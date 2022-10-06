Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Excited About London

Related
The Green Bay Packers scored 20 points in the first half against the New York Giants on Sunday, then stalled in the second half.
Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said he expects quarterback Russell Wilson to be ready to play Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. "He should be ready to play," Hackett told reporters Tuesday. Wilson spent part of last week on the injury report with a right-shoulder injury, leading Hackett to say the nine-time Pro Bowl selection was "dinged up." ...
Carolina Panthers starting quarterback Baker Mayfield escaped major damage to his ankle and could return within the next four games, possibly avoiding a stint on injured reserve, NFL Network reported Tuesday. Going on IR would require Mayfield to sit out four games. Mayfield suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The upshot from second opinions is that the injury doesn't require surgery, and he could miss anywhere from two to six weeks, per the report. PJ Walker -- who is 2-0 in his career as a starter for Carolina -- likely will get the...
Britain Giants Packers Football
Packers running back Aaron Jones carried the ball 13 times for 63 yards along with a pair of catches for 17 yards Sunday in Green Bay's loss to the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Drew and Mark recap the upset win for the New York Giants over the Green Bay Packers in London on Sunday morning.
Check out photo galleries from every game of the Green Bay Packers' 2022 season, starting with training camp and preseason play.
Patrick Mahomes threw for 292 yards, including four touchdown passes to tight end Travis Kelce, as the host Kansas City Chiefs continued their mastery of the Las Vegas Raiders by holding on for a 30-29 victory on Monday. Kelce became the first player in "Monday Night Football" history to catch four touchdown passes, and he tied the franchise's single-game record for any player. It was also the most ever by a Kansas City tight end as he helped the Chiefs overcome a 17-0 deficit. ...
Kevin recaps the loss for the Green Bay Packers to the New York Giants on Sunday morning and London and how he feels following their performance.
New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan, a native of Scotland, did not travel back to the U.S. with the team after Sunday's game in London and remains there due to passport issues, ESPN and NFL Network reported Tuesday. The punter known as "The Scottish Hammer" could fly back to the U.S. on Thursday, but the Giants plan to work out free-agent punters to be safe, according to NFL Network. Gillan is in his first season with the Giants after three years with the Cleveland Browns. He punted twice for 100 yards on Sunday as New York (4-1) beat the Green Bay Packers 27-22 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. He has averaged 50 punt yards or more in four of his five games this season, posting a 51.0 gross average this season. --Field Level Media
Dak Prescott could get the thumbs up for Week 6, but only if he passes the spin test. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday the doubt around Prescott is whether he has enough hand and grip strength in his right thumb to spin the ball with the velocity needed to throw passes on target. If he can, Jones and the Cowboys should get Prescott back in the lineup Sunday with the NFC East lead on the line against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (5-0). "He's gotta really be able to spin the ball," Jones said. "We'll start working on that...
Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams is facing discipline for pushing a credentialed person to the ground at the end of Monday night's game in Kansas City, NFL Network and ESPN reported Tuesday. That's not all -- the man filed a police report and went to the hospital for treatment. The man was identified as a photographer by the Kansas City Police Department (KCPD). "The incident will be investigated by...
The Green Bay offense went cold in the second half as New York scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns en route to a 27-22 win Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Baltimore Ravens safety Marcus Williams is going to miss a "significant amount of time" with a dislocated wrist he suffered in Sunday night's game. However, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday the injury is not season-ending. Harbaugh said Williams suffered the injury early in the win over the Cincinnati Bengals but played the entire first half. "I just remember being on the sideline and it was really bothering him early...
I was stoked when the news broke earlier this year that the Green Bay Packers would be playing in London for the first time. This was a chance to visit the city for the first time and cover a game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, not to mention the fact that I thought the trip could yield three or four decent column ideas if I was over there long enough. Well,...
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice for the first time since a head injury forced him out of the lineup at Cincinnati. The plan calls for Tagovailoa to throw, which qualifies as "non-contact, sport-specific activity" but not participate in the full practice. "It will be exciting for today because, really, in these situations you are relying on all medical advice and what people can do, and what I've...
Sep 25, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Polzin gives Packers a D grade after loss to Giants
Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 27-22 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday morning at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Offense: C-minus Aaron Rodgers completed 15 of 16 passes at one point in the first half but things went south after that. He got too deep-ball happy after halftime and had two passes knocked down after guiding the Packers into...
