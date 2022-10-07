Read full article on original website
Buena Papa Fry Bar opens PNC Arena location
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes have a named a local French fry company the team's "Official Loaded Fry." Buena Papa Fry Bar is one of the newest vendors to open at PNC Arena. It is located on the third level of the arena. Buena Papa owners Johanna and...
'Our whole porch was on fire': 10 people forced out of north Raleigh apartments
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh firefighters put out an apartment fire on Sunday morning in north Raleigh. The Raleigh Fire Department said no one was hurt, six units had significant damage and 10 people had to leave their homes after several units responded around 5 a.m. Sunday to the complex on Shanda Drive near Spring Forest Road.
Get your shot: Dozens hospitalized with flu in Triangle, cases 13 times higher than last year nationwide
Doctors have an urgent warning about flu season. Nationwide, flu cases are 13 times higher than around this time last year. Health experts say it's largely because protective measures to stop COVID-19, which also slow the spread of flu, have mostly ended. Dr. David Wohl, an infectious disease expert at...
UNC trauma recovery program receives $3M Pentagon grant for PTSD research
CHAPEL HILL – The UNC Institute for Trauma Recovery in the UNC Department of Psychiatry has been awarded a $3-million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to investigate the potential of a therapeutic agent to reduce the frequency and severity of acute stress disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Acute stress disorder refers to the body’s immediate response to trauma, whereas PTSD is the long-term effects of trauma.
Durham leaders to hold public meeting Saturday morning to discuss controversial ShotSpotter technology
DURHAM, N.C. — People in Durham on Saturday will get a chance to learn more about a controversial, crime-fighting technology. Representatives with ShotSpotter and the Durham Police Department are set to hold a 10 a.m. forum at the Lyon Park Community and Recreation Center at 1309 Halley St. to discuss how the technology will be used in the Bull City.
Dad and daughter catch 'all the great memories' covering Eastern Alamance High School football
MEBANE, N.C. — Bailey Pennington Allison closes her laptop after work. It’s 5 p.m. on a Friday, but her second job has just begun. By the time her father, Alan Pennington, picks her up, she’s got her video camera ready. They pile into his gray Honda, debating what food to pick up on the way – Cook Out or Wendy’s?
High school student shot multiple times in Southern Pines dies
A 17-year-old Fayetteville boy died Saturday night after getting shot multiple times while pumping gas, according to the Southern Pines Police Department. Police found De ’Marcus Isaiah Chambliss around 8 p.m. Saturday at the Mobil Mart at 1301 Central Drive. WRAL News has learned Chambliss was a student at...
Wake County real estate lending slows – is a housing crash coming?
RALEIGH – Now with another month of better-than-expected jobs numbers coming in on Friday, the Federal Reserve is almost certain to raise interest rates, economist Dr. Michael Walden told WRAL TechWire on Friday. And that could have continued impact on housing and labor markets, including in the Triangle. The...
Young person shot at Raleigh townhome complex
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex where a young person was shot. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the Park Glen Townhomes on Park Glen Drive. Crime scene tape was up, and officers were searching cars and speaking with neighbors. There was a large police presence.
No charges for police who killed Molotov-throwing man
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina police officers who shot and killed a man throwing Molotov cocktails and setting cars on fire near a police station in May won’t face charges, prosecutors announced Monday. Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman’s office released the results of an investigation into the...
ACC Panic Room: Pack and Heels keep finding interesting ways to win
Lauren Brownlow and Joe Ovies discuss NC State's win over FSU and North Carolina's win over Miami. If you told Pack and Heels fans they'd consistently beat those programs when the ACC expanded in the early 2000s, they would've wondered what was in your coffee.
Man stabbed multiple times outside of Glenwood Avenue club in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man was hospitalized early Saturday after a stabbing at a club on Glenwood Avenue, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Police said two men were involved in an argument at the club on Glenwood Avenue near the West Johnson Street intersection. Outside of the club,...
WRAL Power Rankings: App State slips, a new team enters the top five
Raleigh, N.C. — The Wake Forest Demon Deacons stay at number one in our WRAL College Football Power Rankings after their win over Army. Elon enters the top five for the first time this season. Here's what our top 10 looks like:. 1. Wake Forest, 5-1 (Previous: 1) Last...
Women's Soccer Downs NC State For 400th Home Win
Chapel Hill, N.C. — Emily Murphy and Avery Patterson each scored, and No. 5 North Carolina beat NC State 2-0 on Sunday afternoon at Dorrance Field, recording the program's 400th all-time home victory. The Tar Heels have played 450 games at home sites since the program began in 1979...
No. 6 Hillside stays unbeaten, shuts out Riverside, 27-0
Durham, N.C. — Wilson Kargbo Jr. threw four touchdown passes and the Hillside defense recorded its second shutout of the season as the No. 6 Hornets defeated Riverside on Friday, 27-0. The win keeps Hillside unbeaten at 7-0. Riverside, which entered on a three-game winning streak, is now 4-2....
Police investigating Raleigh townhome complex
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex. Investigators responded to the Park Glen Townhomes on Park Glen Drive near North Raleigh Boulevard, before 4:30 a.m. Crime scene tape was up, and officers were searching cars and speaking with neighbors. There was a large police presence.
Volunteers needed for Salvation Army of Wake County's Angel Tree Program
Volunteers are urgently needed for the Salvation Army of Wake County's Angel Tree program. Families can register for the Angel Tree Program beginning Monday in Raleigh at 1300 Buck Jones Road in the old Anchor Auto Outlet. The Salvation Army of Wake County needs volunteers to interview families and enter...
Woman dies from Durham shooting linked to gas station, car wash
DURHAM, N.C. — A woman died from a shooting in Durham on Friday night. The shooting involved two scenes about a mile-and-a-half apart. Police responded to one scene at a Valero gas station at the corner of Hardee Street and Cheek Road and found a woman who had been shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Six units damaged, 12 people displaced as firefighters put out apartment fire in north Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh firefighters put out an apartment fire on Sunday morning in north Raleigh. The Raleigh Fire Department said no one was hurt, six units had significant damage and 12 people were displaced after several units responded around 5 a.m. Sunday to the complex on Shanda Drive near Spring Forest Road.
Firefighters work to put out apartment fire in north Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh firefighters are working Sunday morning to put out an apartment fire in north Raleigh.
