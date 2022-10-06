ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

NJ.com

N.J. reports 865 COVID cases, 1 death. Transmission rate remains steady.

New Jersey on Monday reported another 865 confirmed COVID-19 cases and one confirmed death as transmission levels remain steady. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.98 on Monday, state health officials reported. When the transmission rate is 1, that means cases have leveled off at the current numbers, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Coldest night of season on the way, with frost advisories issued in several counties

It might be time to dig out some extra blankets and heavy flannels, with weather forecasters predicting “the coldest night thus far this season for most of our region.”. That’s the word from the National Weather Service’s regional forecast office in Mount Holly, which says temperatures late Saturday night into early Sunday morning could drop as low as the low 30s in some areas, including Sussex and Warren counties in northwestern New Jersey, along with Carbon and Monroe counties in eastern Pennsylvania.
ENVIRONMENT
watchthetramcarplease.com

Did you know New Jersey has a Volcano?

The last time there was any type of volcanic magma activity in this area was hundreds of millions of years ago, so you do not need to worry about any type of eruption any time soon. About 420 million years ago, there was volcanic activity in New Jersey. More than...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Did you know New Jersey has a State Seashell?

Most likely seen some after storms, New Jersey is only one of 14 states to have one. The knobbed welk is the New Jersey State Seashell. What is a knobbed welk?. The knobbed welk was designated New Jersey’s state seashell in 1995. It’s what most people call a Conch Shell, but it’s not really conch. The welk is more of a species found in cooler waters in the North Atlantic and Mid-Atlantic. The real conch is often found in tropical waters from Florida throughout the Caribbean.
POLITICS
NBC Philadelphia

Poliovirus Found in Brooklyn and Queens Sewage, New York Health Officials Say

The sewage sample in Brooklyn and Queens that tested positive is genetically linked to the virus that paralyzed an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County over the summer. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has extended the state of emergency declared in response to the spread of poliovirus in an effort to boost vaccination rates.
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

Dinosaur sculptures at N.J. state park apparently destroyed

An artist’s dinosaur sculptures hidden in the woods in a state park in Monmouth County appear to have been destroyed, according to photos of the park taken on Monday. The sculptures, made out of sticks, branches and twine, were knocked over and in piles on the ground in Allaire State Park. It’s unclear how they were destroyed.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Experts Say These Are Three Of The Scariest Places In New Jersey

It's the scariest time of the year. Halloween brings out the fear seeker in all of us here in New Jersey. Here are three of the scariest spots in the whole state. As you probably imagined, there are some pretty scary spots throughout the Garden State, so we did a little research and found three different places in New Jersey that different experts chose as the scariest place in the state. We'll leave the ultimate decision up to you.
TRAVEL
94.5 PST

The average restaurant tip since the pandemic might shock you

New Jersey restaurants were particularly hard-hit during the pandemic. When Gov. Murphy ordered them shut except for takeout and delivery, it was a death knell for many. They tried, they struggled, they reinvented themselves bravely, but some didn't come back. Then there was the July 2020 debacle when Murphy had...
RESTAURANTS
987thecoast.com

Limited Groceries in Paper Bags May Return to New Jersey

New Jersey may soon permit the very limited return of paper bags to supermarkets. These bags would still be banned for in-store purchases but would be allowed for home delivery and curbside pick up. New Jersey residents are complaining about a glut of reusable bags after the plastic bag ban went into effect.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

