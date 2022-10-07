ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHAS 11

George Clooney Quips Kissing Julia Roberts With His Wife and Kids On Set Was 'Really Bad'

Well, this is awkward! George Clooney and Julia Roberts are laughing off their most "ridiculous" moment from the set of their new romantic comedy, Ticket to Paradise. Starring as a divorced couple who travel to Bali in an effort to stop their daughter's wedding with a man she just met, the actors and longtime friends inevitably share an on-screen kiss. And while the smooch itself is hardly news for the pair -- who have appeared in six films together since 2001's Ocean's Eleven -- the moment was made more uncomfortable by the presence of Clooney's wife, Amal, and 5-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.
WHAS 11

Charlie Puth Details His Own Experience With Ellen DeGeneres Label

Just weeks after singer Greyson Chance claimed Ellen DeGeneres was "manipulative," "blatantly opportunistic" and "way too controlling" after she signed him to her now defunct music label, Charlie Puth is opening up about his own unpleasant experience with the former TV host's music label. In an interview with Rolling Stone,...
WHAS 11

Kid Cudi Talks 'Nearing the End' of His Music Career and Future Plans

Kid Cudi at just 38 years old can already see the end of his extraordinary musical career. The "Day 'n' Nite" rapper said as much during an appearance on the First We Feast series Hot Ones, where he also revealed what might come next. During a conversation with host Sean...
TheDailyBeast

Actor Austin Stoker of ‘Assault on Precinct 13’ Dies on His 92nd Birthday

Austin Stoker, who had memorable roles in several blaxploitation movies and John Carpenter’s Assault on Precinct 13, died of renal failure on his 92nd birthday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “His transition was beautiful,” his wife, Robin, told the publication. The Trinidad-born actor’s credits include Roddy McDowall’s assistant in the 1973 sequel Battle for the Planet of the Apes and Pam Grier’s love interest in 1975’s Sheba, Baby. But it was Carpenter’s 1976 cult-hit that gave Stoker his most recognizable part, as a lieutenant who had to fend off a gang attack on a police stationhouse. In the 1990s, Stoker appeared in the soap The Bold and the Beautiful, and he also had a slew of TV guest-star spots and stage roles.Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
WHAS 11

'House of the Dragon' Fans React to King Vicerys' Shocking Appearance and Driftmark Family Battle

After another significant time jump – this time six years forward – fans were treated to another family squabble as Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) went missing, both Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent’s (Olivia Cooke) kids got older (and more tempestuous) and King Vicerys’ (Paddy Considine) health continued to deteriorate on the latest episode of House of the Dragon.
