ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Ethiopia peace talks delayed for logistical reasons

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12VSwh_0iPoBp2U00

NAIROBI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - African Union-led peace talks proposed for this weekend to try to end a two-year-old conflict in northern Ethiopia's Tigray region have been delayed for logistical reasons, Tigray forces and two diplomatic sources said on Friday.

Ethiopia's government and Tigray forces said on Wednesday that they accepted the AU's invitation to talks in South Africa, which would be the first formal negotiations between the two sides since war broke out in November 2020.

The conflict in Africa's second most populous nation pits the federal government against regional forces led by a party that used to dominate national politics. Thousands of civilians have been killed and millions uprooted by the violence.

At least five people were killed and 37 more wounded on Friday in an air strike about 30 km (18 miles) outside Tigray's capital, Mekelle, said Kibrom Gebreselassie, the director of the hospital that received the victims.

Ethiopian government spokesperson Legesse Tulu, military spokesperson Colonel Getnet Adane and the prime minister's spokesperson Billene Seyoum did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the incident.

The diplomatic sources, who asked not to be named, said the postponement of this weekend's talks was related to organising logistics and that a new date had not yet been scheduled.

Getachew Reda, a spokesperson for Tigray forces, said the AU did not consult Tigrayan leaders before sending out the invitations.

"You don't just expect people to show up on a certain date as if this was some kind of get-together," he said in a text message.

Ethiopian government spokesperson Legesse Tulu and Ebba Kalondo, an AU spokesperson, did not immediately respond to requests for comment about this.

Despite the agreement to hold talks, various parties have voiced concerns.

Some activists from Amhara, a region bordering Tigray that has fought alongside the federal government in the war, oppose the talks.

"The current AU-led peace talks process excludes Amharas - the largest affected group in the war," the Amhara Association of America, a lobby group, said in a statement.

Even in its letter accepting the AU invitation, the leader of Tigray forces suggested he had reservations, asking for clarification on who had been invited as participants, observers and guarantors.

"There are a number of issues that need to be resolved before (talks) occurs, and mediators will then face a major challenge ... to get the two parties to commit to a new truce,” said William Davison, senior analyst for Ethiopia at the International Crisis Group think-tank.

Meanwhile, the government of neighbouring Eritrea, which has also fought alongside Ethiopia's federal government in the war, has not been invited to the talks, the two diplomats said.

Eritrean Information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Nairobi Newsroom; Editing by Frances Kerry, William Maclean and Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Ousted Burkina Faso leader leaves country for Togo

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s ousted coup leader Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba left the country for Togo Sunday two days after he himself was overthrown in a coup, while the new junta urged citizens not to loot or vandalize. Damiba’s departure was confirmed by...
AFRICA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Logistical#Eritrea#Ethiopian
ohmymag.co.uk

Kim Jong-un makes bizarre demand of North Korean citizens

Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has ordered all citizens to produce 100 kg (220 lbs) of human poo per day and deliver it to their local government officials. This is the most recent measure of the dictatorship to counter a trailing economy and a starving population. According to The...
WORLD
The Independent

US intelligence tells Biden Putin was ‘directly’ confronted by angry Kremlin insider

Vladimir Putin was confronted by a Kremlin insider angry over the conduct of the Ukraine war, Joe Biden has reportedly been told. A report said the alleged rare intervention from someone considered a member of the Russian leader’s inner circle, was treated with enough credibility that it made its way into Mr Biden’s daily intelligence briefing, where he is told about a half-dozen or so of the most pressing intelligence related issues by one of his senior officials.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
Daily Mail

ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique

Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: US Embassy in Moscow tells any Americans left to leave to avoid being CONSCRIPTED into Putin's army as Russians desperately try to flee

The United States Embassy in Moscow has told all Americans left to leave immediately to avoid being conscripted into Vladimir Putin's mobilized army. 'Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service,' the embassy warned in a statement.
FOREIGN POLICY
msn.com

Turkey issues direct warning to Russia as Erdogan orders Putin to return 'occupied' land

Turkey has issued a huge warning to Russia after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered Vladimir Putin to return all "occupied" land - including Crimea. Olga Lautman, an analyst and researcher with a focus on the Kremlin who is also a Senior Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis, took to Twitter to share the explosive news. She wrote: "Turkey's President Erdoan said that Russian President Vladimir Putin must return all land that Russia has occupied, including Crimea."
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president

Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

'He mustn’t be allowed to stain her memory with his presence': Fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi condemns UK visit of Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman for Queen's funeral

The fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi condemned Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman's controversial invitation to the Queen's funeral. She said his presence at Her Majesty's state funeral would 'stain her memory' - a sentiment echoed by activists who say allows Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, known as MBS, is trying to 'whitewash' his human rights record.
WORLD
nationalinterest.org

If Putin Nukes Ukraine, Russia Could Win the War

If Ukraine and the West continue to escalate, Putin will respond by doing what he has repeatedly warned he would do: employ nuclear weapons. Having failed in his initial effort to achieve a coup de main against Ukraine and his subsequent campaign to occupy territory in the east and south of that country, Russian president Vladimir Putin has figured out a way of winning by appearing to lose. His recent moves, announcing a partial mobilization and undertaking referenda in the occupied territories on their joining Russia, are precursors to the use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine.
POLITICS
Newsweek

How to Survive a Nuclear Bomb

"Biden and Putin have veto power over the continued existence of life on earth and Xi Jinping appears to be trying to join them in this lethal perversity."
INDIA
Reuters

Reuters

621K+
Followers
359K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy