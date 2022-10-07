ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadway, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Buena Papa Fry Bar opens PNC Arena location

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes have a named a local French fry company the team's "Official Loaded Fry." Buena Papa Fry Bar is one of the newest vendors to open at PNC Arena. It is located on the third level of the arena. Buena Papa owners Johanna and...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

UNC trauma recovery program receives $3M Pentagon grant for PTSD research

CHAPEL HILL – The UNC Institute for Trauma Recovery in the UNC Department of Psychiatry has been awarded a $3-million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to investigate the potential of a therapeutic agent to reduce the frequency and severity of acute stress disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Acute stress disorder refers to the body’s immediate response to trauma, whereas PTSD is the long-term effects of trauma.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Broadway, NC
Entertainment
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Broadway, NC
State
Connecticut State
WRAL News

Durham leaders to hold public meeting Saturday morning to discuss controversial ShotSpotter technology

DURHAM, N.C. — People in Durham on Saturday will get a chance to learn more about a controversial, crime-fighting technology. Representatives with ShotSpotter and the Durham Police Department are set to hold a 10 a.m. forum at the Lyon Park Community and Recreation Center at 1309 Halley St. to discuss how the technology will be used in the Bull City.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherman Edwards
Person
Elizabeth A. Davis
Person
John Adams
Person
Alexander Hamilton
Person
Carolee Carmello
Person
Peter Stone
Person
Thomas Jefferson
WRAL News

Young person shot at Raleigh townhome complex

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex where a young person was shot. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the Park Glen Townhomes on Park Glen Drive. Crime scene tape was up, and officers were searching cars and speaking with neighbors. There was a large police presence.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

No charges for police who killed Molotov-throwing man

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina police officers who shot and killed a man throwing Molotov cocktails and setting cars on fire near a police station in May won’t face charges, prosecutors announced Monday. Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman’s office released the results of an investigation into the...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Broadway Musical#Performing#Musical Theater#Multiracial#The Continental Congress#Southern#Crystal Lucas Perry
WRAL News

Women's Soccer Downs NC State For 400th Home Win

Chapel Hill, N.C. — Emily Murphy and Avery Patterson each scored, and No. 5 North Carolina beat NC State 2-0 on Sunday afternoon at Dorrance Field, recording the program's 400th all-time home victory. The Tar Heels have played 450 games at home sites since the program began in 1979...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

No. 6 Hillside stays unbeaten, shuts out Riverside, 27-0

Durham, N.C. — Wilson Kargbo Jr. threw four touchdown passes and the Hillside defense recorded its second shutout of the season as the No. 6 Hornets defeated Riverside on Friday, 27-0. The win keeps Hillside unbeaten at 7-0. Riverside, which entered on a three-game winning streak, is now 4-2....
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Police investigating Raleigh townhome complex

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex. Investigators responded to the Park Glen Townhomes on Park Glen Drive near North Raleigh Boulevard, before 4:30 a.m. Crime scene tape was up, and officers were searching cars and speaking with neighbors. There was a large police presence.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
WRAL News

Woman dies from Durham shooting linked to gas station, car wash

DURHAM, N.C. — A woman died from a shooting in Durham on Friday night. The shooting involved two scenes about a mile-and-a-half apart. Police responded to one scene at a Valero gas station at the corner of Hardee Street and Cheek Road and found a woman who had been shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
71K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy