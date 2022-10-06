ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Excited About London

The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dELKO_0iPoQzKT00

“Coaches are creatures of habit, even more than players. Anytime there’s a minute adjustment to the schedule, it throws them all out of whack,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said, his eyes practically popping out of their sockets to exaggerate his point.

Comments / 0

Related
The Greeneville Sun

Broncos’ Hackett expects QB Russell Wilson to face Chargers

Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said he expects quarterback Russell Wilson to be ready to play Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. "He should be ready to play," Hackett told reporters Tuesday. Wilson spent part of last week on the injury report with a right-shoulder injury, leading Hackett to say the nine-time Pro Bowl selection was "dinged up." ...
DENVER, CO
The Greeneville Sun

Bucs QB Tom Brady passes on 'roughing' talk

Tom Brady is taking a hard pass on the simmering roughing the passer penalty discussion. The Buccaneers' 45-year-old quarterback benefited from a questionable flag in Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons, when defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was penalized for what appeared to be a clean takedown for a sack in the fourth quarter. Referee Jerome Boger called Jarrett for "unnecessarily" tossing Brady to the turf on the third-down play with...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Green Bay, WI
The Greeneville Sun

Jim Polzin gives Packers a D grade after loss to Giants

Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 27-22 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday morning at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Offense: C-minus Aaron Rodgers completed 15 of 16 passes at one point in the first half but things went south after that. He got too deep-ball happy after halftime and had two passes knocked down after guiding the Packers into...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Greeneville Sun

Report: Panthers QB Baker Mayfield (ankle) might skip IR stint

Carolina Panthers starting quarterback Baker Mayfield escaped major damage to his ankle and could return within the next four games, possibly avoiding a stint on injured reserve, NFL Network reported Tuesday. Going on IR would require Mayfield to sit out four games. Mayfield suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The upshot from second opinions is that the injury doesn't require surgery, and he could miss anywhere from two to six weeks, per the report. PJ Walker -- who is 2-0 in his career as a starter for Carolina -- likely will get the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Greeneville Sun

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers

Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to pass as offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) blocks in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
NFL
The Greeneville Sun

NFL: Denver Broncos at Dallas Cowboys

Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) and quarterback Dak Prescott (4) before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
The Greeneville Sun

Jerry Jones: Cowboys to test Dak Prescott's 'spin' Wed.

Dak Prescott could get the thumbs up for Week 6, but only if he passes the spin test. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday the doubt around Prescott is whether he has enough hand and grip strength in his right thumb to spin the ball with the velocity needed to throw passes on target. If he can, Jones and the Cowboys should get Prescott back in the lineup Sunday with the NFC East lead on the line against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (5-0). ...
DALLAS, TX
The Greeneville Sun

Suspended Browns QB Deshaun Watson returns to training facility

Suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is beginning his way back to the team, allowed to return to the team facility in Berea, Ohio, on Monday for the first time since his 11-game suspension was levied. Watson was suspended Aug. 30 for violating the league's personal-conduct policy following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct as he received treatment from about two dozen massage therapists. NFL Network reported that Watson...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Greeneville Sun

Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny (leg) out for season

Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny will miss the rest of the season with a broken left fibula. Coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday that Penny will require surgery to repair damage to his fibula and tibia. Penny will have the surgery Tuesday morning, according to NFL Network. Penny was injured in the third quarter of Sunday's 39-32 loss at New Orleans and was carted to the locker room. ...
SEATTLE, WA
The Greeneville Sun

Chiefs rally past Raiders behind Travis Kelce's 4 TDs

Patrick Mahomes threw for 292 yards, including four touchdown passes to tight end Travis Kelce, as the host Kansas City Chiefs continued their mastery of the Las Vegas Raiders by holding on for a 30-29 victory on Monday. Kelce became the first player in "Monday Night Football" history to catch four touchdown passes, and he tied the franchise's single-game record for any player. It was also the most ever by a Kansas City tight end as he helped the Chiefs overcome a 17-0 deficit. ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

233
Followers
1K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy