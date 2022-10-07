Read full article on original website
GBB Announces Carbon Neutrality for 2021 and 2022
Gershman, Brickner & Bratton, Inc. (GBB) is proud to announce that it is carbon neutral for 2021 and 2022. As part of its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts, the GBB team has continued to undertake meaningful activities to reduce the firm’s environmental footprint by limiting emissions and acquiring carbon offset credits.
ReElement Technologies Adds Battery Industry Veteran Bob Galyen to Advisory Board
American Resources Corporation, a supplier of rare earth and critical elements, carbon and advanced carbon materials to the new infrastructure and electrification marketplace, announced that its majority-owned ReElement Technologies LLC division has added battery industry veteran and expert Bob Galyen to its advisory board. Mark Jensen, CEO of American Resources Corporation commented, “We are honored and excited that Bob has agreed to join the ReElement advisory board at such an exciting moment for our Company. From our conversations and his multiple visits to our facility in Noblesville, Indiana, it became very apparent that Bob was a natural fit for our team and culture.
Hyve Solutions promotes Gina Rugani to Chief Operating Officer
FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- Hyve Solutions Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) and a leading provider of hyperscale digital infrastructures, has promoted Gina Rugani to Chief Operating Officer (COO), reporting to Steve Ichinaga, President and founder of Hyve Solutions. An industry veteran, Rugani’s career has spanned from marketing to sales to IT, and most recently, business operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005118/en/ Gina Rugani, Chief Operating Officer, Hyve Solutions (Photo:Business Wire)
Online holiday shopping sales to reach $209.7B this year, Adobe projects
Online shopping sales are expected to reach $209.7 billion this holiday season amid inflation and rising borrowing costs, Adobe projected Monday.
