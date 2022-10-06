Read full article on original website
TEDx St. Cloud in Downtown St. Cloud this Thursday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Seven speakers have been lined up for the annual TEDx Talk in downtown St. Cloud. The event is this Thursday and starts at The Regency at 5:00 p.m. with a reception. The talks will start at 6:30 p.m. across the street at the Paramount Theatre.
Minnesota breweries take home medals at prestigious American beer competition
DENVER — Six Minnesota craft breweries were honored for their beers at the nation's premier beer competition in Denver, Colorado over the weekend. The 2022 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) awarded medals to breweries from Duluth, Edina, Fridley, Minneapolis and St. Cloud for their "brewing excellence," the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild said in a press release Monday.
Tried Any of These Minnesota Desserts? You Need to.
Going to new places and trying new things is one of my favorite things to do. And it's even better when you don't have to travel too far. And by "too far" I mean not having to hop a flight to wherever you are wanting to go. Obviously that is good too, but when you don't have to do that, it's a lot cheaper, and much less of a commitment.
SCSU Homecoming Takes Over Campus October 17-22nd
St. Cloud State University is celebrating Homecoming from October 17th - 22nd this year. St. Cloud State's Homecoming is the University's biggest red and black celebration of the year, with special events for students, families, prospective students, alumni, community members and more! Find out all the events taking place throughout the week as you celebrate what it means to be a Husky!
3 Small Towns in Minnesota Ranked as the "Coziest in America"
There are plenty of small towns to cozy up in Minnesota this winter. MyDatingAdvisor.com took on the task of ranking 170 of the coziest towns in the country to find the best of the best. We’ve swept the country to find some of the coziest towns in America for a...
Free Bikes 4 Kidz in need of donations
MINNEAPOLIS — Allina Health is teaming up with Free Bikes 4 Kidz Minnesota for the 12th year in a row to collect donated bicycles throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Last year more than 7,000 bikes were collected, cleaned and refurbished to donate to those in need of a bike.
gowatertown.net
Minnesota Governor's Pheasant Opener set for this weekend
WORTHINGTON, Minn. – New public hunting land will be dedicated Friday afternoon in southwestern Minnesota’s Nobles Country as part of the Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener. Nearly 300 acres will be added to the Ransom Ridge Wildlife Management Area near Rushmore. The land features rolling hills and prairie...
FRGMT Coffee to open third Twin Cities location this fall
FRGMT COFFEE, which currently operates locations in Minneapolis and Eden Prairie, is set to open a third location on St. Anthony Main. The coffee brand opened its first shop in North Loop’s Nordic Building in 2019 and later expanded to One Southwest Crossing in Eden Prairie earlier this year.
rejournals.com
Kraus-Anderson closes construction on three projects for Minnesota school district
Kraus-Anderson has completed construction on three projects for the White Bear Lake School District. The schools include North Star Elementary, Birch Lake Elementary and Lakeaires Elementary. Designed by Wold Architects and Engineers, the schools are part of a long-range facilities plan that in total includes 16 district projects, all funded...
boreal.org
Video: St. Cloud bar cuts hours, cites 'pandemic of work ethic'
A sports bar in St. Cloud says it has to close on Mondays and Tuesdays because it's struggled to find cooks. In a post on Facebook, the Blue Line Sports Bar and Grill caught the public's attention by saying, "It is with extreme disappointment and regret that I am writing to inform you that the current pandemic of work ethic, personal responsibility and professionalism continues."
Little Free Library Installed Outside CentraCare Pediatric Clinic
ST. CLOUD -- You're child can enjoy a good book while waiting for their checkup at the CentraCare Health Plaza. CentraCare partnered with United Way of Central Minnesota to install a Little Free Library outside of the pediatric clinic. The Little Free Library is a community trend and a non-profit...
Here's The Wage You Need To Make In Minnesota To Afford A 2-Bedroom Apartment
The cost of everything is up. Rent has been going up for years, even before the current inflation crisis we are facing. The cost of living now is higher than it's been in years, and according to some housing advocates, the wages are not keeping pace. The Minnesota Housing Partnership...
Let It Go! National Weather Service Predicting Snow In Parts Of Minnesota This Week
Can we get a little bit more fall before the snow flies? Fall is my favorite time of year. I'd like it to last without snow at least until Thanksgiving. It's probably asking too much, but I'd really like that. Apparently, Mother Nature has different plans for us. THE NATIONAL...
Minneapolis City Council member's wife's nonprofit reported feeding 2,500 children per day
The wife of Minneapolis City Council Member Jamal Osman incorporated a nonprofit that reported feeding 2,500 children per day under a federal program that’s been rocked by alleged fraud in Minnesota. Ilo Amba incorporated a nonprofit called Urban Advantage Services in November 2020, registering its office at the south Minneapolis home she shares with Osman. The post Minneapolis City Council member’s wife’s nonprofit reported feeding 2,500 children per day appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Important Event Coming To Help The Homeless & Those In Need In Central Minnesota
Project Connect is coming to the River's Edge Convention Center on Thursday, October 27th, 2022 from 10 am to 3 pm. There will be a free lunch for everyone that attends, as well as door prizes, and lots of giveaways. The event is free and is a way to help those in our community who really need services that they may otherwise not be able to get without this opportunity. Veterans, children, families, and individuals.
Is Minnesota "Gang" Still Wearing Certain Gear That's in Your Closet?
For years I had a co-worker, who is still a good friend of mine, that always has a hard time adjusting from summer to cooler weather, because he hates wearing pants. There was a guy I went to college with at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota who I never actually met, but everyone knew him as "shorts guy". Because even in the middle of blizzards he'd be rocking his shorts around campus.
MN Schools Built With No Girls' Bathroom. Will ND Follow?
Designed to be all-inclusive, parents are outraged
KIMT
Countries Minnesota imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Minnesota imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Minnesota. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Plan to Pay Taxes on the Minnesota Frontline Workers Bonus
We are approaching the end of the year, and that's when people start thinking about getting their tax information together. We all know that getting a refund is a much better deal than having to pay in. The best scenario is when you don't owe anything and when you don't have a refund either. That means that you paid in the exact right amount in your income taxes. That would be awesome, but I've only heard of a few cases when that has happened.
MIX 94.9
