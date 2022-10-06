ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

MIX 94.9

TEDx St. Cloud in Downtown St. Cloud this Thursday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Seven speakers have been lined up for the annual TEDx Talk in downtown St. Cloud. The event is this Thursday and starts at The Regency at 5:00 p.m. with a reception. The talks will start at 6:30 p.m. across the street at the Paramount Theatre.
KARE 11

Minnesota breweries take home medals at prestigious American beer competition

DENVER — Six Minnesota craft breweries were honored for their beers at the nation's premier beer competition in Denver, Colorado over the weekend. The 2022 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) awarded medals to breweries from Duluth, Edina, Fridley, Minneapolis and St. Cloud for their "brewing excellence," the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild said in a press release Monday.
MIX 94.9

Tried Any of These Minnesota Desserts? You Need to.

Going to new places and trying new things is one of my favorite things to do. And it's even better when you don't have to travel too far. And by "too far" I mean not having to hop a flight to wherever you are wanting to go. Obviously that is good too, but when you don't have to do that, it's a lot cheaper, and much less of a commitment.
MIX 94.9

SCSU Homecoming Takes Over Campus October 17-22nd

St. Cloud State University is celebrating Homecoming from October 17th - 22nd this year. St. Cloud State's Homecoming is the University's biggest red and black celebration of the year, with special events for students, families, prospective students, alumni, community members and more! Find out all the events taking place throughout the week as you celebrate what it means to be a Husky!
KARE 11

Free Bikes 4 Kidz in need of donations

MINNEAPOLIS — Allina Health is teaming up with Free Bikes 4 Kidz Minnesota for the 12th year in a row to collect donated bicycles throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Last year more than 7,000 bikes were collected, cleaned and refurbished to donate to those in need of a bike.
gowatertown.net

Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Opener set for this weekend

WORTHINGTON, Minn. – New public hunting land will be dedicated Friday afternoon in southwestern Minnesota’s Nobles Country as part of the Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener. Nearly 300 acres will be added to the Ransom Ridge Wildlife Management Area near Rushmore. The land features rolling hills and prairie...
boreal.org

Video: St. Cloud bar cuts hours, cites 'pandemic of work ethic'

A sports bar in St. Cloud says it has to close on Mondays and Tuesdays because it's struggled to find cooks. In a post on Facebook, the Blue Line Sports Bar and Grill caught the public's attention by saying, "It is with extreme disappointment and regret that I am writing to inform you that the current pandemic of work ethic, personal responsibility and professionalism continues."
Minnesota Reformer

Minneapolis City Council member’s wife’s nonprofit reported feeding 2,500 children per day

The wife of Minneapolis City Council Member Jamal Osman incorporated a nonprofit that reported feeding 2,500 children per day under a federal program that’s been rocked by alleged fraud in Minnesota. Ilo Amba incorporated a nonprofit called Urban Advantage Services in November 2020, registering its office at the south Minneapolis home she shares with Osman. The post Minneapolis City Council member’s wife’s nonprofit reported feeding 2,500 children per day  appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MIX 94.9

Important Event Coming To Help The Homeless & Those In Need In Central Minnesota

Project Connect is coming to the River's Edge Convention Center on Thursday, October 27th, 2022 from 10 am to 3 pm. There will be a free lunch for everyone that attends, as well as door prizes, and lots of giveaways. The event is free and is a way to help those in our community who really need services that they may otherwise not be able to get without this opportunity. Veterans, children, families, and individuals.
WJON

Is Minnesota “Gang” Still Wearing Certain Gear That’s in Your Closet?

For years I had a co-worker, who is still a good friend of mine, that always has a hard time adjusting from summer to cooler weather, because he hates wearing pants. There was a guy I went to college with at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota who I never actually met, but everyone knew him as "shorts guy". Because even in the middle of blizzards he'd be rocking his shorts around campus.
KIMT

Countries Minnesota imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Minnesota imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Minnesota. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MIX 94.9

Plan to Pay Taxes on the Minnesota Frontline Workers Bonus

We are approaching the end of the year, and that's when people start thinking about getting their tax information together. We all know that getting a refund is a much better deal than having to pay in. The best scenario is when you don't owe anything and when you don't have a refund either. That means that you paid in the exact right amount in your income taxes. That would be awesome, but I've only heard of a few cases when that has happened.
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

ABOUT

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

