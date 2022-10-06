Read full article on original website
Why the FBI needs to search Trump's Bedminister golf course
Former President Donald Trump and his attorneys promised in June that, for real, he had handed over all the White House documents the federal government had demanded be returned. Weeks later, the FBI recovered thousands of documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate — and it appears now that the lying from Trump hasn’t stopped.
President Biden to pardon thousands convicted of marijuana possession
Biden announced this week he will use executive action to pardon thousands of Americans convicted of marijuana possession under federal law. Max Markham, Vice President of Policy and Community Engagement at the Center for Policing Equity stops by 'The Cross Connection' with Tiffany Cross to discuss how this will directly impact the lives of affected Americans and what it means for drug policy reform in the future. Tiffany and Max also break down the new 2021 Race and Wrongful Convictions Report from the National Registry of Exonerations.Oct. 8, 2022.
Michael Cohen: Placating Trump’s behavior only emboldens him
A bombshell New York Times report says former President Donald Trump wanted to make a deal with the National Archives – exchange a batch of sensitive documents sitting at Mar-a-Lago for material related to the FBI's investigation into his 2016 campaign ties to Russia. In effect, exchanging government property for other government property. His aides never carried out the plan, according to the New York Times. In another major development, the Washington Post revealed that Trump asked his lawyer, Alex Cannon, to tell the National Archives that Trump had already returned all of the documents they were seeking. Cannon refused to convey the message for Trump because he was not sure it was true. It turned out, in fact, not to be true as Trump still had thousands of documents, including some highly classified ones, according to publicly-released inventories from the Justice Department. Chasing Trump for top secret documents is “absolutely crazy,” according to his former lawyer Michael Cohen, speaking on ‘Velshi’. “The fact that we have to sit there and play this game with the former President of the United States…This is beyond unheard of. Ali, if this was you, certainly if this was me, we’d be in jail in 24 hours.”Oct. 9, 2022.
Why a Trump lawyer spoke to investigators in the Mar-a-Lago case
In a normal political controversy, a politician faces difficult questions and hires attorneys. In a controversy related to Donald Trump, a politician faces difficult questions and hires attorneys, who in turn face legal scrutiny of their own. Take Christina Bobb, for example. NBC News reported today:. Christina Bobb, the attorney...
Why Trump will ‘strike out’ with his Supreme Court appeal
Former President Trump is asking the Supreme Court for access to the classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, arguing he and the special master need to review them. “I don’t see any possible ground” for Trump to win, says former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks. She tells MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez why the Justice Department’s appeal has a better shot.Oct. 9, 2022.
President Biden’s 'Armageddon' comment in context
NBC Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss gives some valuable context to President Biden’s “Armageddon” comment. While the Cuban Missile Crisis was a far more dangerous moment for the U.S, parallels do exist.Oct. 9, 2022.
Americans are foolishly ignoring the threat of a debt crisis
Upon the news this week that America’s gross national debt now exceeds $31 trillion, Jason Furman, former director of the National Economic Council under Barack Obama, told The New York Times, “We were sort of at the edge of ‘OK’ before, and we are past ‘OK’ now. The deficit path is almost certainly too high.”
Andrew Weissmann: Trump trying to play ‘art of the deal’ with classified documents
Former DOJ prosecutor Andrew Weissmann and New York Times Washington correspondent Mike Schmidt discuss new reporting that Trump wanted to cut a deal with National Archives to exchange classified files for Russia probe documentsOct. 10, 2022.
Biden touts CHIPS Act ahead of the midterms
This week, President Biden touted how his legislative win with the CHIPS Act is impacting people’s lives. He visited IBM’s upstate New York facility as they announced a $20 Billion investment there, a direct result of the CHIPS Act. New York Rep. Pat Ryan was there with the president and told MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin how important President Biden’s support is ahead of the midterm elections.Oct. 9, 2022.
Political analyst describes Biden’s marijuana pardon as 'monumental'
President Biden has pardoned all federal convictions for marijuana possession. A move MSNBC political analyst Fernand Amandi says is “monumental,” setting democrats up to win favor with voters ahead of midterms. He joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez alongside Brown Sociology professor Gonzalez Van Cleve to discuss. Oct. 10, 2022.
Trump's Supreme Court gambit isn't frivolous. Why it will likely fail anyway.
The latest twist in the Mar-a-Lago affair came last Tuesday, when former President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court to step into the ongoing litigation over the documents seized by the FBI during its Aug. 8 search. It would be easy to assume that Trump is asking the Supreme Court, three of the nine justices of which he appointed, to side with him and issue some kind of ruling that prevents the Justice Department from continuing to investigate whether classified documents were mishandled.
Fooled: Fox News pundits implode amidst Elon Musk whiplash
What happens if the world’s richest man owns and operates one of the world’s most influential platforms at his own whims? While right-wing pundits cheer the billionaire’s takeover and his plan to “save free speech” MSNBC anchor, Ari Melber breaks down Elon Musk’s nearly 6-month-long on-again, off-again attempt to purchase twitter and increase his net-worth while examining the potential consequences for democracy itself.Oct. 10, 2022.
For a Herschel Walker win, Georgia's evangelicals are willing to sell their souls
The devil went down to Georgia this week, and he was surprised to find that white evangelicals had already beat him to soul stealing. This time, though, no amount of good fiddle playing is going to make the state’s evangelical voters let go of Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, an anti-abortion rights candidate accused of paying for a former sexual partner’s abortion in 2009.
Lawrence: Donald Trump has confessed
The truth about Hunter Biden's latest legal debacle is anything but simple
Federal agents believe they have gathered sufficient evidence to charge Hunter Biden with crimes, according to a Washington Post report. The purported offenses involve tax violations and lying about drug use on a form to buy a gun. But what happens next? If Biden is not charged, we will undoubtably...
Why Trump’s Mar-a-Lago legal strategy has a ‘very extortiony feel to it’
The New York Times reports Donald Trump asked his team to strike a deal with the government to essentially trade White House documents stored at Mar-a-Lago for files on the FBI investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia in 2016. It’s a move MSNBC Contributor Joyce Vance says feels ‘very extortiony.” Joyce along with New York Times Congressional Reporter Luke Broadwater joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the latest developments in the Mar-a-Lago investigation. Oct. 9, 2022.
Conservatives suddenly not so into Ye after antisemitic remarks
Last week, I denounced Kanye West, who formally changed his name to Ye last year, as a peddler of racism and hate after he chose to don a shirt bearing the phrase "White Lives Matter.”. This wasn’t an impulsive response. In fact, I provided a list of behaviors to demonstrate...
Eugene Robinson: GOP silence on Tuberville’s ‘blatantly bullhorn racist comment’ is 'outrageous'
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Eugene Robinson and Civil Rights Attorney David Henderson join Andrea Mitchell to respond to Senator Tuberville’s remarks over the weekend, which Robinson characterizes as “Jim Crow era rhetoric being used in the year 2022.” Robinson notes, “The Republican Party that played such a crucial role in passing that important civil rights legislation of the 1960s can’t even bestir itself to mildly condemn this kind of just blatantly bullhorn racist comment from Tuberville. It is absolutely outrageous.” Oct. 10, 2022.
'People are tired of the extremism': Dem candidate running to unseat Stefanik
Matt Castelli is a former CIA officer and former Counterterrorism Director at the National Security Council, and he's a Democratic congressional candidate in New York's 21st District, and he joins Morning Joe to discuss why he's running to unseat Elise Stefanik.Oct. 10, 2022.
