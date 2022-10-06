Read full article on original website
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Grand Rapids Wooden Leg Murder: Fact Or Fiction?
The Grand Rapids Historical Society on Thursday night will take a deep dive into the killing that led to the haunting of the Michigan Bell building. A Long Standing Urban Legend Will Be Discussed At The GR Public Library Downtown. Julie Rathsack will present the Historical Society's findings on the...
“Silver Bells in the City” Announcing 38th Year
Officials in Lansing have announced plans for the 38th "Silver Bells in the City" celebration. "Silver Bells in the City" will take place on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 5pm to 9pm in downtown Lansing. The city and state will be offering free parking after 5pm at several downtown locations, including the North Capitol and South Capitol Ramps, the North Grand Ramp, and the Townsend Ramp.
Buried Ghost Town: Singapore, Michigan
Michigan has dozens of ghost towns dating back to pre-statehood, post-statehood and Civil War eras. Many of which you'll find in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan -- mining towns of yester-year. There's one ghost town you can't see anymore, but still exists on the Westside of the state near Saugatuck:...
Grand Rapids Comic & Collectables Store to Appear in Season Premiere of Reality Show
It's always fun to lose yourself into a TV show you really love. I'm a huge fan of binging reality shows of all sorts, especially when it's something really niche that I can't find anywhere else. (We aren't going to talk about the 3 months during the pandemic that I got obsessed with a show about making swords on Netflix.)
Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?
Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
Meet the Official Michigan Christmas Tree of 2022!
It wasn't until 1987 an official Christmas tree became tradition. Every year, it's a really big deal to have your tree chosen to be decorated and placed on display at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing. Michigan is home to beautiful pines of all varieties. My favorite is the Blue...
4 West Michigan Wedding Venues that DON’T Discriminate Against the LGBTQIA+ Community
Guess I will not be using this venue as a future wedding venue... Grand Rapids has a wedding venue that says they will not serve or accommodate any LGBTQIA+ couples. Thankfully, the city is giving The Broadway Avenue a fine because they are violating its human rights ordinance. Since The...
Michigan Has Four of the Top 20 Most Violent Cities in the Nation
This comes as somewhat of a shock but not surprising at all. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation. Can you believe that Lansing, Michigan, is on the list as one of the most violent cities? This totally shocks me personally. I've lived in...
New $2M Zip Line and Ropes Course Over Michigan Zoo is Spectacular
Binder Park Zoo, which is near Battle Creek, Michigan, is one of the largest zoos in our state. Binder Park Zoo, which is over 400 acres, features lots of animals, plants, and the zoo includes the Wild Africa Exhibit. Now there's another reason to check out the Binder Park Zoo....
Michigan Warned to Avoid Produce From Farm Using Human Waste as Fertilizer
Check your produce. A Michigan farm has been busted for fertilizing its crops with raw human waste, which is considered a big no-no by state health inspectors. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday (10/3), saying residents should not consume produce from Kuntry Gardens in Homer. Homer is located about halfway between Battle Creek and Jackson.
Love Pepperjack Crab Soup? Here’s Where To Find It In Lansing
Fall is here and that means it's soup season, baby!. In my household, soup season is in full swing. We (and by we I mean my husband) have already made a garlic tomato bisque and a hearty chicken noodle soup. Both of which have been served with a deliciously melty and crunchy grilled cheese. And I can't wait until we figure out the next soup on our household menu.
10 Worst Towns In Michigan To Be In A Real Life Horror Movie Scenario
I remember when I first moved to Kalamazoo I went to a haunted attraction called the Haunted Hallow. It was an outside, walking haunted attraction that was in the woods in Augusta and the whole thing was perfect because the night I went was pouring rain, and there was thunder and lightning and here I am getting chased by a guy holding a machete.
Popular Lansing-Area Halloween Display Outlawed As Blight After Neighbor Complains
The front-yard Halloween display of a Lansing-area home, which has become a local favorite in recent years, has been labeled as blight and shut down by local authorities after a neighbor formally complained, according to the owner of the display property. Cheryl Gray Underwood, who owns the home and puts...
Bus Drivers Rescue 2-Year-Old Abandoned By Car Thief Near Grand Rapids
I can't even imagine this scenario happening to me from any perspective, but nonetheless it's real, and thank GOD for the bus drivers who acted. A 2-year-old kid in Kentwood, just outside of Grand Rapids, is safe, after school bus drivers picked him up off the side of the road, after he was abandoned by a car thief!
Wynonna and Ashley Judd Share Memories of Mom Naomi Judd During Show [Watch]
Wynonna Judd has officially embarked on The Judds Final Tour, opening the run in Grand Rapids, Mich., on September 30. During her second show in Toledo, Ohio, on Oct. 1, Wynonna surprised fans by inviting her sister, Ashley Judd, to the stage. Ashley joined her sister to thunderous applause, as...
