rebuild your home

For those with severely repetitive loss, you could receive 100 percent funding to lift your home.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wflx.com

RV parks filling up with hurricane refugees, summer drawing near

Many Floridians sought refuge in Southeast Florida after Hurricane Ian destroyed their homes, but space to do so is becoming harder to find. Port Orange residents Gary and Trish Erhard rode out the storm in their RV at John Prince Park near Lake Worth Beach. They returned home Saturday morning,...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
St. Augustine, FL
Saint Augustine, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Outsider.com

Florida Woman Fights Through Hurricane Ian Floodwaters To Save Disabled Brothers

A Florida woman is now sharing the heroic story of how she fought through floodwaters caused by Hurricane Ian in order to save her disabled brothers. During a recent interview with Fox Weather, Darcy Bishop revealed that her brothers were both born with cerebral palsy and Parkinson’s. The duo also has the mental development of a young child. Bishop explained that her parents had traveled to Wisconsin over the summer and she was home to care for her brothers during the storm. Although her parents were going to come home at the beginning of October, Bishop said she urged them to stay in Wisconsin due to the predictions of when Hurricane Ian would make landfall.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
ESPN 690

SPOTLIGHT: Mid-October music fills the air in NE Florida

Jacksonville, Fl — Community fall harvests, corn mazes, haunted houses and more. Halloween is fast approaching. But before signature events like Florida-Georgia - we have several concerts to enjoy. Spooktacular returns to the Jacksonville Zoo this weekend! Daily admission is 9 am - 5 pm. The upcoming weekend weather...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Mitigation#S Storm#Quality Engineering
sarasotamagazine.com

10 Easy-to-Grow Vegetables That Thrive in Florida

Hurricane Ian left many Sarasotans with damaged yards and gardens. One thing we can do after the storm is accelerate the healing process of both the soil and our spirits is planting vegetables in our backyard or box gardens. And as temperatures cool, it's the perfect time to get your hands dirty.
SARASOTA, FL
wuft.org

In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway

The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
SANIBEL, FL
santivachronicle.com

FEMA Assistance Available

FEMA issued a lengthy news release today, Oct. 8, detailing the federal assistance to Hurricane Ian survivors since the federal disaster declaration. The various forms of assistance include temporary housing; essential home repairs; and other uninsured and underinsured disaster-related losses. Among the key messages are the following:. Hotel, Motel Cost...
LEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
police1.com

Fla. deputy gives furry friend a place to call home after Hurricane Ian

HOLIDAY, Fla. — Despite the massive carnage left by Hurricane Ian, the storm did help forge a special bond between one homeless furry friend and a Pasco County deputy. WTSP News reported that as residents were bracing for Hurricane Ian days before the storm was set to make landfall, the noise from heavy wind and rain caused a terrified kitten to scutter into the middle of an intersection.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
ESPN 690

ESPN 690

Jacksonville, FL
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 690 is Jacksonville's home for ESPN sports radio, WOKV-AM.

 https://www.espn690.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy