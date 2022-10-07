American Resources Corporation, a supplier of rare earth and critical elements, carbon and advanced carbon materials to the new infrastructure and electrification marketplace, announced that its majority-owned ReElement Technologies LLC division has added battery industry veteran and expert Bob Galyen to its advisory board. Mark Jensen, CEO of American Resources Corporation commented, “We are honored and excited that Bob has agreed to join the ReElement advisory board at such an exciting moment for our Company. From our conversations and his multiple visits to our facility in Noblesville, Indiana, it became very apparent that Bob was a natural fit for our team and culture.

