ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Excited About London

The Daily Post-Athenian
The Daily Post-Athenian
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YBZOC_0iPoQpVD00

“Coaches are creatures of habit, even more than players. Anytime there’s a minute adjustment to the schedule, it throws them all out of whack,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said, his eyes practically popping out of their sockets to exaggerate his point.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Green Bay, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Daily Post-Athenian

The Daily Post-Athenian

Athens, TN
680
Followers
1K+
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

 https://dailypostathenian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy