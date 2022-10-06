Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Excited About London

Related
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Seeks 60-Minute Performance After Losing to Giants
The Green Bay Packers scored 20 points in the first half against the New York Giants on Sunday, then stalled in the second half.
Packers OLB Preston Smith on Defense in Loss to Giants
What went wrong on defense for the Green Bay Packers? "I have no idea," outside linebacker Preston Smith said after a loss to the New York Giants.
Broncos’ Hackett expects QB Russell Wilson to face Chargers
Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said he expects quarterback Russell Wilson to be ready to play Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. "He should be ready to play," Hackett told reporters Tuesday. Wilson spent part of last week on…
Britain Giants Packers Football
Packers running back Aaron Jones carried the ball 13 times for 63 yards along with a pair of catches for 17 yards Sunday.
Bucs QB Tom Brady passes on 'roughing' talk
Tom Brady is taking a hard pass on the simmering roughing the passer penalty discussion. The Buccaneers' 45-year-old quarterback benefited from a questionable flag in Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons, when defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was penalized for what…
Instant analysis: Packers waste a golden opportunity in ugly loss to Giants
With Green Bay playing its first game across the pond at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Aaron Rodgers and Co. turned in a performance the host-team fans know all too well.
Photos: Packers' 2022 season in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of the Green Bay Packers' 2022 season, starting with training camp and preseason play.
NFL: International Series-New York Giants at Green Bay Packers
Oct 9, 2022; London, United Kingdom; New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan (6) watches from the sidelines in the second half against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA…
NFL: Denver Broncos at Dallas Cowboys
Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) and quarterback Dak Prescott (4) before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Oct 9, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) discusses a call with side judge Jonah Monroe (120) during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Panthers QB Baker Mayfield (ankle) might skip IR stint
Carolina Panthers starting quarterback Baker Mayfield escaped major damage to his ankle and could return within the next four games, possibly avoiding a stint on injured reserve, NFL Network reported Tuesday. Going on IR would require Mayfield to sit out…
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers
Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to pass as offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) blocks in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Jerry Jones: Cowboys to test Dak Prescott's 'spin' Wed.
Dak Prescott could get the thumbs up for Week 6, but only if he passes the spin test. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday the doubt around Prescott is whether he has enough hand and grip strength in his…
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos
Oct 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs off the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Giants Shock Packers With 27-22 Upset In London
Drew and Mark recap the upset win for the New York Giants over the Green Bay Packers in London on Sunday morning.
Jim Polzin gives Packers a D grade after loss to Giants
The defense earned the only failing mark, but there was plenty of blame to go around after Green Bay fell to New York in London.
Tua Tagovailoa at practice, Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson could start vs. Vikings
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice for the first time since a head injury forced him out of the lineup at Cincinnati. The plan calls for Tagovailoa to throw, which qualifies as "non-contact, sport-specific activity" but not participate…
Photos: Packers come up short against Giants in London battle
The Green Bay offense went cold in the second half as New York scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns en route to a 27-22 win Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Who Is To Blame For The Packers Failures?
Jason Scott of BetMGM joins Scott to discuss the recent performances from the Green Bay Packers.
NFL: Detroit Lions at New England Patriots
Oct 9, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) runs against Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
ABOUT
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.https://dailypostathenian.com
