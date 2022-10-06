Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Giants Defense

Related
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on State of Defense After Loss to Giants
The Green Bay Packers gave up 27 points during five series in Sunday's loss to the New York Giants.
Packers OLB Preston Smith on Defense in Loss to Giants
What went wrong on defense for the Green Bay Packers? "I have no idea," outside linebacker Preston Smith said after a loss to the New York Giants.
Broncos’ Hackett expects QB Russell Wilson to face Chargers
Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said he expects quarterback Russell Wilson to be ready to play Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. "He should be ready to play," Hackett told reporters Tuesday. Wilson spent part of last week on the injury report with a right-shoulder injury, leading Hackett to say the nine-time Pro Bowl selection was "dinged up." ...
Britain Giants Packers Football
Packers running back Aaron Jones carried the ball 13 times for 63 yards along with a pair of catches for 17 yards Sunday.
Jim Polzin gives Packers a D grade after loss to Giants
Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 27-22 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday morning at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Offense: C-minus Aaron Rodgers completed 15 of 16 passes at one point in the first half but things went south after that. He got too deep-ball happy after halftime and had two passes knocked down after guiding the Packers into...
Panthers fire coach Matt Rhule
The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday after two-plus seasons and an 11-27 record. Owner David Tepper said Monday at a press conference he met briefly with Rule at the team facility to make the change Monday morning. "It was short, cordial. He's a gentleman. A true gentleman," Tepper said. The Panthers...
Bucs QB Tom Brady passes on 'roughing' talk
Tom Brady is taking a hard pass on the simmering roughing the passer penalty discussion. The Buccaneers' 45-year-old quarterback benefited from a questionable flag in Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons, when defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was penalized for what appeared to be a clean takedown for a sack in the fourth quarter. Referee Jerome Boger called Jarrett for "unnecessarily" tossing Brady to the turf on the third-down play with...
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos
Oct 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs off the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Tua Tagovailoa at practice, Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson could start vs. Vikings
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice for the first time since a head injury forced him out of the lineup at Cincinnati. The plan calls for Tagovailoa to throw, which qualifies as "non-contact, sport-specific activity" but not participate in the full practice. "It will be exciting for today because, really, in these situations you are relying on all medical advice and what people can do, and what I've...
Instant analysis: Packers waste a golden opportunity in ugly loss to Giants
I was stoked when the news broke earlier this year that the Green Bay Packers would be playing in London for the first time. This was a chance to visit the city for the first time and cover a game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, not to mention the fact that I thought the trip could yield three or four decent column ideas if I was over there long enough. Well,...
Who Is To Blame For The Packers Failures?
Jason Scott of BetMGM joins Scott to discuss the recent performances from the Green Bay Packers.
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers
Oct 2, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive secondary coach Steve Wilks on the sidelines in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Reports: Davante Adams facing discipline for pushing photographer
Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams is facing discipline for pushing a credentialed person to the ground at the end of Monday night's game in Kansas City, NFL Network and ESPN reported Tuesday. That's not all -- the man filed a police report and went to the hospital for treatment. The man was identified as a photographer by the Kansas City Police Department (KCPD). "The incident will be investigated by...
Reports: Giants P Jamie Gillan stuck in London over passport issues
New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan, a native of Scotland, did not travel back to the U.S. with the team after Sunday's game in London and remains there due to passport issues, ESPN and NFL Network reported Tuesday. The punter known as "The Scottish Hammer" could fly back to the U.S. on Thursday, but the Giants plan to work out free-agent punters to be safe, according to NFL Network. Gillan is in his first season with the Giants after three years with the Cleveland Browns. He punted twice for 100 yards on Sunday as New York (4-1) beat the Green Bay Packers 27-22 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. He has averaged 50 punt yards or more in four of his five games this season, posting a 51.0 gross average this season. --Field Level Media
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers
Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to pass as offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) blocks in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp
Jul 27, 2022; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan (left) and quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky (10) and Kenny Pickett (8) and offensive coordinator Matt Canada (in white) and head coach Mike Tomlin (right) participate in training camp at Chuck Noll Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Steelers, Mike Tomlin not willing to 'shoot a hostage'
Changes are coming with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but not just to make a change. To put it another way, loquacious head coach Mike Tomlin offered this analogy on Tuesday to those clamoring for him to fire offensive coordinator Matt Canada. "I'm open to it," Tomlin said of making changes to the offense. "And I remain open to it. But I don't intend to change for the sake of changing. To shoot a hostage." Pressed in his players-day-off press conference Tuesday, Tomlin didn't offer a ringing endorsement of Canada or his floundering offense. Asking how confident he is in Canada's game-planning...
Commanders' Ron Rivera apologizes to Carson Wentz for QB comment
Too late for an audible, Commanders coach Ron Rivera called a mea culpa instead. In front of the entire team, Rivera said he needed to apologize for suggesting Washington quarterback Carson Wentz was the reason the franchise isn't in the lead pack of the NFC East this season. "I didn't have to. I was fortunate enough that our media relations director contacted him and let him know," Rivera said in...
Packers' 1st London game, fans get up early, hope for a win
It was a tough day overseas Sunday for the Green Bay Packers, losing to the New York Giants in London, but the 8:30 a.m. CST start time didn't stop fans from showing up and cheering for their team.
Ravens S Marcus Williams (wrist) to miss ‘significant’ time
Baltimore Ravens safety Marcus Williams is going to miss a "significant amount of time" with a dislocated wrist he suffered in Sunday night's game. However, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday the injury is not season-ending. Harbaugh said Williams suffered the injury early in the win over the Cincinnati Bengals but played the entire first half. "I just remember being on the sideline and it was really bothering him early...
