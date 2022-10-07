Read full article on original website
WPTV
Big Taste of Martin County to be held Tuesday night
STUART, Fla. — 'Big Taste of Martin County' will delight foodies with food from 26 Stuart restaurants on Tuesday night starting at 5:30 p.m. The event will be held in a plane hangar at Atlantic Aviation at Witham Field in Stuart and benefits Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Palm Beach & Martin Counties.
At sand volleyball courts, it’s about more than the competition
Deerfield Beach – Most afternoons the volleyball nets north of the fishing pier see plenty of action. And on weekends, net number 3 is the social epicenter for families who have been playing the sport here for two generations. They gather at the net’s south out of bounds line with beach chairs, coolers and children in assorted sizes.
Fall Craft Shows Continue from Oct. 13 – 18 in Coral Springs
After a Covid-imposed hiatus, Fall Craft Shows are coming back to Coral Springs for another season. “Everyone is very excited to present these shows again. The crafters have been creating for the past two years, so there will be plenty to see,” said Stephanie Kraft, Chair of St. Elizabeth’s Craft Show and publicity chair of Coral Springs Craft Guild and Southern Handcraft Shows.
wellingtonfl.gov
Lakeside Market at Wellington Town Center
Admission and parking are FREE. The Lakeside Market is pet friendly. Please remember to pick up after your pet. Located along the Town Center Promenade on the Lake Wellington waterfront, behind the Wellington Community Center. 12150 Forest Hill Boulevard. Wellington, FL 33414. Weekly Vendor List. Visit the Lakeside Market at...
gotowncrier.com
DiVosta Homes Opens Models At Windsong Estates Near Wellington
DiVosta, the luxury-home brand offered by PulteGroup, has unveiled three models at Windsong Estates, a new single-family home community located between Wellington and Florida’s Turnpike in central Palm Beach County. Sales have also commenced for a limited inventory of 93 homesites. “Due to the large variety of home designs,...
luxury-houses.net
First Time On The Market, This $23M Intracoastal Masterpiece Estate in Jupiter offers Five Star World Class Amenities with The Unparalleled Perfection
Intracoastal Masterpiece Estate in Jupiter for Sale. The Estate in Jupiter, an intracoastal masterpiece in The Club of Admirals Cove was executed by the talents of the design team of Affiniti Architechts, Parker-Yannette Landscape, Decorators Unlimited and Turtle Beach Construction is now available for sale. This home located at 192 Spyglass Ct, Jupiter, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Paul Henderson (Phone: 586-491-3777) at Illustrated Properties LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Jupiter.
bocamag.com
Dine Out and Support Hurricane Relief
Hurricane Ian’s devastation has been extraordinary so these local restaurants are doing what they can to help survivors. If you’re looking to eat out this week, supporting these restaurants is one way to help our West Coast neighbors. Deck 84. This Thursday, Oct. 13, stop by Deck 84...
Rodent dropping in mason jar, roaches in dining room: 3 South Florida restaurants shut last week
Cockroaches crawling around a dining room and a host stand, and rodents leaving feces on the floor and inside a mason jar were among the issues cited at three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
boatinternational.com
What not to miss at this year’s Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show
From October 26, some of the biggest names in the industry are set to gather for five days in Florida to showcase their latest masterpieces as part of the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS). This year, more than 100,000 attendees and 1,000 boats will contribute to the show’s status as the largest in-water boat show in the world.
WPBF News 25
Community members invited inside Sunset Lounge for sneak peek
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Saturday, community members in West Palm Beach got their first look at the renovations inside the historic Sunset Lounge since they started back in 2019. The project is several years in the making and officials said there’s still a ways to go before it...
Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula representing United States at Billie Jean King Cup
Four Floridians, including Delray Beach’s Coco Gauff and Boca Raton’s Jessica Pegula, will represent the United States in Scotland for November’s Billie Jean King Cup (formerly called the Federation Cup). The 18-year-old Gauff and Pegula are coming off quarterfinal showings in September’s U.S. Open. This is Gauff’s...
Boca Raton Woman Drinks Two Margaritas, Hits Curb, Arrested
“When Questioned About Striking Curb, She Responded ‘Sometimes You Do That’ And Laughed.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Yomaris Lopez allegedly had such a problem driving in the area of Military Trail and Atlantic in Delray Beach around 9:20 p.m. on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
HOLLYWOOD REPORTER: Nikki Finke Dies In Boca Raton
Famed, Legendary Entertainment Reporter Founded “Deadline” Website. Nikki Finke Greenberg Owned $1.3M Condo On Ocean Drive. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Website “Hollywood Reporter” reported mid-day Sunday that famed entertainment reporter Nikki Finke died today in Boca Raton. BocaNewsNow.com has not independently confirmed the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Catching the Ocean View: “We want to be where the boaters are”: Major nautical company relocates to South Florida
The Fort Lauderdale downtown skyline has a new nautical icon. West Marine has moved its corporate headquarters from Santa Cruz, California to 1 East Broward Blvd. Its sign is located on the tall glass building on the northeast corner of Andrews Avenue. Initially it will occupy three floors and 50,000 square feet with plans for expansion if needed.
Palm Beach County restaurants, chefs organize relief efforts for Hurricane Ian survivors
A week after Hurricane Ian barreled through the Fort Myers area, a mini-wave of relief efforts arrived from Palm Beach County restaurants and chefs. Some set up meal distribution sites. Others offered to donate a portion of sales. All gestures from the land of “it could have been us.”
Food Editor: We say goodbye to a beloved pizza restaurant. Local chefs feed Hurricane Ian survivors.
Arrivederci to one of Palm Beach County’s most iconic pizzerias, one powered by a love story and terrific, creative pizza. (The secret was in the dough, a recipe that remains a secret.) Pizza Girls, the pizzeria, is no more. The Palm Beach Gardens spot closed without much warning last...
Mayor in Monaco: European trip aims to bring business back home to Fort Lauderdale
Like any mayor, Dean Trantalis always has places to go and people to meet. But for the past two weeks, he’s been 5,000 miles from his old stomping grounds on a whirlwind trip to Germany, Monaco and Greece networking with high-profile dignitaries, climate-change experts and luxury yacht brokers. The 12-day trip was no secret. The mayor announced it publicly weeks ago. But critics say the money ...
Two dead in single-car crash in Coconut Creek
Two people were killed in a single-car crash on Lyons Road early Sunday, police said. The crash happened about 5:12 a.m. in the 7300 block of Lyons Road, forcing authorities to close the road between the 7300 block and Hillsboro Boulevard, Coconut Creek police said. Scotty Leamon, Coconut Creek public safety information officer, said the vehicle, a Toyota Highlander, crashed into a tree. The ...
WPBF News 25
Florida voter registration deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 11
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: The latest headlines from WPBF 25 News. Tuesday is the last day for new voters to register to vote in time for the November elections. Officials in Martin County are preparing over the next few weeks with poll worker training, and equipment testing, as well as reminding residents to make sure they're all squared away in time for the midterms.
Click10.com
Neighbor accidentally crashes into home across the street, deeming it ‘unsafe’
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A home in Coral Springs has been deemed “unsafe” after a neighbor accidentally crashed into it on Monday. According to Michelle Rodriguez, her neighbor from across the street was getting out of his driveway when he accidentally plowed into her home. The SUV was still inside the home late Monday.
