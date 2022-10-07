ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

WPTV

Big Taste of Martin County to be held Tuesday night

STUART, Fla. — 'Big Taste of Martin County' will delight foodies with food from 26 Stuart restaurants on Tuesday night starting at 5:30 p.m. The event will be held in a plane hangar at Atlantic Aviation at Witham Field in Stuart and benefits Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Palm Beach & Martin Counties.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Talk Media

Fall Craft Shows Continue from Oct. 13 – 18 in Coral Springs

After a Covid-imposed hiatus, Fall Craft Shows are coming back to Coral Springs for another season. “Everyone is very excited to present these shows again. The crafters have been creating for the past two years, so there will be plenty to see,” said Stephanie Kraft, Chair of St. Elizabeth’s Craft Show and publicity chair of Coral Springs Craft Guild and Southern Handcraft Shows.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
wellingtonfl.gov

Lakeside Market at Wellington Town Center

Admission and parking are FREE. The Lakeside Market is pet friendly. Please remember to pick up after your pet. Located along the Town Center Promenade on the Lake Wellington waterfront, behind the Wellington Community Center. 12150 Forest Hill Boulevard. Wellington, FL 33414. Weekly Vendor List. Visit the Lakeside Market at...
WELLINGTON, FL
gotowncrier.com

DiVosta Homes Opens Models At Windsong Estates Near Wellington

DiVosta, the luxury-home brand offered by PulteGroup, has unveiled three models at Windsong Estates, a new single-family home community located between Wellington and Florida’s Turnpike in central Palm Beach County. Sales have also commenced for a limited inventory of 93 homesites. “Due to the large variety of home designs,...
WELLINGTON, FL
luxury-houses.net

First Time On The Market, This $23M Intracoastal Masterpiece Estate in Jupiter offers Five Star World Class Amenities with The Unparalleled Perfection

Intracoastal Masterpiece Estate in Jupiter for Sale. The Estate in Jupiter, an intracoastal masterpiece in The Club of Admirals Cove was executed by the talents of the design team of Affiniti Architechts, Parker-Yannette Landscape, Decorators Unlimited and Turtle Beach Construction is now available for sale. This home located at 192 Spyglass Ct, Jupiter, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Paul Henderson (Phone: 586-491-3777) at Illustrated Properties LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Jupiter.
JUPITER, FL
bocamag.com

Dine Out and Support Hurricane Relief

Hurricane Ian’s devastation has been extraordinary so these local restaurants are doing what they can to help survivors. If you’re looking to eat out this week, supporting these restaurants is one way to help our West Coast neighbors. Deck 84. This Thursday, Oct. 13, stop by Deck 84...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Rodent dropping in mason jar, roaches in dining room: 3 South Florida restaurants shut last week

Cockroaches crawling around a dining room and a host stand, and rodents leaving feces on the floor and inside a mason jar were among the issues cited at three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
boatinternational.com

What not to miss at this year’s Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

From October 26, some of the biggest names in the industry are set to gather for five days in Florida to showcase their latest masterpieces as part of the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS). This year, more than 100,000 attendees and 1,000 boats will contribute to the show’s status as the largest in-water boat show in the world.
WPBF News 25

Community members invited inside Sunset Lounge for sneak peek

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Saturday, community members in West Palm Beach got their first look at the renovations inside the historic Sunset Lounge since they started back in 2019. The project is several years in the making and officials said there’s still a ways to go before it...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman Drinks Two Margaritas, Hits Curb, Arrested

“When Questioned About Striking Curb, She Responded ‘Sometimes You Do That’ And Laughed.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Yomaris Lopez allegedly had such a problem driving in the area of Military Trail and Atlantic in Delray Beach around 9:20 p.m. on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER: Nikki Finke Dies In Boca Raton

Famed, Legendary Entertainment Reporter Founded “Deadline” Website. Nikki Finke Greenberg Owned $1.3M Condo On Ocean Drive. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Website “Hollywood Reporter” reported mid-day Sunday that famed entertainment reporter Nikki Finke died today in Boca Raton. BocaNewsNow.com has not independently confirmed the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
NewPelican

Catching the Ocean View: “We want to be where the boaters are”: Major nautical company relocates to South Florida

The Fort Lauderdale downtown skyline has a new nautical icon. West Marine has moved its corporate headquarters from Santa Cruz, California to 1 East Broward Blvd. Its sign is located on the tall glass building on the northeast corner of Andrews Avenue. Initially it will occupy three floors and 50,000 square feet with plans for expansion if needed.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Mayor in Monaco: European trip aims to bring business back home to Fort Lauderdale

Like any mayor, Dean Trantalis always has places to go and people to meet. But for the past two weeks, he’s been 5,000 miles from his old stomping grounds on a whirlwind trip to Germany, Monaco and Greece networking with high-profile dignitaries, climate-change experts and luxury yacht brokers. The 12-day trip was no secret. The mayor announced it publicly weeks ago. But critics say the money ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two dead in single-car crash in Coconut Creek

Two people were killed in a single-car crash on Lyons Road early Sunday, police said. The crash happened about 5:12 a.m. in the 7300 block of Lyons Road, forcing authorities to close the road between the 7300 block and Hillsboro Boulevard, Coconut Creek police said. Scotty Leamon, Coconut Creek public safety information officer, said the vehicle, a Toyota Highlander, crashed into a tree. The ...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
WPBF News 25

Florida voter registration deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 11

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: The latest headlines from WPBF 25 News. Tuesday is the last day for new voters to register to vote in time for the November elections. Officials in Martin County are preparing over the next few weeks with poll worker training, and equipment testing, as well as reminding residents to make sure they're all squared away in time for the midterms.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL

