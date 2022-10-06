ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Giants Defense

The Green Bay Packers will face the New York Giants in London on Sunday. Their defense will be a challenge, Aaron Rodgers says.

Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

